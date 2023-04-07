The Best Makeup Removers for a Fresh Start, From Classic Face Wipes to Viral Micellar Water

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing more annoying than returning home after a long day, only to get unready and realize that your waterproof mascara or long-lasting lipstick is nearly impossible to remove. Cleaning your skin should be a painless process, which is why you need one very important player in your daily routine: a reliable makeup remover.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best makeup removers that truly keep up their end of the bargain. From Hollywood-loved products and best-selling face wipes to viral cleansing balms to GRWM-approved micellar water, shop some of the best options for washing away daily grime, waterproof mascara, sunscreen and more.

1. Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover BEST MAKEUP REMOVER OVERALL Clinique’s award-winning, bestselling cleansing balm has thousands of glowing reviews for its vegan, lightweight formula. Watch the formula transform from a balm to a silky oil, melting away the day without leaving a greasy residue. Sephora Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover $38 Buy now

2. Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

BEST DRUGSTORE EYE MAKEUP REMOVER OVERALL

A favorite of Olivia Culpo and global brand ambassador Lana Condor, Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover is one of the best drugstore options for sensitive skin and for removing waterproof mascara. It boasts a dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested dul-phase formula that’s oil-free and works gently to remove dirt and makeup without tugging or stinging. (If you prefer wipes, the brand’s travel-friendly facial cleansing towelettes are also a convenient option.)

Amazon

Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover $9.14 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm BEST DRUGSTORE CLEANSING BALM Eliminate the need to throw wipes away daily by using cleansing balms, which are known to effortlessly melt away makeup. One of the best makeup removers for under $20, Versed’s cleansing balm is a beauty pro favorite and features eye-safe eucalyptus, clove leaf oil and a vitamin E-filled formula. Amazon Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm $18.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Fenty Skin Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser BEST MAKEUP REMOVER AND CLEANSER One of the latest releases from superstar Rihanna’s Fenty Skin, the Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser is one of our new favorite makeup removers for its multi-tasking and clean formula. This vegan cleanser effectively washes away waterproof makeup, sunscreen and dirt, leaving the skin feeling smooth, soft and hydrated. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fenty Skin | Sephora Fenty Skin Fenty Skin Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser $34 Buy now

5. Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Facial Wipes BEST PLANT-BASED FACE WIPES Honest Beauty’s plant-based face wipes are hypoallergenic, Environmental Working Group-verified (EWG) and dermatologist approved. Made for sensitive skin, these wipes also feature a non-drying formula with a sugar-derived surfactant to remove dirt and oil, irritation-free. Amazon Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Facial Wipes $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm BEST FOR REMOVING SUNSCREEN Farmacy’s makeup meltaway cleansing balm is an award-winning face cleanser that contains a handful of clean ingredients to get the job done. Sunflower and ginger root oils help melt away your most stubborn makeup, turmeric and moringa extract help remove dirt and sunscreen residue and papaya enzymes naturally exfoliate pores. Sephora Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm $36 Buy now

7. The Original MakeUp Eraser Makeup Remover Cloth BEST SUSTAINABLE OPTION If you prefer a plastic-free, minimalist cleansing routine, the super-soft Original MakeUp Eraser is one of the best reusable makeup removers — just add water and wipe the day off your face. We love that it’s safe for sensitive skin, reusable, washable and can be used up to 1,000 times before it needs replacing. Sephora The Original MakeUp Eraser Makeup Remover Cloth $20 Buy now

8. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes BEST CLEANSING WIPES FOR SENSITIVE SKIN A great combo of the previous two faves are CeraVe’s makeup remover wipes, which are not only 100 percent plant-based, but they’re also biodegradable in home compost. A squeaky-clean option, these wipes are fragrance-free, oil-free, allergy-tested, ophthalmologist-tested, sensitive skin-tested and non-comedogenic. Amazon CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes $9.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water All-in-1 Waterproof BEST MICELLAR WATER OVERALL All of the top TikTok GRWM (aka “get ready with me”) gals — from Alix Earle to Monet McMichael — have been spotted getting unready using Garnier’s micellar water, which must be why the product is flying of the shelves and has garnered more than 30,000 star ratings. Micellar cleansing water lifts away even the harshest makeup — including the waterproof kind — without the need to rinse. Amazon Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water For Waterproof Makeup $7.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water BEST MICELLAR WATER FOR SENSITIVE SKIN French girls love Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O micellar water, which can be used by soaking a cotton pad with the formula and gently removing makeup. Safe enough for sensitive skin, and can be used daily, from morning to night. Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $15.89 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover BEST LIQUID EYE REMOVER MAKEUP OVERALL Lancôme’s cult-favorite Bi-Facil Double-Action eye makeup remover has a liquid formula that’s suitable for all skin types. Shake the product to activate the two-phase product, which uses a lipid phase to easily lift heavy waterproof mascara and other cosmetics and an emollient phase that clears away makeup residue. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Nordstrom | Sephora Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover $50 Buy now