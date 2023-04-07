The Best Makeup Removers for a Fresh Start, From Classic Face Wipes to Viral Micellar Water

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
There’s nothing more annoying than returning home after a long day, only to get unready and realize that your waterproof mascara or long-lasting lipstick is nearly impossible to remove. Cleaning your skin should be a painless process, which is why you need one very important player in your daily routine: a reliable makeup remover.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best makeup removers that truly keep up their end of the bargain. From Hollywood-loved products and best-selling face wipes to viral cleansing balms to GRWM-approved micellar water, shop some of the best options for washing away daily grime, waterproof mascara, sunscreen and more.
1. Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
BEST MAKEUP REMOVER OVERALL
Clinique’s award-winning, bestselling cleansing balm has thousands of glowing reviews for its vegan, lightweight formula. Watch the formula transform from a balm to a silky oil, melting away the day without leaving a greasy residue.
2. Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover
BEST DRUGSTORE EYE MAKEUP REMOVER OVERALL
A favorite of Olivia Culpo and global brand ambassador Lana Condor, Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover is one of the best drugstore options for sensitive skin and for removing waterproof mascara. It boasts a dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested dul-phase formula that’s oil-free and works gently to remove dirt and makeup without tugging or stinging. (If you prefer wipes, the brand’s travel-friendly facial cleansing towelettes are also a convenient option.)
3. Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm
BEST DRUGSTORE CLEANSING BALM
Eliminate the need to throw wipes away daily by using cleansing balms, which are known to effortlessly melt away makeup. One of the best makeup removers for under $20, Versed’s cleansing balm is a beauty pro favorite and features eye-safe eucalyptus, clove leaf oil and a vitamin E-filled formula.
4. Fenty Skin Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser
BEST MAKEUP REMOVER AND CLEANSER
One of the latest releases from superstar Rihanna’s Fenty Skin, the Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser is one of our new favorite makeup removers for its multi-tasking and clean formula. This vegan cleanser effectively washes away waterproof makeup, sunscreen and dirt, leaving the skin feeling smooth, soft and hydrated.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fenty Skin | Sephora
5. Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Facial Wipes
BEST PLANT-BASED FACE WIPES
Honest Beauty’s plant-based face wipes are hypoallergenic, Environmental Working Group-verified (EWG) and dermatologist approved. Made for sensitive skin, these wipes also feature a non-drying formula with a sugar-derived surfactant to remove dirt and oil, irritation-free.
6. Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
BEST FOR REMOVING SUNSCREEN
Farmacy’s makeup meltaway cleansing balm is an award-winning face cleanser that contains a handful of clean ingredients to get the job done. Sunflower and ginger root oils help melt away your most stubborn makeup, turmeric and moringa extract help remove dirt and sunscreen residue and papaya enzymes naturally exfoliate pores.
7. The Original MakeUp Eraser Makeup Remover Cloth
BEST SUSTAINABLE OPTION
If you prefer a plastic-free, minimalist cleansing routine, the super-soft Original MakeUp Eraser is one of the best reusable makeup removers — just add water and wipe the day off your face. We love that it’s safe for sensitive skin, reusable, washable and can be used up to 1,000 times before it needs replacing.
8. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes
BEST CLEANSING WIPES FOR SENSITIVE SKIN
A great combo of the previous two faves are CeraVe’s makeup remover wipes, which are not only 100 percent plant-based, but they’re also biodegradable in home compost. A squeaky-clean option, these wipes are fragrance-free, oil-free, allergy-tested, ophthalmologist-tested, sensitive skin-tested and non-comedogenic.
9. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water All-in-1 Waterproof
BEST MICELLAR WATER OVERALL
All of the top TikTok GRWM (aka “get ready with me”) gals — from Alix Earle to Monet McMichael — have been spotted getting unready using Garnier’s micellar water, which must be why the product is flying of the shelves and has garnered more than 30,000 star ratings. Micellar cleansing water lifts away even the harshest makeup — including the waterproof kind — without the need to rinse.
10. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
BEST MICELLAR WATER FOR SENSITIVE SKIN
French girls love Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O micellar water, which can be used by soaking a cotton pad with the formula and gently removing makeup. Safe enough for sensitive skin, and can be used daily, from morning to night.
11. Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover
BEST LIQUID EYE REMOVER MAKEUP OVERALL
Lancôme’s cult-favorite Bi-Facil Double-Action eye makeup remover has a liquid formula that’s suitable for all skin types. Shake the product to activate the two-phase product, which uses a lipid phase to easily lift heavy waterproof mascara and other cosmetics and an emollient phase that clears away makeup residue.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Nordstrom | Sephora
12. Klorane Eye Makeup Remover
BEST EYE MAKEUP REMOVER FOR SENSITIVE SKIN
This oil-free eye makeup remover from Klorane is safe for sensitive eyes, thanks to the ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-approved plant-based ingredients that gently remove mascara. It contains the French skin-care brand’s hero ingredient, organically-farmed cornflower water, which soothes sensitive skin.
