Shopping: The Best Marvel Gifts that Superhero Superfans Want for the Holidays

It’s nearly impossible for even the most dedicated superhero superfans to collect every piece of Marvel memorabilia — but thankfully, the holidays are an opportunity to help your favorite pop culture aficionados add to their collection. And this year has been a gift for Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees (and not to mention more merch), thanks to blockbusters such as The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Black Widow, plus new spinoff series including WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to name just a handful. (Let’s not forget the forthcoming Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel TV shows, either.)

The plethora of MCU gifting options means there’s enough franchise merchandise to fill another variant’s universe. That’s why we’ve rounded up more than 20 of the best Marvel gifts that fans of all ages will want to unwrap, from clever coffee mugs and stylish accessories to comfy pajamas and Advent calendars. Whether they’re an Avengers accessories aficionado, a makeup maven, a sneakerhead or a pin trader, check out these top Marvel gift ideas for the holidays and beyond.

Lego Marvel Advent Calendar

What’s better than opening one cool Marvel gift? A Lego Advent calendar filled with 24 days of surprises featuring palm-sized superheroes, vehicles and other buildable surprises.

Lego Marvel Advent Calendar $31.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Corkicle Hulk Sport Canteen



Even if your recipient can’t bulk up in an instant like Bruce Banner, at least they’ll stay hydrated during workouts like their favorite Marvel hero with Corkcicle’s Hulk-inspired sport canteen. This 60-ounce reusable bottle keeps drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 25.

Corkcicle x Marvel Hulk Sport Canteen $55 Buy now

Urban Decay Cosmetics x Marvel Studios’ Eternals Eyeshadow Palette

Marvel-obsessed makeup mavens can create an infinite number of looks with this Eternals-inspired eyeshadow palette created as part of a collaboration with Urban Decay Cosmetics (there’s also a $265 Vault collection). The 15-color collection boasts matte and metallic neutrals and vibrant jewel tones, and the collectible case is finished with an eye-popping 3D pop-up cover.

Urban Decay Cosmetics x Marvel Studios' Eternals Eyeshadow Palette $65 Buy now

Maisonette x Disney Junior’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends Sweatshirt

For the kiddo with a spidey sense for style, Maisonette’s new capsule collection ($26 to $55) will keep them looking cool while staying warm. The line includes graphic tees, printed hoodies, jersey dresses, sweaters, sweatpants and pajamas inspired by Marvel’s newest Disney Junior show, Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends All-Over Crewneck Sweatshirt $46 Buy now

Shang-Chi Emblem Sweatshirt

For the chilly winter season ahead, gift your loved ones this cozy pullover sweatshirt inspired by the record-breaking Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The fleece unisex sweater is emblazoned with the character’s emblem using eco-friendly inks, and it has a ribbed crew neck, cuff and hems for comfort. (Want to impress stylish superfans of actor Simu Liu even more? Treat them to a luxe puffer from Canadian outerwear brand Nobis, for which the star is the newest global ambassador.)

Shang-Chi Emblem Sweatshirt $40 Buy now

Marvel Every Man Jack Collectors Box Body Wash Gift Set

Ever wondered what Captain America or Spider-Man smells like? Everyone can get scented and sudsy like a superhero with Every Man Jack’s Marvel-inspired body wash set, which makes a great stocking stuffer for the holidays. It includes Captain America’s lavender-meets-citrus Winter Mint, Iron Man’s bergamot-infused Crimson Oak, Black Panther’s clove-powered Wakanda Herbs and Spider-Man’s crisp and minty Fresh Air.

Every Man Jack Marvel Collectors Box Body Wash Gift Set $31.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Robert Graham x Marvel Panther Throne Leather Jacket

This is for the Black Panther diehards who really want to make a stylish statement. Part of designer Robert Graham’s Marvel fashion collaboration ($128 to $2,998), this water-resistant leather jacket is truly fit for a Wakandan king, thanks to the epic back graphic featuring T’Challa atop his golden throne and the luxe royal red lining. (Select items from the limited-edition line are on sale at Graham’s website.)

Robert Graham x Marvel Panther Throne Leather Jacket $2,998 Buy now

WandaVision S.W.O.R.D. Limited-Edition Pin

Fans of WandaVision and pin traders alike will love sporting their S.W.O.R.D. pride on their lapel with this limited-edition enamel pin. The official Marvel accessory measures two inches tall and boasts the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Department’s logo.

WandaVision S.W.O.R.D. Limited-Edition Pin $16 Buy now

The Story of Marvel Studios Box Set

For the Marvel superfan who can’t get enough of every aspect of the MCU, they can soak up even more knowledge with every page of the Story of Marvel Studios box set. Co-authors Tara Bennett and Paul Terry were given “unprecedented access” to the producers, actors, writers, directors, costume designers, composers and many other creatives involved in dreaming up all 23 movies in The Infinity Saga, resulting in a 512-page chronicle of how Marvel made movie history. The two-volume set boasts over 200 interviews, a foreword by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and an afterword by Robert Downey Jr., plus over 500 production photos and never-before-seen images of memorabilia and archival materials.

'The Story of Marvel Studios' Box Set $134.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Time Variance Authority Seal Two-Tone Coffee Mug

Even TVA agents (ahem, and variants) need their daily cup of joe, and this Loki-inspired coffee mug will help them drink up in the spirit of the Marvel universe. It’s available in 11- and 15-ounce sizes, and you can also get it as a travel mug or as a customizable “morphing” mug that reveals a hidden message or photo when it’s filled with a hot beverage.

Time Variance Authority Seal Two-Tone Coffee Mug $17+ Buy now

Pair Eyewear x Marvel Frames

Stylish specs-wearing kids can sport their Captain America pride on their fashionable frames — or swap the designs for Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Black Panther, and other Marvel superheroes. Pair’s optical and sun glasses are equipped with magnets that allow the wearers to mix and match the tops of their eyewear.

Pair Eyewear Marvel Top Frames $75 Buy now

Loungefly x Marvel Avengers Iron Gauntlet Mini Backpack

While this mini backpack doesn’t come with the all-encompassing power promised by the six infinity stones, it does say “I love you 3000” to the Marvel superfan who unwraps it. (No, really, the side is printed with the famous Tony Stark quote.) The faux leather bag measures nine inches wide by 12 inches tall by five inches deep, so it makes the perfect compact carryall for your recipient’s next trip to the Avengers campus.

Loungefly x Marvel Avengers Iron Gauntlet Mini Backpack $95.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hallmark Mystery 2 Marvel Avengers Christmas Tree Ornament

Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers for everyone in your Marvel-loving family or a quick and easy white elephant gift, these charming mystery Christmas ornaments are bound to surprise their recipient, who’ll unbox the Black Panther, Captain America, the Infinity Gauntlet, Iron Man, Groot, Loki or Spider-Man.

Hallmark Mystery 2 Marvel Avengers Christmas Tree Ornament $5 Buy now

Iron Man Cuff Links

Spoiler alert: Tony Stark lives on with these stylish cuff links. They boast Iron Man’s legendary fire-engine red and gold helmet and they’re stamped with Marvel’s logo on the back.

Iron Man Cuff Links $70 Buy now

Citizen Avengers Watch

Marvel lovers can keep track of time like a true Avenger with Citizen’s stainless steel watch, which features a Japanese quartz movement and a 45-millimeter case that showcases the time atop a vibrant blue and silver-tone face. The three-hand timepiece boasts the watchmaker’s Eco-Drive technology that’s powered by light, so recipients won’t need to worry about replacing the battery. The piece is finished with shatter-resistant crystal and a link bracelet, and it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Citizen Avengers Watch $375 Buy now

Marvel x Vans SK8-HI Black Panther Sneakers

Sneakerheads have some big shoes to fill with these fierce Black Panther-inspired kicks, which reimagine Vans’ beloved Sk8-HI silhouette in triple black suede, leather, and ballistic mesh. They are finished with gold eyelets inspired by T’Challah’s iconic spiked necklace. The pair is available on resale platform GOAT, which has plenty more Marvel kicks if you’re looking to feed your footwear obsession with other superheroes.

Marvel x Vans SK8-HI Black Panther Shoes $125+ Buy now

Marvel x RockLove Jewelry Captain Marvel Enamel Star Earrings

Let your giftee channel their inner Carol Danvers with RockLove’s sterling silver earrings. The yellow gold-plated jewelry features pendants of Captain Marvel’s Hala Star insignia that’s embellished with a white crystal.

Marvel x RockLove Jewelry Captain Marvel Enamel Star Earrings $52.91 on Amazon.com Buy now

Groove Life x Marvel Thor Icon Groove Belt

Wearers can harness the power of Thor (or at least use it to keep their pants up) with Grove Life’s durable belt inspired by the Asgardian hero. Available in 28- to 60-inch waist sizes, it’s made with durable webbing and an aluminum alloy buckle that snaps closed with neodymium magnets.

Groove Life x Marvel Thor Icon Groove Belt $65 Buy now

Funko Pop! Marvel The Winter Soldier Vinyl Figurine

For the giftee who somehow doesn’t have every single Funko figurine in their possession, help them complete their collection with this 3.75-inch vinyl figure of Bucky Barnes as The Winter Soldier.

Funko Pop! Marvel The Winter Soldier Vinyl Figurine $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Eastpak x The Eternals Bag Collection

For the regular adventurer who wants to jet-set like an ageless superhero, Eastpak’s new Eternals bag collection has something for every type of traveler. Priced from $35 to $180, the out-of-this-world collaboration includes cross-body bags, backpacks and cabin-sized luggage inspired by the ten Eternals.