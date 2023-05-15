This $50 Pad Turns Any Seat Into a Massage Chair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing beats a massage after a long commute or stressful day at work (especially if it’s at your home office), but going to the spa can get pricey, and handheld massagers sometimes don’t cut it. While you can spring for a fancy massage chair online, these so-called shiatsu recliners don’t come cheap either. Fortunately, there’s a way to hack your at-home massage experience with a heated massage pad.

We like this $65 pad from Amazon, which turns any seat into a relaxing massage chair. Similar to a seat cushion or backrest, the massage pad sits on top of your chair or couch, with adjustable straps to help tie it down. And while Amazon sells a number of well-rated massage pads, this one is currently on sale right now for just $50.

Built-in massagers vibrate at six different pressure points (including back, hips, thighs and neck) to help relieve sore muscles and tension. The massage pad also has a warming function built-in, to deliver soothing heat therapy.

What we like: you can choose from five different massage settings and three different heat levels. The cozy fabric feels soft and gentle against your skin, and an automatic shut-off function means the massage pad will never overheat. All the settings and features can be controlled with the included remote. When you’re done, the massage pad folds down for easy storage.

I’ve been using this warming massage pad with my office chair, to help de-stress while I work. I’ve also gifted it to my parents, who like using it while sitting on their couch or recliner. It’s also one of the most-popular massage pads on Amazon, with shoppers giving it a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 11,000 reviews. Reviewers like the slim profile of the massage pad and how quickly it heats up. Other reviewers say it’s helped them with everything from back pain to post-workout recovery.

This is an easy way to get a decent massage at home and something you’ll use time and time again. Get the massage pad here.