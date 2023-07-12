Treat Yourself: These Luxe Massage Chairs Are Down to Their Lowest Price Ever for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is the best time to score a discount on big-ticket items you’ve been eyeing online, and this year, shoppers are flocking to this massage chair deal, which gets you the BestMassage Electric Shiatsu Zero Gravity Massage Chair for just $620.

Regularly $729+, the Prime Day sale saves you 15% off the listed price and makes this the cheapest massage chair deal we’re seeing on Amazon right now.

Amazon

Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair $620.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

This top-rated massage chair delivers shiatsu-style relaxation thanks to its comfortable padding, recliner-style seating and six different massage modes, which can provide everything from a full-body massage to more targeted experiences for your neck, back, legs and feet. There’s even a pre-set massage to help you relax before bed.

There are 14 massage points built-into the chair to accurately target all pressure points from head to toe. Eighteen “airbags” on the sides work like compression sleeves, to help with post-workout recovery and pain relief. Choose from various vibration speeds depending on the intensity you want, and turn on the built-in heating pad for even more relaxation.

This is a so-called “zero gravity” massage chair, which means you can raise your feet to be at the same level as your heart. The resulting position helps to reduce strain on your spine and relieve muscle tension. In fact, many people prefer to sleep in this “zero gravity” position, since it minimizes the effects of gravity pulling on your body.

While most massage chairs can run into the thousands of dollars, this Prime Day deal gets you the BestMassage Zero Gravity Chair for just over $600. Reviewers say they like how easy the chair is to assemble and how easy it is to use.

Note: The $620 sale price is reserved for Prime members. Non-Prime members can still score a discount, with the chair marked down to $703. See full details here.

Amazon

BILITOK Massage Chair $759.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Want another option? Amazon’s current massage chair deals also include this BILITOK Massage Chair, which has the addition of built-in speakers and Bluetooth, so you can listen to your favorite podcast or playlist while you’re relaxing.

Regularly $999+, Amazon’s Prime Day deal gets you the electric massage chair for just $759 — a 24% discount. This is one of the best-reviewed massage chairs online, with a 4.7-star rating (out of five). See full sale details here.