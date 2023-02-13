The Best Matching PJ Sets for Valentine’s Day and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Although showing our appreciation for the ones we love is a year-round effort, Valentine’s Day is a great time to go all out. You’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up the best celeb-loved gifts, the best personalized presents, the best online florists, and 60+ last-minute options.

For the little ones in your life, what’s cuter than some of the best matching pajamas for Valentine’s Day? They’re not only cute to look at, but — let’s be real — they’re Instagram gold, and who isn’t charmed by an adorable family photo shoot?

From a mom-owned brand worn by Hilary Duff to a set fit for dog parents to the tiniest sweatshirt that might make you squeal, see some of the most stylish matching PJ sets for V-Day, Galentine’s Day and other occasions below.

1. Hanna Andersson My Valentine Matching Family Pajamas

From a baby zip sleeper to toddler long johns to matching top and bottoms for big kids and mom to pants for dad, the whole family can enjoy this sweet set. Made of organic combed cotton rib knit and featuring a fun, striped print honoring love.

Hanna Andersonn

Hanna Andersson My Valentine Matching Family Pajamas $44 and up Buy now

2. Mia Belle Girls Mommy & Me Beating Hearts Pajama Set

Mia Belle’s cozy and cute pajamas feature a long-sleeve heart print pajama top with faux button collar and matching pajama pants sizing ranges from 2T-12Y for kids and XS-XXL for women.

Mia Belle Girls

Mia Belle Girls Mommy & Me Beating Hearts Pajama Set $20 and up Buy now

3. Little Sleepies Gray Sweet Pajamas

Known for its signature buttery soft Lunaluxe bamboo viscose, Little Sleepies is swiftly becoming a celeb favorite — most recently spotted on Hilary Duff last holiday season. Plus, they’re designed by a mom, so there are a few thoughtful touches throughout the design, including front snaps for nursing access. This print is available in a Women’s Pajama Top ($30), Women’s Pajama Bottom ($32), and Kids Two-Piece Pajama Set ($34).

Little Sleepies Gray Sweet Pajama Set $30 and up Buy now

4. Target Valentine’s Day Hearts Matching Pajamas Collection

Available for baby ($12), toddler ($12), big kid ($15), mom ($25), and dad ($25), these 100 percent cotton sets feature an allover two-tone hearts print, full elastic waistband pants, and a ribbed design.

Valentine’s Day Hearts Matching Family Pajama Set $25 Buy now

6. PajamaGram I Love Mom & Loved Matching Pet & Owner PJs

For all the dog parents out there, why not match with your pup? These women’s pajamas include jogger pants and a cozy hoodie that says “Loved,” while the dog’s hoodie says “I Heart Mom.” Both are too cute and both are machine washable.

PajamaGram I Love Mom & Loved Matching Pet & Owner PJs $28 and up Buy now

7. Just Love Mommy and Me Pajamas Set

These 100 percent cotton pajamas are available in women’s and children’s two-piece sets ($15 per set). Featuring a fitted waist, drawstring closure, and an allover heart print featuring various hued hearts.

Amazon

Just Love Mommy and Me Pajamas Set $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Hanna Andersson Sesame Street Valentines Day Matching Family Sweatshirts

One more for Hanna Andersson, because this sweatshirt is just too adorable. Available for mom ($78) and baby ($52), this combed cotton French terry knit features a soft ribbed neck, cuffs and hem, and offers a relaxed fit.

Hanna Andersonn

Hanna Andersson Sesame Street Valentines Day Matching Family Sweatshirts $52 and up Buy now