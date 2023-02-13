The Best Matching PJ Sets for Valentine’s Day and Beyond

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Although showing our appreciation for the ones we love is a year-round effort, Valentine’s Day is a great time to go all out. You’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up the best celeb-loved gifts, the best personalized presents, the best online florists, and 60+ last-minute options.
For the little ones in your life, what’s cuter than some of the best matching pajamas for Valentine’s Day? They’re not only cute to look at, but — let’s be real — they’re Instagram gold, and who isn’t charmed by an adorable family photo shoot?
Related Stories
From a mom-owned brand worn by Hilary Duff to a set fit for dog parents to the tiniest sweatshirt that might make you squeal, see some of the most stylish matching PJ sets for V-Day, Galentine’s Day and other occasions below.
1. Hanna Andersson My Valentine Matching Family Pajamas
From a baby zip sleeper to toddler long johns to matching top and bottoms for big kids and mom to pants for dad, the whole family can enjoy this sweet set. Made of organic combed cotton rib knit and featuring a fun, striped print honoring love.
2. Mia Belle Girls Mommy & Me Beating Hearts Pajama Set
Mia Belle’s cozy and cute pajamas feature a long-sleeve heart print pajama top with faux button collar and matching pajama pants sizing ranges from 2T-12Y for kids and XS-XXL for women.
3. Little Sleepies Gray Sweet Pajamas
Known for its signature buttery soft Lunaluxe bamboo viscose, Little Sleepies is swiftly becoming a celeb favorite — most recently spotted on Hilary Duff last holiday season. Plus, they’re designed by a mom, so there are a few thoughtful touches throughout the design, including front snaps for nursing access. This print is available in a Women’s Pajama Top ($30), Women’s Pajama Bottom ($32), and Kids Two-Piece Pajama Set ($34).
4. Target Valentine’s Day Hearts Matching Pajamas Collection
Available for baby ($12), toddler ($12), big kid ($15), mom ($25), and dad ($25), these 100 percent cotton sets feature an allover two-tone hearts print, full elastic waistband pants, and a ribbed design.
5. Lake Pima Long-Short Weekend Set in Pink Heart
Lake’s Mommy & Me collection includes loungewear, pajamas, midi dresses, baby sleepers and more in chic stripes and holiday prints (men’s sizes are also available). These pima cotton PJs feature charming pink hearts, and are available in sizes for women ($98), babies and kids ($44 to $48) as well as in other Valentine’s Day-ready styles.
6. PajamaGram I Love Mom & Loved Matching Pet & Owner PJs
For all the dog parents out there, why not match with your pup? These women’s pajamas include jogger pants and a cozy hoodie that says “Loved,” while the dog’s hoodie says “I Heart Mom.” Both are too cute and both are machine washable.
7. Just Love Mommy and Me Pajamas Set
These 100 percent cotton pajamas are available in women’s and children’s two-piece sets ($15 per set). Featuring a fitted waist, drawstring closure, and an allover heart print featuring various hued hearts.
8. Hanna Andersson Sesame Street Valentines Day Matching Family Sweatshirts
One more for Hanna Andersson, because this sweatshirt is just too adorable. Available for mom ($78) and baby ($52), this combed cotton French terry knit features a soft ribbed neck, cuffs and hem, and offers a relaxed fit.
9. Burt’s Bees Baby Mommy & Me Whirlpool Tie Dye Sweatshirt & Jogger Pant Set
For a matching moment that works year-round, opt for this sweatshirt and jogger pant set by Burt’s Bees Baby. Although the joggers are only available for babies and kids, the sweatshirt is ready to match with adult sizing, too. Made of 100 percent organic cotton and offered in a minimal tie-dye print.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
super bowl LVII
Where to Score Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Beauty and Fashion Looks and More Fenty Merch
-
-
Travel
Guest Column: Topless Photo Shoots, Evading Ski Patrol and Heli-Skiing — Why Chelsea Handler Loves Whistler
-
Will Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Reflects on Alopecia Journey Since Oscars Slap: “I Had to Really Dig Deep”
-