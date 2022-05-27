The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Beauty and Skincare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

In addition to clothing, luggage and tech, the best Memorial Day weekend sales also include big discounts on beauty, skincare and grooming products. It’s an ideal time to stock up on Hollywood insider-approved waterproof mascaras, sunscreens, face mists and other summer-ready cosmetics and essentials that will protect your skin or stay put during the humidity.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day weekend deals on beauty, skincare and body products. From up to 50 percent off men’s skincare brand Geologie and Rihanna’s Fenty Skin and Beauty labels, and up to 20 percent off at Dermstore, Supergoop!, IGK haircare, and more, check out the top holiday weekend sales at Ulta, Sephora and other beauty retailers and brands.

Anisa Beauty Ending May 31, take 20 percent off the celebrity-loved brand’s brushes and sets

Barker Wellness Save when you buy the Everyday, Recovery or Sleep Essentials bundles

Cay Skin Save 20 percent sitewide on the SPF-focused brand founded by model Winnie Harlow

Dermstore Ending June 1, save up to 20 percent off select summer-ready skincare with code SUN

Detox Market Get 15 percent off select summer skincare and beauty from W3ll People, the Beauty Chef, Clove + Hallow and other clean beauty brands

Disco Ending May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET, take 20 percent off sitewide with code MDW2022

The Feelist Take 30 percent off full-sized products with code MEMORIALDAY30

Fenty Skin Ending May 30, save up to 50 percent off select products

First Aid Beauty Get a free bag of minis when you spend $65 or more with code SUMMERSKIN

Flower Beauty Ending May 30, take 20 percent off sitewide with code SUMMER2022

Geologie Take 50 percent off trials and 15 percent off sitewide

Glow Recipe Save 15 percent off sitewide with code GLOWFAM

IGK Take 20 percent off sitewide with code MDW22

Jamie Makeup Take 20 percent off celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg’s cosmetics brand with code blossup

Mario Badescu Save 30 percent sitewide with code THIRST

Oui the People Ending May 30, buy the new Full Disclosure Cream Body Polish and get five free bikini sheet masks

Ourself Take 25 percent off the Summer Skin edit

Peter Thomas Roth Save up to 60 percent off select skincare with code MEMORIALDAY

Rael Through May 31, take up to 50 percent of self-care essentials including acne patches, facial masks, heating patches, cotton pads and more

Revolution Beauty Take 20 percent off when you spend $30 or more on full-sized products

Selfmade Ending May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET, take 20 percent off sitewide and get a free nail decal with purchase with code SUNSOUT

Sephora Save up to 50 percent off on cosmetics, skincare, haircare, beauty tools and more from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, KVD Beauty, Huda Beauty, Bite Beauty, Sephora Collection and more

Skincare Essentials From May 27 to 30, take 25 percent off select products

SkinStore Save up to 40 percent off select sale items from Decorté Babor, SkinMedica, Christophe Robin and more, plus get a 16-piece beauty bag worth $175 for only $150

Soko Glam Take up to 30 percent off bestsellers and get double Soko Rewards

Supergoop! Ending May 30, take 20 percent off sitewide with code SUNNY20

Ulta Save on Urban Decay Cosmetics, Strivectin, Clinique, It Cosmetics, Redken, Perricone MD, Lancôme and more

Violet Grey Save 20 percent off sitewide (exclusions apply)