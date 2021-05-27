10-Plus Buys We’re Shopping at These Memorial Day Weekend Sales

You don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to take advantage of stellar sales. Although the holiday officially takes place on Monday, May 31, retailers are already rolling out deals on everything from mattresses and home goods to past-season luxury designer pieces that still very much wearable through summer and beyond.

We’ve rounded up some of the best online Memorial Day weekend sales to shop starting today — check out some of our top picks, including discounts at Nordstrom, Dyson, Farfetch, Violet Grey, and many other retailers and brands.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum

Dyson is knocking $100 off its best-selling V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, which sucks up dirt from hard floors and carpets. We like that this lightweight vacuum can be used upright or converted into a handheld cleaner, and it features two power modes and a 40-minute continuous run time.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum $212 Buy now

2. Inflatable Swimming Pool

Surprise — Amazon is hosting a semi-secret spring-to-summer sale featuring Memorial Day weekend deals. Among the can’t-miss deals including this inflatable swimming pool, which measures 118 inches long by 69 inches wide by 21 inches deep.

Amazon

Inflatable Swimming Pool $63 Buy now

3. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Violet Grey is treating luxury beauty buffs to 20 percent off sitewide, which is why we’re stocking up on star-beloved skin-care label Augustinus Bader’s recently reformulated The Rich Cream. (Fans of the brand include Victoria Beckham, Kate Bosworth, Courteney Cox, and Melanie Griffith.) The cult-favorite moisturizer now features its proprietary TFC8 complex that “triggers existing stem cells to repair and renew” the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, omega fatty acids, linoleic acid, and evening primrose oil.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, $212 (orig. $265), at Violet Grey





Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $212 Buy now

4. Edie Parker Miss Mini Bag

From May 28 to 31, colorful accessories label Edie Parker (loved by Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Roberts, Mindy Kaling, and others) and its cannabis-focused sister line, Flower, are offering 25 percent off select items (use the code HELLOSUMMER). We’re giving our wardrobe a summer-ready upgrade with this sunny yellow acrylic carry-all, which features a chunky chain strap and enough storage (and transparency) for keeping track of your essentials.

Edie Parker Miss Mini Bag $212 Buy now

5. Casper The Original Pillow

Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale is going strong through June 5, and shoppers can expect to save up to 50 percent across every category at the retailer’s brick-and-mortar locations and online. Among some of Nordstrom’s best Memorial Day weekend deals include 15 percent off Casper’s best-selling The Original Pillow (available in standard and king sizes), which features a pillow-in-pillow design for support and comfy cotton percale cover for breathability.

Casper The Original Pillow $55 Buy now

6. Vince Olexa Flip Flop Sandals

Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale also boasts markdowns on summer-ready shoes, including these minimalist-chic sandals by Vince. Marked down at 40 percent off, these lightweight flip-flops feature crocodile embossing on the straps and are available in other neutral colors.

Vince Olexa Flip Flop Sandals $105 Buy now

7. Our Place Always Pan

From May 27 to June 1, Our Place is throwing in a four-piece mug set when you buy its cult-favorite Always Pan. We love the Instagram-famed brand’s colorful cookware for its versatility (it can be used to fry, saute, braise, steam, and more) and easy-to-clean surface — no wonder it’s beloved by multi-tasking stars including Kristen Bell and Jessica Alba.

Our Place Always Pan $145 Buy now

8. Splendid Lakeside Jogger

A casual-wear favorite among Katherine Schwarzenegger, Olivia Wilde, Hilary Duff, and many other stars, Splendid has an online sale that is treating shoppers to 30 percent off site-wide all weekend with the code LONGWEEKEND. We’re partial to these breezy Tencel and linen joggers, which feature a relaxed tapered silhouette and stylish side trim. The Cali-cool label has other summer-ready pieces on sale, including loungewear for men and kids.

Splendid Lakeside Jogger $111 Buy now

9. Brinker & Eliza Chain Link Necklace

Online luxury designer retailer Farfetch’s end-of-spring blowout is treating label lovers to up to 50 percent off womenswear, menswear, bags, footwear, jewelry, and accessories from cult-favorite brands such as A.L.C., Balmain, By Far, Gianvito Rossi, Marc Jacobs, and many others. We foresee the chunky chain trend continuing through the summer and beyond, and this Brinker & Eliza gold-plated brass link necklace (marked down to 40 percent off) makes a great addition to any stylish jewelry box.

Brinker & Eliza Chain Link Necklace $122 Buy now

10. Rugs USA Vintage Medallion Rug

Interior decor enthusiasts can give their flooring a refresh at Rugs USA’s Memorial Day sale, which promises up to 75 percent off a wide array of rug sizes, shapes, and styles. This vintage-inspired medallion rug (available for $39 for a two-by-six-foot runner to $507 for a 13-by-15 foot area rug) comes in a variety of neutral and colorful shades that blend seamlessly with most design aesthetics.

Rugs USA Vintage Medallion Rug $212 Buy now

11. “Chewie, We’re Home” Art Print

Speaking of home makeovers, Society6’s Memorial Day sale is treating decor lovers to 20 to 40 percent off wall art, home goods, bed and bath decor, and more featuring the art of independent designers. Among the stylish items on sale are collaborations with Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Star Wars (as reinterpreted by Society6’s community of artists), including this kaleidoscopic art print featuring Han Solo’s infamous quote by artist Tyler Spangler.

BUY NOW: $13+ Buy now

12. Leesa Hybrid Mattress

Don’t snooze on Leesa’s Memorial Day weekend sale, where you can get up to $500 off a new mattress plus two free down alternative pillows.

Leesa Hybrid Mattress $949 Buy now

13. BaubleBar Helen Ear Jackets

BaubleBar’s already affordable accessories are an extra 20 percent off during the jewelry brand’s sale. Use code SALE20 to save on select pieces, including Minnie Mouse studs from BaubleBar’s Disney collaboration, crystal-studded ear jackets, and more.

BaubleBar Helen Ear Jackets, $26 (orig. $42), at BaubleBar

BaubleBar Helen Ear Jackets $26 Buy now

13. Honest Co. Sanitizing Wipes

Jessica Alba-owned company Honest is offering 20 percent off its eco-conscious beauty, skin-care, cleaning, bath, body, and baby products during its Memorial Day sale (use code SAVE20). That means you can stock up on its best-selling mascara, shampoos and body washes, and bulk packs of its sanitizing wipes, to name a few. The brand is also giving 30 percent off your first month when you subscribe to a diapers and wipes bundle (use code SAVE30).