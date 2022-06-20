The Best Men’s Designer Belts for Tying Every Type of Look Together

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Accessories can sometimes be an afterthought to an outfit, but we all know that the right (or wrong) one can have significant consequences. Take a belt, for example. An accoutrement that has the very important job of keeping a man’s pants up, belts also have the power to complete a look. And since they’re literally placed at the centerpiece of your clothing, they can also be the unlikely star of your sartorial show — especially if you go with a belt that makes a statement.

When it comes to the best men’s designer belts, many of them run the gamut from showy, to easily identifiable (like Gucci’s famous “double G”), to the more low-key, classic designs that can be worn during any occasion that happens to pop up. One thing is certain: Whether you want your belt to be a main character in your style story, or a more covert component of your outfit, you can’t go wrong with a well-made, high quality design.

Check out 10 of the best men’s designer belts below, from handy reversible options to ones that have a rock ‘n’ roll edge.

Salvatore Ferragamo Double Gancio Reversible Belt

The iconic double Gancio is featured on numerous Ferragamo belts, so you have your fair share of options. However, this one is a great choice since it’s basically two belts in one — black and brown — thanks to the reversible design.

Salvatore Ferragamo Double Gancio Reversible Belt $530 Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren Leather Dress Belt

You don’t have to spend big bucks to get a good designer belt. With its timeless leather design and single-prong, gold buckle, you can wear this Polo Ralph Lauren belt with casual jeans or work-appropriate slacks. The leather keeper also features the brand’s trademark pony.

Polo Ralph Lauren Leather Dress Belt $75 Buy now

Paul Smith 3.5cm Logo Debossed Leather Belt

Looking for a versatile style that can goes with practically anything? This easy-to-wear, logo-debossed leather belt from Paul Smith features a polished silver buckle, and comes in black with green detailing.

Paul Smith 3.5cm Logo Debossed Leather Belt $225 Buy now

Tom Ford 4cm Reversible Full-Grain Leather Belt

Reversible belts, like this Tom Ford one, are a smart way to ensure you’ve got a belt that can work with almost every outfit while saving space in your closet. Made in Italy, this belt is constructed from scratch-resistant, full-grain leather so you’ll have it in your collection for a long time.

Tom Ford 4cm Reversible Full-Grain Leather Belt $850 Buy now

Gucci Leather Belt With Web

Crafted in Italy, this calf leather Gucci belt appears as a classic design with its squared buckle, but the Italian fashion house’s famous green and red stripe is a small yet striking detail.

Gucci Leather Belt With Web $450 Buy now

Montblanc 3cm Black Textured-Leather Belt

This isn’t your average black belt. This Montblanc design is made in Italy from black textured leather, with a matte-black buckle that gives it an industrial, almost futuristic feel.

Montblanc 3cm Black Textured-Leather Belt $335 Buy now

Christian Louboutin Loubi Spiked Leather Belt

A serious upgrade from the spiked belt from your punk-rock youth, this Christian Louboutin belt features black-toned hardware and that famous Louboutin red on its underside. It’s available in black, red, white, orange and navy.

Christian Louboutin Loubi Spiked Leather Belt $490 Buy now

Gucci Wide Leather Belt With Double G Buckle

Now if you’re looking for a Gucci belt that’s a little less subtle, you can’t go wrong with the instantly recognizable double “G.” The design has been worn by celebs like Justin Theroux and TI.

Gucci Wide Leather Belt With Double G Buckle $495 Buy now

Bottega Veneta 3cm Leather Belt

If you prefer to something eye-popping from the traditional leather belt, this one from Bottega Veneta has a triangle silver buckle and a striking fluorescent green color.

Bottega Veneta 3cm Leather Belt $390 Buy now

Saint Laurent Folk Buckle Leather Belt

If you’re a fan of vintage style, you might like this belt from Saint Laurent for its hardware, which has been burnished and mottled so it looks rustic and well-worn. Made in Italy from black Italian calfskin, reach for this belt when you want something with a little bit of character but isn’t too flashy.