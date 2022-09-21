The Best Men’s Jeans For Fall, From Classic Slim Denim to Baggy Fits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

As the temperatures lower, it’s a good time to take stock of your fall essentials — and that includes denim. Whether you’re looking for something casual to pair with your button-downs, retro sneakers and a baseball cap, or you want to slip on something nice for the evening, a proper pair of jeans can pull more than one look together.

Denim trends are always in a constant state of flux. Last year, it was all about a relaxed fit. Then straight leg jeans made a return. Now, the look appears to be to go for something slim and maybe a little high rise. This is all to say that there’s no such thing as a wrong pair of jeans. It just comes down to personal preference.

So, here’s a distilled list of the best men’s jeans to wear this fall (including many labels frequently seen on Hollywood’s leading men), with a nod to fresh looks, quality materials and sustainable production practices.

1. Taylor Stitch The Slim Jean in Rinsed Organic Selvage

Available in a variety or washes, Taylor Stitch’s Slim selvage jeans are made with the utmost care. The indigo dye used is entirely natural, so it seeps into the jeans exactly as required, and will naturally fade over time. Meanwhile, the cotton is selected meticulously, and the fit is slim and comfortable without being too skinny. They’re jeans that will definitely need some breaking in, but Taylor Stitch pairs will last for a long time. (Hollywood-loved “gangsta gardener” Ron Finley has worn the brand.)

2. Madewell Relaxed Tapered Jeans: Ripped Edition For a slightly lived-in (but not too grunge) look, Madewell’s relaxed tapered jeans are an effortless option. You’ll be in good company, as Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Liam Hemsworth and Leo DiCaprio have worn the brand, and rising star Lukas Gage recently starred in the label’s When the Fit Hits campaign. (Madewell’s Insiders event is offering 25 to 50 percent off for a limited time, too.) Madewell Relaxed Tapered Ripped Jeans (reg. $128) $80 Buy now 3. Everlane Selvedge Slim Jean Everlane’s Selvedge Slim Jean looks fairly standard. It sits comfortably at the waist, and features just enough elasticity to be immediately comfortable. The appeal, though, is in its sustainability. Everlane’s factory recycles 98 percent of its water and also reduces carbon emissions by 80 percent. (Jamie Dornan recently wore the “radically transparent” brand.) Everlane Everlane Selvedge Slim Jean $128 Buy now

4. Buck Mason Light Wash Japanese Selvedge Full Saddle Jean

Buck Mason’s Full Saddle jeans have a high-rise fit that’s straight through the leg, which lends a charmingly retro look — especially with the slightly lighter wash. Buck Mason says they’re reinforced at “stress points,” so they’re designed to last.

5. Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

What else did you expect? The Levi’s 501 Original Fit jeans are a timeless classic that has been worn by no shortage of leading Hollywood men, including Ryan Gosling, Ben Affleck, Justin Timberlake and many other stars.) Durable, clean and reasonably priced, this silhouette is among of the best fall denim for men and women who want an effortless fit. There are color and inseam/waist options abound these days, too.

6. Frame L’Homme Skinny Denim Jean Frame’s L’Homme Skinny jeans are best-sellers for a reason. Available in nearly a dozen shades and washes, this pair is made of medium-stretch denim with a soft feel, resulting in a fit that’s flattering and comfortable. (Fun fact: Willem Dafoe and Matt Dillon have both starred in the brand’s campaigns.) Frame 7. Warp + Weft AMS Black Slim Jeans There’s always room for a classic pair of black jeans. Sustainable brand Warp + Weft’s AMS slim jeans can settle into your fall wardrobe with ease. It’s an environmentally friendly buy, as it’s made using 98 percent recycled water. Warp + Weft Warp and Weft AMS Slim Jean $74 Buy now

8. Kenzo Bara Slim Fit Jeans

A slim fit, mid-rise style, Kenzo’s Bara jeans keep it simple. The fit is both classic and versatile, easy to add to any outfit style.

9. DL 1961 Cooper Tapered Jeans

Though the world seems to be into straight-leg jeans at the moment, there’s always space for a nice tapered fit. Premium denim label DL 1961’s Cooper jeans do that well, with a sleek look perfect for athletic lads.

10. Outerknown S.E.A. Jeans Local Straight Fit Founded by pro surfer Kelly Slater, Outerknown’s model emphasizes sustainability, drawing most of its fibers from recycled or landfill materials. The brand’s best-selling S.E.A. jeans are no different, sourced from waste and pieced together with an emphasis on fair trade practices. And they’re cool, too, with a retro wash and old-fashioned trim. Outerknown S.E.A. Jeans Local Straight Fit $188 Buy now

11. Wrangler Wrancher Dress Jean

Wrangler makes some of the best jeans for men who want a light nod to westernwear without looking too “yee-haw.” The brand’s wrinkle-resistant Wrancher Dress Jean comes in a range of colors and sizes, and the front pleat adds a dressier look.

12. Rag & Bone Fit 2 Ecru Slim Jeans

Not everyone is into white jeans. But when they work, they’re a properly good fit. Rag & Bone’s Fit 2 slim jeans in this ecru light natural colorway are well worth a go. The stretchiness makes them easy to pop on, especially if you’ve got the confidence to rock them.

13. Scotch & Soda Ralston Premium Organic Cotton Jeans

For a relaxed fit that makes a statement, opt for Scotch & Soda’s Ralston organic cotton jeans. Featuring a regular slim silhouette with a loose style, this pair features cool distressed accents, embroidery and printing that makes them stand out from the crowd.

14. Acne Studios 2021M Bootcut Distressed Organic Jeans

If you want the Y2K aesthetic without going full JNCO, Hollywood stylist-loved brand Acne Studios’ 2021M bootcut distressed organic jeans are the perfect fit. They boast a low-crotch, relaxed style that flares out just below the knee, and the distressed finish makes them look like they’ve been your closet staple for years.

