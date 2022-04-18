The Best Men’s Retro Sneakers for Spring, From PF Flyers to New Balance and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Retro sneakers are everywhere, with brands such as New Balance, Nike, Saucony, and Adidas re-releasing classic lines and reimagining recognizable silhouettes. Indeed, big soles and clean colors are in for spring, often to be paired with baggy clothes and designer tees (or a stylish hoodie, if you prefer).

It can be hard to identify the perfect kick for you. However, amid the inundation of new products, a few shoes stand out. So, whether you’re loyal to Nike, have an affinity for New Balance, or want to go for something a little different — like Saucony or the revived brand PF Flyers — here are the best retro sneakers for men to shop this season.

1. Saucony Collector’s Pack Sneakers

For an ideal mix of value and cool, go with the Saucony Collector’s Pack. You’ll get two classic limited-edition kicks for $300. One of them, a leather re-release of the Shadow 6000, pays homage to a connoisseur’s classic from the early ’90s. It’s a comfy and light shoe, and adds a few flashy colors to the standard white sneaker. The second is a little more understated, an all-navy Jazz 81. The best part? Only a few hundred have been made, so you’ll likely find few others that have them.

Saucony Collector's Pack $300 Buy now

2. PF Flyers Men’s Center Hi Fashion Sneakers

Best known for their starring role in The Sandlot, PF Flyers are back — and the relaunched brand is perfect for nostalgic film fans who love throwback fashion, too. The classic Center Hi basketball sneakers (available in other colors and styles) feature signature design touches such as the vertically ribbed toe guard, a treaded outsole and a posture foundation insert to keep you comfortable on the court or while running errands.

PF Flyers Men's Center Hi Fashion Sneaker $75.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. New Balance x Staud 57/40 Sneakers

New Balance teamed with cult-favorite Los Angeles label Staud on a flashier take on their beloved 57/40 sneakers, which feature bright accents and interchangeable laces.

New Balance Staud 57/40 Sneakers $140 Buy now

4. Nike Waffle Debut Sneakers

Nike’s Waffle Debut Sneakers can be dressed up or down, and come in basic colorways that are easily matched with any outfit. But there’s also a flash of modern to them, with lightweight, sustainable materials, as well as a cool heel strap.

Nike Waffle Debut Sneakers $70 Buy now

5. Victoria Beckham Club C Shoes

Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) puts her fashionable take on Reebok’s immensely popular Club C sneaker in this sleek silhouette. The monochrome is cool, while the suede and faux leather combo works like a charm. Black and chalk is probably the safest color scheme, but if you can pull off pink, this is one of the best ways to give it a go.

Victoria Beckham Club C Shoes $180 Buy now

6. Veja Rio Branco Sneakers

French footwear brand Veja has been around since 2004, and they’re been in the sustainable shoe game ever since then with their kicks made of organic cotton and natural rubber and with fair-trade manufacturing in Brazil. Though they’re known for their V-10s (Eddie Redmayne, Meghan Markle and Emma Watson are just a few who’ve worn the style), the Rio Branco sneakers add a bit of heft to the standard model, offering extra comfort and stability in a retro silhouette made of water-resistant suede and recycled plastic bottles.

Veja Rio Branco Sneakers $140 Buy now

7. Adidas Forum Low Shoes

Stan Smiths are among Adidas’ most popular shoes, but the brand’s Forum Low shoes are also worth considering (Bad Bunny even released his own now-sold-out version in November 2021). The velcro straps work for a retro and simplistic look — one that will likely stick around for a while.

Adidas Forum Low Sneakers $70 Buy now

8. Vans Sk8-Hi 38 MTE-1 Shoes

Throw it back to the late ’70s in Vans’ legendary Sk8-Hi kicks, which get a mountain-ready makeover in this MTE-1 silhouette. Designed to withstand water and slippery surfaces, the shoes feature a flexible and durable All-Trac outsole, HydroGuard waterproof membrane, PrimaLoft zonal insulation and an UltraCush sock liner with OrthoLite cushioning.

Vans Sk8-Hi 38 MTE-1 Shoes $100 Buy now

9. Converse UNT1TL3D Sneakers

While you can never go wrong with Converse’s classic Chuck Taylor high tops, these modern-meets-retro UNT1TL3D sneakers (also available in black) pay homage to the iconic canvas sneaker with a modern twist, thanks to the chunkier translucent sole, utilitarian printing, reflective bindings and SmartFoam cushioning. The brand has teamed with John Boyega, Tyler, the Creator and others.

Converse UNT1TL3D Sneakers $75 Buy now

10. VISVIM FKT Runner Sneaker

If you’re willing to spend a little more, the VISVIM FKT Runner is an ideal option. (John Mayer, Drake and Ye are often seen in Japanese designer Hiroki Nakamura’s luxe label.) It’s far lighter than some of its cheaper counterparts and molded out of a combination of Italian suede and Japanese textiles. For that reason, it feels very much a luxury option — one that matches the price.