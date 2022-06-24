The Best Men’s Short-Sleeved Button-Ups for Dressing Like a Hollywood Star This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s beach time. Or maybe the right moment for a grill. Perhaps, it might be nice to lounge by the pool. Possibly even a boat ride. Either way, it’s a time of year for something stylish, something maybe a little flashy — but ultimately, something light, and something that screams summer. Whether you call them button-up or button-down shirts, a short-sleeved silhouette is can complete your summer fit.

The right button-up doesn’t have to be a bright Hawaiian shirt (although there’s something to be said for those.) Instead, there are tons of solid or patterned options that pair perfectly with your stylish swim trunks and retro sneakers. And if you’re in need of summer style inspiration, Just look to Hollywood stars who’ve mastered the art of wearing fitted button-downs, including Tom Holland, Harry Styles and Dwayne Johnson.

So, whether you’re into palm trees or sleek fabrics (or both), here are some of the best men’s button-up shirts for this summer. From sun-protective options that let you go from hiking to brunch, to fashionable styles from brands frequently seen on leading men, check out our top picks below.

1. Madewell Knit Easy Short-Sleeve Camp Shirt

For a throwback silhouette, Madewell’s easy short-sleeve camp shirt could be a good option. Focusing on simple pastel colorways, and made out of stretchy organic cotton, it’s a stretchy piece, but an effortlessly cool one.

Madewell Easy Shirt $70 Buy now

2. Tipsy Elves Vibrant Vacation Hawaiian Shirt

For Tipsy Elves, there’s little strength in subtlety. As their vibrant vacation shirt proves, though, that’s not always a bad thing. Bright colors and tropical patterns might be too much for some, but for a flashy beach or party outfit, it’s pretty much perfect. If you’re looking for something a little different, Tipsy Elves has further options, including an “Island breeze” and “toucan tango” line.

Tipsy Elves Vibrant Vacation Shirt $40 Buy now

3. Taylor Stitch Hawthorne Shirt

Stripes are in. With their Hawthorne shirt, denim brand Taylor Stich treads the line between bowling style and Hawaiian fit. The result is this comfy and stylish piece. That rust hue is also fantastic, and a perfectly trendy summer shirt — without being a bit too much.

Taylor Stitch Hawthorne $105 Buy now

4. Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-Fit Short-Sleeve Poplin Shirt

Poplin is the perfect summer fabric thanks to its lightweight style, and Amazon Essentials’ short-sleeve pocket shirt is a versatile piece that belongs in every closet. Don’t be surprised if you want to grab this affordable button-up in every color.

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Short-Sleeve Poplin Shirt $18.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Duvin Storm Button-Up Shirt

Duvin’s Storm is one of a few more unusual shirts on this list. But it’s both cool and sustainable. Made from 100% rylon — basically recycled wood fibers — it’s good for the planet. Meanwhile, the monochrome tie-dye pattern is sure to be a conversation starter. (The brand has been worn by Kygo, Bad Bunny, Odell Beckham Jr. and many other stars.)

Duvin Storm Button-Up Shirt $63 Buy now

6. Bonobos Riviera Cabana Shirt

If your aesthetic is the cool dad look, Bonobos’ Riviera Cabana shirt (available in many other colors and prints) is the way to go. It’s made of lightweight seersucker fabric and features a retro silhouette that’s perfect for vacations or laid-back weekends.

Bonobos Riviera Cabana Shirt $79 Buy now

7. Reuben Oliver Pima Cable Knit Button Down Shirt

Cable knits and summer go together that often. And while it’s true that you might not want to button up NYC designer’s Reuben Oliver’s short sleeve shirt all the way in 90-degree heat, it’s a cool piece to wear atop a T-shirt, or rock to a summer evening hangout.

Reuben Oliver Pima Cable Knit Shirt $175 Buy now

8. Outdoor Research Astroman Sun Shirt

UV protection, versatility and a classic collared design combine in Outdoor Research’s Astroman sun shirt, which features UPF 50+ fabric and plenty of stretch for keeping wearers comfy during outdoor activities. Whether you wear it on the trail or to brunch, you’ll be stylish and comfy for wherever you’re headed.

9. Chubbies Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Button-Down Shirt

Chubbies might be known more for their signature swimming trunks, but their shirts aren’t bad either. A modern, more athletic fit, this stretch cotton button-down shirt is narrower and slim fitting, good for summer Friday at the office or happy hour. There are seven different color selections, including this bold floral and palm front print.

Chubbies Friday Shirt $65 Buy now

10. J. Crew Camp Shirt

J Crew is always a good bet for some reliable, comfy and affordable leisure wear. The brand’s camp-collar shirt fits the bill perfectly, as it features an airy silhouette and comes in a range of prints – such as this navy design with a nautical-inspired rope pattern.

J Crew Camp Shirt $70 Buy now

11. Hammies Cabana Shirt

Hammies’ Cabana shirt feels curated for one specific purpose: to chill out — as you might expect — under a cabana. The retro brand’s signature top pays homage to ’50s and ’60s style. Part button-up, part Hawaiian shirt, it’s the fit your father (or grandfather) might have rocked — in the coolest way possible!

Hammies Summer Cabana Shirt $70 Buy now

12. Wales Bonner Sunrise Bowling Shirt

For something a little trendier, Wales Bonner’s oversized Sunrise bowling shirt is well worth a look. With summery hues and light and silky fabric, it’s an ideal and on-trend summer piece.

Wales Bonner Sunrise Bowling Shirt $429 Buy now

13. Brunello Cucinelli Short Sleeve Linen Shirt

A linen shirt is a year-round essential. Make it short-sleeved and you have a proper summer fit. This eco-conscious one from Hollywood-favored luxury label Brunello Cucinelli might be a bit of a splurge, but that price tag comes with undeniable quality, (Daniel Craig, Dwayne Johnson and Leonardo DiCaprio are just a few leading men who’ve worn the Italian designer.)

Brunello Cucinelli Short-Sleeved Linen Shirt $687 Buy now

14. Saint Laurent Monogram Print Silk Button-Up Camp Shirt

Black might not be the the first hue to come to mind for summer, but Saint Laurent — whose Malibu menswear show a few years back drew Keanu Reeves, Joe Keery, Lakeith Stanfield and Liam Hemsworth — and might make you reconsider. The luxury label’s tone-on-tone monogram shirt is made of lightweight Italian silk and features a chic camp collar. (If the $1K price tag is too steep, check out Asos’ decidedly more affordable alternative.)