The Best Men’s Swim Trunks for Channeling Your Inner 007

It’s May, and that means your attention can turn to the water. With summer creeping upon us, it’s a time for planning vacations and taking a dip whenever possible. And for that, you’ll need the right pair of trunks. The good news is that there are a lot of good options out there, from the best short swim trunks that channel old Hollywood to modern silhouettes that look just as cool out of the water.

Style, color, versatility and purpose are all important things to keep in mind as you’re shopping for the best men’s swim trunks. For example, there are some styles that are better for avid swimmers, while others are more suitable for flopping into the pool after a gym sesh.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best men’s swim trunks that look just as stylish out of the water. Whether you plan on pairing your shorts with a nice watch and a cool hoodie or sweater, these options range from luxe silhouettes for channeling your inner 007 to wallet-friendly styles with celebrity backing.

1. Outerknown Nostalgic Volley Swim Trunks

BEST OVERALL

One of the best sustainable men’s brands, Outerknown checks all of the boxes when it comes to picking the right pair of modern swimmers. The label’s Nostalgic Volley swim trunks are made of durable and quick-dry recycled polyester and are effortlessly cool, thanks to the short silhouette with a relaxed fit. Founded by pro surfer Kelly Slater and sported by eco-minded stars such as Zac Efron, Outerknown makes garments from recycled materials, and is 100 percent transparent about its manufacturing process. They’ll also give you store credit if you return your used or pre-loved clothing.

Outerknown Nostalgic Volley $88

2. Fabletics The One Short

Fabletics‘ The One Short is more than just a pair of gymwear. The Kevin Hart-backed brand makes clothes that can be taken anywhere: to the grocery store, the gym, and, yes, the ocean. Available in a range of colors, it’s an ideal everyday pair of shorts and has handy pockets and a convenient gym towel loop on the waistband.

Fabletics The One Short $65

3. Saint Barth Gecko Print Swim Trunks

MOST EYE-CATCHING

Who doesn’t love geckos on swimming trunks? From the daring color combo to the sustainable materials, MC2’s Saint Barth swimming shorts are perfect for anyone who wants to make a sartorial splash. But, mostly, they’re covered in geckos.

MC2 Saint Barts $106

4. Lululemon Current State Board Shorts

BEST LONGER FIT

Lululemon is a reliable brand for most athletic wear, and that extends to trunks. Shorter swimmers tend to be in style these days, but if you want an ultra-comfy and cool knee-length fit, the State Board Shorts are the perfect match, thanks to the chafe-free design and drawcord with extra grip. They come in sold colors and patterned designs, and the handy pocket can fit your phone too — just remember to take it out before you jump in the water.

Lululemon Current State Board Shorts $98

5. Polo Ralph Lauren Kailua Swim Trunks

BEST FOR LARGE THIGHS

Available in sizes 1XL to 5XL, Polo Ralph Lauren’s Kailua Swim Trunks (other colors available) were inspired by 1960s surf culture, as seen in the longer silhouette, hook and loop drawstring closure and hip pocket designed for stowing surfboard wax (or keys and a phone when you’re on land). The board shorts finished with a mesh brief liner for extra support.

Polo Ralph Lauren Kailua Swim Trunks $80

6. Everlane The ReNew Swim Shorts

COMFIEST MEN’S SWIM TRUNKS

Everlane has a reputation for comfiness. From cozy boots to warm hoodies, the brand is the king of cozy, and its ReNew Swim Shorts are no different. The mesh lining is light and supportive, and the recycled-plastic base can deal with water with aplomb — avoiding that post-ocean discomfort that some trunks can bring about.

Everlane ReNew Swim Shorts $65

7. Hartford Mid Length Recycled Swim Trunks

BEST ECO-FRIENDLY MID-LENGTH STYLE

Trunks don’t have to be expensive. But if you fancy spending a few extra bucks, you can certainly find something both eye-catching and eco-friendly. Hartford’s mid-length recycled swim trunks meet that mark. The cool tropical pattern stands out without being too flashy, and the convenient elastic band makes sure nothing goes awry. Hartford also uses entirely recycled nylon to put together its trunk — so you’re spending for a good cause.

Hartford Multi Mid-Length Recycled Swim Shorts $200

8. Target 7-Inch Swim Trunks

BEST VALUE

There’s plenty good value to be found for trunks if you don’t want to break the bank. Target’s extensive range of swimmers don’t go above $25 while still offering quality and style. The adjustable waist on swim trunks from Goodfellow (one of the retailer’s many cool in-house brands) gives the shorts a reliable feel, and they also feature UPF 50+ to protect wearers from the harmful sun rays. And the slightly above-knee fit is stylish, too!

Goodfellow Men's 7-Inch Swim Trunks $15

9. Orlebar Brown Setter Short-Length Swim Shorts

BEST SHORT-LENGTH STYLE

Daniel Craig wore Orlebar Brown’s Setter swim shorts as James Bond in Skyfall, and you, too can get the 007-approved look. These luxe navy swimmers look great on holiday with a tee and comfy loafers, too.

Orlebar Brown Setter Short-Length Swim Shorts $245

10. Bonobos Riviera Recycled Swim Trunks

MOST DESIGN OPTIONS

Cool men’s brand Bonobos has a ton of options for its signature swimmer. Whether you want to rock a 5-, 7- or 9-inch fit, you can choose from a plethora of colors and designs. From radiant daisies to threatening tigers, you can have pretty much whatever bold design that suits your summer mood.