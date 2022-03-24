Shopping: The Most Stylish Men’s Watches for Every Budget, from Under $250 to $1,000

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

A good watch can complete a perfect outfit. These days, with phones cemented as a time-telling device, watches are more of a statement piece. But that doesn’t mean they have to be expensive — those who aren’t ready to invest in the best luxury watches seen on Hollywood collectors (think Rolex, Omega and Tag Heuer) can still achieve that perfect blend of cool and practical that’s also a little more wallet-friendly.

Still, there are some considerations to be made when picking the ideal timepiece. The first, obviously, is the look. Do you want something sleek and modern? Or is chunkier and retro more your vibe? Practicality must also be considered, as you’ll have to navigate the waters between the techy Apple Watch and something far more stripped down and analog. Regardless of what you want, there is a perfect watch out there for everyone. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best watches at different price points, with a focus on what kind of look you want — and where the best value can be found.

Best Men’s Watches Under $250

1. Orient Men’s 2nd Gen. Bambino Ver. 2 Watch

Dress watches don’t always have to be pricey. Although you might not be willing to splash the thousands required for a Rolex or Omega, you can still have something that looks equally sophisticated. Such is the case with the Orient Bambino watch. It’s got a real vintage feel, with an old-fashioned font on the cream face. The cracked leather band completes a charmingly retro look. The watch is entirely automatic, and the brighter hands offer an interesting color contrast. The stainless steel casing can also deal with up to 30 meters of water pressure.

2. MVMT Blacktop Watch

MVMT watches are more affordable than they look. The Blacktop is probably the pick of the bunch, combining the stainless steel cuffs of a fancier watch with the oversized face of a more casual piece. The result is a modern-looking timepiece with a nod to the past. It comes with some nifty flashes, too, including a 60-second timer. It’s also water-resistant up to 100 meters deep — a solid mark for a watch of its class and price. If you are searching for a modern vibe, this is the perfect piece.

3. Timex Waterbury Classic Chronograph 40mm Watch

Timex is a similarly inexpensive but clean-looking watchmaker that nods to the past. The Waterbury Classic watch is the embodiment of that philosophy, with a vintage-looking dial inside its 40mm stainless-steel case. Meanwhile, the leather strap is durable and can deal with the wear and tear of daily use without needing to be regularly replaced. The handiest feature, though, is the nightlight worked into the face — allowing the user to check the time in the dark with a click of the button. For the price, it’s harder to find a cooler retro watch. Water-resistant up to 30 meters.

4. Bulova Classic Quartz Men’s Watch

Bulova offers a solid range of timepieces, and their entry-level Classic model is among the best men’s watches under $250. It’s a smart-looking stainless steel piece on a solid bracelet. But it’s also quite light, and comfier than some of its more expensive counterparts. The Classic is also water-resistant up to 30 meters and has a mineral-coated face to reduce rust and protect the glass. And at 38mm, it’s big enough to spice up any outfit.

5. Todd Snyder x Timex The Modern Art Watch

Timex isn’t short on sleek watches, but they’re seldom this flashy. The Modern Art Watch is the latest of a number of collaborations the boutique watchmaker has with designer Todd Snyder, who took color and font inspiration from some of his favorite modern artists of the mid-twentieth century. The result is a timepiece with a design unlike pretty much any out there. It’s practical, too. The stainless steel casing protects the colorful face, and it’s water resistant up to 50 meters.

Best Men’s Watches Under $500

1. Bulova Archive Series Chronograph C Watch

If you’re willing to spend a little more cash, Bulova has even more enticing options. The Chronograph Series C is a stainless steel watch that can be dressed up or down. Part of its Archive Series, the timepiece is a modern recreation in a contrasting red, white and blue colorway that contrasts with the mesh metal bracelet.

2. Apple Watch Series 7

Watch purists might be a bit skeptical about this pick. But even though it doesn’t have that precious analog feel, the Apple Watch Series 7 is indeed still a wristwatch — and a very good one at that. It does the job effectively from a time-telling purpose, as the user can cycle through different faces. Want a vintage-looking display without numbers? Done. How about a proper digital screen? Also an option.

The real advantage here — as with any smartwatch — is the range of features available. Indeed, the Apple Watch effectively works as an extension to the iPhone, an extra screen, texting hub, and cellphone all on your wrist. Despite being so tech-forward, it also does well in terms of durability, with a range of hard-to-break silicone bands available, as well as a scratch-resistant face. The Series 7 might not be a classic timepiece, but for the tech lover, it’s one of the best smartwatches for Apple users out there.

3. Hamilton Khaki Field Watch

Most of the watches on this list prioritize a sleek look or appealing colorway, while also offering durability. The Hamilton Khaki Field Watch — recently seen in Far Cry 6 — though is first and foremost a practical and durable tool watch, that can also be made to look very cool. Based on military watches, it features a case in stainless steel and a durable fabric strap, and can endure up to 50 meters of water pressure. It’s worth noting, though, that the Hamilton has to be wound up every day, and can continue ticking for up to 80 hours without needing more attention.

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Luckily, there is a fantastic smart watch for Android users. Indeed, the Galaxy Watch 4 performs a lot of the functions of the Apple Watch — as well as some more. It appears to be a complicated interface, but the Galaxy is actually relatively simple. Runners and workout junkies are bound to love the Galaxy, as it stays well in touch with the body, monitoring heart rate, distance covered, speed, and more. But it also does the basics well, too. The sleek dial is big enough so that telling the time is easy, and the strap is durable and waterproof. Whether you’re a marathon runner or you like a good morning walk, the Galaxy Watch is a fantastic option.

Best Men’s Watches Under $1,000

1. Junghans Form A Titan Automatic Watch

A favorite among luxury watch enthusiasts seeking affordable timepieces, Junghans is a German watchmaker that offers a mix of quality and solid style. The 40mm Form A Titan automatic model in titanium is among the cheapest it offers, but that doesn’t mean it lacks in quality. The rugged leather strap is sleek and comfortable, while the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal guards from serious damage and general wear and tear. It also offers more durability than similar-looking watches. While most pieces of its spec can only survive 30 meters of water, the Junghans can manage 100.

2. Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic

There’s been something of an eco-movement in fashion in recent years. Brands such as Patagonia and Blueland have made sustainable clothes cool, while the advent of thrifting has helped, too. It’s been a trend in accessories, too, as this option from Tom Ford proves. The fashion designer and filmmaker’s minimalist 002 watch boasts a unique woven strap that’s slightly shinier than normal fabric, and it’s tougher to the touch, too. But that doesn’t mean it’s an uncomfortable timepiece. Rather, the 002 is very light, and the recycled plastic has a nice feel. A black dial completes a slick look that can be dressed up or down.

3. Seiko Prospex Alpinist Watch

When it comes to finding the best luxury watches under $1,000, the Seiko Prospex Alpinist (also available in other faces and bands) is a compelling option. Combining fine leather with sleek stainless steel, it has the luxury look and feel that a watch of its class should. The hands are intricately designed and serve as a nod to some of the company’s vintage models.

4. TAG Heuer Pre-Owned Formula One F1 Steel White Men’s Watch

TAG Heuer has a long history of making desirable men’s watches with auto racing inspiration, including the Formula One edition. Its smart white dial pops against a black bezel and chunky steel bracelet. Luminescent hands and lettering give it a bit of extra flair. It’s a solid piece of kit, too. The stainless steel holds everything together, and the 40mm case is entirely scratch-proof. It also functions well in different environments, and can deal with being submerged 200 meters deep.