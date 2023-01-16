The Best MLK Day Sales to Shop Now Through the Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16, marking 2023’s first three-day weekend. If you’ve been itching to spend your first paycheck (or that Christmas gift card) on a new wardrobe, home organization, fitness gear or wellness essentials, it’s a good time to shop the best MLK Day sales.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals to shop now through the end of the month. Expect major markdowns sitewide at Amazon; deep discounts at Lululemon, an extra 40% off on sale items at Urban Outfitters and Nike; 70% off or more at Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-A-Porter, Shopbop and other designer retailers; 70% off clearance items at Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn and West Elm; and much, much more.

The Best MLK Day Sales at Major Retailers

Amazon Save up to 70% off during the e-commerce giant’s New Year’s Sale, which includes up to 50% off designer items from its Luxury Stores. Save big on Amazon’s smart speakers, tablets, Fire TVs and streaming sticks, security cameras and other devices as well as deep discounts on gift-ready fashion, electronics, beauty, toys, home appliances, cookware, accessories and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond Through Jan. 22, Bed Bath & Beyond’s Stock Up & Save event promises 25% off select bedding, bath and storage, plus double Welcome Rewards+ points. New subscribers can save 20% off their entire purchase (exclusions apply), and Welcome Rewards+ and Beyond+ members get 20% off and free shipping (membership is $29 and up annually; sign up here).

Best Buy For a limited time, Best Buy’s Top Deals includes discounts on laptops, computers, TVs, tablets, headphones, gaming accessories, electronics, video games and more tech.

JC Penney For a limited time, JC Penney’s end-of-season blowout promises up to 70% off on select outerwear, boots and accessories; up to 50% off select bedding and home items plus an extra 30% off with coupon; up to 40% off mattresses and furniture plus an extra 10% off with coupon; and up to 40% off select activewear and footwear. Through Jan. 16, get a $20 JC Penney Bonus Reward when you spend $50 on qualifying home purchases.

Kohl’s Through Jan. 16, save on select clothing, shoes, accessories and more; plus enjoy up to 70% off during the retailer’s Clearance sale.

Home Depot For a limited time, Home Depot’s sale promises up to 40% off select bath furniture and products, up to 45% off select tools plus free two-day delivery, up to 25% off interior lighting and up to $45 select Klein tools, to name just a few deals.

Lowe’s The home improvement retailer’s Truck Load Event promises deals on more than 36,200 products across every department, including home appliances, furniture, decor, tools, storage and more.

Macy’s For a limited time, save 25 to 60% off winter essentials in every department, plus save an extra 20% off select clearance and sale items with code CLEAR.

Target For a limited time, the retailer’s Clearance Run sale includes 50% off on toys and tech to 30% off cozy essentials.

Walmart Enjoy major markdowns on electronics, home theater, smart vacuums, kitchen appliances and more; up to $300 off laptops from HP, Asus, Lenovo and others; toys starting at $10; up to 70% off on fashion; clothing deals under $15; and many more Flash Picks and Rollbacks.

The Best MLK Day Fashion Sales

24S Save up to 50% off select designer clothing from Valentino, Coach, Alexander McQueen, Marine Serre, Marni, Balenciaga and more.

Allbirds For a limited time, save up to 40% off select women’s and men’s styles.

Amazon Luxury Stores Save up to 50% off Sergio Hudson, Oscar de la Renta and other luxury designers.

Athleta Save up to 70% off select activewear and accessories and take an extra 30% off sale items.

Banana Republic Through Jan. 31, take an extra 30% off sale styles for a total of up to 60% off.

Bloomingale’s Through Jan. 16, take an extra 40% off select items for a total of up to 65 to 75% off during the Long Weekend Sale.

Cole Haan Through Jan. 23, save an extra 20 to 30% off select footwear.

Everlane Take up to 70% off during the brand’s 2022 Wrapped sale.

Good American For a limited time, save 25% off sitewide with code TAKE25 and get an extra 40% off sale items.

J. Crew Save up to an extra 75% off last-chance sale items and 25% off almost everything else with code EPIC.

Kate Spade Through Jan. 16, take an extra 40% off sale items for a total of 60% off wih code BIGDEAL.

Lululemon Save up to 50% off leggings, workout tops, outerwear, fitness accessories and more during the activewear brand’s We Made Too Much sale.

Madewell For a limited time, save an extra 50% off sale items with code GOODMOOD.

Neiman Marcus The Last Call Winter Sale promises up to 75% off womenswear, menswear, jewelry, bags and accessories from A.L.C., Off-White, MCM, Marc Jacobs, Theory and more.

Net-A-Porter For a limited time, save up to 80% off sale items from Valentino, Manolo Blahnik, Frame, Off-White, Jimmy Choo, Balmain, Maison Margiela, The Row, Khaite, Mansur Gavriel, Missoni, Chloe, Christopher John Rogers, By Far, Re/Done and more designers.

Nike For a limited time, save up to 40% off select items and up to 50% off select bras and shorts with code MOVE50.

Nordstrom For a limited time, save up to 60% off dresses, sweaters, boots and more winterwear.

Nordstrom Rack Save up to 60% off clearance from Madewell, Steve Madden, MAC Cosmetics, Ugg, Thread & Supply, Z by Zella, Clinique, Tucker + Tate and more clothing, accessories, beauty and other categories.

Mr. Porter For a limited time, the fall/winter sale promises up to 60% off A.P.C., Mr. P, Tom Ford, Brunello Cucinelli, Maison Margiela, Common Projects, Fear of God Essentials and more designer labels.

REI Enjoy clearance and outlet deals of up to 60% off on REI Co-op, North Face, Columbia, Prana, Hoka, Allbirds, Salomon and more.

Rowing Blazers For a limited time, save up to 75% off select clothing and accessories.

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 75% off select items during Saks’ Designer Sale, including on Ralph Lauren, Common Projects, Rails, Balenciaga, Manolo Blahnik and much more; plus get an extra 20% off select items with code GET20SF.

Shopbop For a limited time, save up to 70% off sale items.

Urban Outfitters For a limited time, take an extra 40% off women’s, men’s and home sale items.

Zappos Save up to 50% off select items to savings on popular brands such as Adidas, Columbia, Crocs, Sam Edelman and more during the Winter Clearance Sale.

The Best MLK Day Beauty Sales

Dermstore Ending Jan. 31, save an extra 10% off and up to 50% off select products with code EXTRA10 from Dermstore’s Last Chance sale.

Sephora Through Jan. 17, save up to 50% off on top skincare from Kate Somerville, First Aid Beauty, Fresh, PMD, Clarins and more, plus get up to 50% off on select sale items.

Ulta Through Jan. 21, the beauty retailer’s Jumbo Love sale includes deals on jumbo shampoos, conditioners and more haircare from Redken, Joico, Pattern and more.

The Best MLK Day Home and Decor Sales

AllModern Save up to 30% off select furniture, decor, rugs and more plus get an extra 15% off bed and bath with code GET15 during the Modern Refresh Sale.

Ikea Through Jan. 22, save big during the Swedish home retailer’s Winter Sale, including up to $350 select sofas, 15% off storage accessories and more.

Lovesac For a limited time, save 30% off Sac bundles and up to 20% off sactionals and StealthTech.

Overstock Save up 70% off over 1000s of items across every category, including furniture, rugs, decor, bedding, kitchen, outdoor, lighting and more and get free shipping on everything during the Red Tag Sale.

Pottery Barn Get an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA and save up to 70% off furniture, bedding, bath and more during Pottery Barn’s Winter Warehouse Sale, plus get 10% off all sofas and armchairs in select fabrics and up to 20% off select bedding and free shipping.

PB Teen Save up to 70% off furniture, bedding, decor and gifts during PB Teen’s End-of-Season Sale.

Rejuvenation The Winter Clearance event promises up to 70% off hardware, lighting, decor and more.

Sur La Table Through Jan. 16, the Winter sale includes up to 50% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands, plus save big on holiday decor and more Christmas clearance items.

Terrain For a limited time, get an extra 40% off sale items with code EXTRASALE.

Urban Outfitters For a limited time, take an extra 40% off all sale styles, furniture, decor and more.

Wayfair The Fresh Start Sale includes up to 70% off furniture, wall art, decor, bedding, rugs, storage and organization, small appliances and more; up to 40% off sofas and sectionals; and more deals.

West Elm Take up to 60% off select furniture, bedding, decor and more during West Elm’s Big Savings event and up to 50% off best-selling furniture.

Williams-Sonoma Save up to 70% off during the retailer’s Winter Clearance event and an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA, plus get free shipping on cookware, cutlery and electrics.

The Best MLK Day Matress and Bedding Sales

Brooklinen For a limited time, save 15% off on comforters and weighted blankets and 10% off sitewide.

Brooklyn Bedding Through Jan. 16, save 25% off sitewide.

Casper For a limited time, save up to 20% off select mattresses and 10% off everything else during the Sleep In Sale.

DreamCloud For a limited time, save 25% off sitewide and get $599 worth of accessories.

Eight Sleep For a limited time, save $150 off the Pod mattress or $75 off the Pod 3 cover.

Layla Ending Jan. 30, save an extra $300 off select mattresses and up to $1,100 on bundles.

Nectar Save 33% off sitewide and get $500 worth of free sleep accessories.

Parachute For a limited time, save on select Last Chance bedding, apparel and accessories.

Pom Pom at Home Through Jan. 18, save 20% off sitewide and get free shipping with code WINTER20.

Saatva Through Jan. 16, save $300 to $500 select mattresses and get 0% APR when you pay with Affirm.

The Best MLK Day Fitness and Wellness Sales

Alo Moves Through the end of January, take 60% off your first year of Alo Move and pay just $7 per month for unlimited workouts and motivation.

Mirror For a limited time take 50% off Lululemon-owned Mirror’s smart home gym with HD display.