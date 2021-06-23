Shopping: The Best Monitors With Webcams to Improve Your Home Office

When most of the working world shifted online nearly 18 months ago, a good computer monitor became a must-have. Scrolling through tabs became exhausting, so having another screen for video calls and online multi-tasking can make working life easier. Despite a reopening country, a good monitor with a practical webcam is an investment worth making, especially if you’re a freelancer or your workplace has transitioned into a hybrid model.

Why Do You Need a Monitor with a Built-in Webcam?

Whether the monitor is for work or personal use, a built-in camera eliminates the need to buy yet another device and add more wires to your setup. Many webcams these days include facial recognition, offering a more secure option for logging into your computer and other accounts.

What Are the Best Monitors with Webcams?

So whether you Zoom, game, or just want more screen, here are five of the best monitors with webcams for upgrading your home office or gaming setup.

1. Lenovo ThinkVision T27hv-20 27″ QHD VoIP Monitor

Lenovo’s monitors offer a lot of extra spec for their price, and the T27hr-20 model is no different. At 27 inches, there’s a solid amount of screen, and in good quality to boot. It functions perfectly as a work-from-home screen, and we like that the camera automatically blurs when you step away, or when it detects someone peering over your shoulder.

Lenovo has also installed an “ON AIR” light, to signal to any passersby that you’re on a video conference or need some privacy. And, perhaps most crucially, it comes with speakers pre-installed, so you don’t need to go through the hassle of buying external audio devices.

2. Asus BE24EQK 23.8″ Full HD LCD Monitor

.A great budget option, Asus’ 23.8-inch HD LCD monitor was designed specifically for video conferencing. The integrated 2-megapixel HD webcam is adjustable and can be tilted ten degrees in either direction and combined with the echo-canceling microphone, the monitor delivers crystal-clear video and sound for live streaming and video calls.

This unit features a frameless IPS panel that offers 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, so you can enjoy stunning visuals from every direction. The picture quality remains solid, as it boasts full HD 1920-by-1080 resolution. It’s also equipped with a standard 100-by-100-millimeter VESA mount so you can hang it on the wall or a display arm.

3. Philips Brilliance 499P9H 49″ Monitor

The Philips Brilliance isn’t so much a monitor as it is a cinematic experience. At 49 inches wide and featuring a 5K UHD LED curved surface, the screen feels immersive without being overwhelming. The Brilliance can shave its screen in half, effectively functioning as two monitors in one, with seamless transitions between the two. While that might take some adjustment, for speed of work, it’s more or less unmatched. It also features 5120-by-2440 resolution — the most impressive on this list.

The webcam pops up smoothly out of the monitor and boasts secure facial recognition that can log you into your Windows devices in under two seconds. When you’re done with video calls, you can easily tuck the webcam back into the unit.

4. Dell P2418HZm 23.8″ Monitor

Most of the options considered on this list have been well-rounded, versatile monitors that can do a bit of everything. And while Dell’s P2418HZm video conferencing monitor might be more niche, it certainly excels in its specialty. Everything about the 23.8-inch monitor feels customized and optimized for work. Infrared scanners from the webcam automatically recognize your face and fire up the screen without asking.

The voice command technology runs smoothly thanks to a noise-canceling microphone and responsive speakers. And, finally, slim edges mean you can stack an additional monitor alongside the Dell without clunky delays in moving between screens. For the basics, as a work-from-home screen, it’s the way to go.

5. HP EliteDisplay E243m 23.8″ Monitor

HP’s EliteDisplay E243m monitor measures 23.8 inches and is among the best monitors with webcams out there. The pop-up camera swivels in different directions and can be pushed back down when not in use. It also offers facial recognition to ensure safety.

It certainly looks the part: sleek, and supported by a sturdy stand. It also delivers in terms of performance, thanks to a solid 1000:1 contrast ratio, as well as 1080p full HD screen, the color and picture quality don’t leave much to be desired.

