Moon Juice’s Mushroom Supplements and Pearl-Infused Skincare Are Up to 40% Off on Amazon

Chances are good that your favorite wellness-leaning Hollywood star sips on Moon Juice concoctions. Founded by Amanda Chantal Bacon, the brand counts Gwyneth Paltrow, Evan Rachel Wood, Rachel McAdams, Kristen Wiig, Rooney Mara, Lena Dunham and Shailene Woodley among the many A-list devotees who can often be spotted enjoying one of the brand’s tonics and juices. Even if you can’t make it to Moon Juice’s Los Angeles locations, you can still sip like a star thanks to Amazon Prime Day, where select products are on sale for 20 to 40 percent off.
Through July 12, Shoppers interested in wellness can save on Moon Juice’s range of supplements, including Magnesi-Om, a powder that brings together three forms of Magnesium to support brain health, enhance relaxation and address bloating. Or perhaps you need a little boost in the form of Moon Juice’s SuperYou supplement, which combines four adaptogenic herbs that the brand says help to reduce stress and improve energy levels.
But it’s not just about what you put in your body. Moon Juice also has topical products including a hydrating serum, a liquid exfoliator and a collagen moisturizer. Between the skincare and the supplements, you’re sure to be glowing.
Moon Juice says it brings “adaptogens, mushrooms and clinical-level actives into supplements and skin care, with clinically studied, 100 percent traceable, bioavailable and potently dosed ingredients.”
The deals are available on Amazon.com and through Buy with Prime on Moonjuice.com.
Keep reading for the best Moon Juice products to add to your cart from Amazon’s epic sale, and check out more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here.
Moon Juice Magnesi-Om Magnesium Powder Supplement (40% off)
Moon Juice SuperYou Natural Calming Supplement (18% off)
Moon Juice Plump Jelly Hyaluronic Acid Serum (40% off)
Moon Juice SuperHair Natural Hair Nutrition Supplement (20% off)
Moon Juice Acid Potion AHA and BHA Liquid Exfoliator (20% off)
Moon Juice Ting B Complex & Methylated B12 Vitamin Supplement (20% off)
Moon Juice Ashwaganda Root Powder Extract Supplement (20% off)
SuperBeauty by Moon Juice Supplement (20% off)
Moon Juice Beauty Food Pearl Powder Extract Supplement (20% off)
Moon Juice Cosmic Cream Vegan Collagen Protecting Moisturizer (20% off)
