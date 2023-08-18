The Viral NanoSteamer That Promises to Unclog Pores and Clear Blackheads Is On Sale for $35

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody’s skincare routine is different, from the types of products we use to how we use and apply them. One skincare device that has gone viral on social media is the so-called NanoSteamer, a 3-in-1 ionic facial steamer that promises to help soften skin, remove impurities and increase the effectiveness of your beauty products.

Searches for “nanosteamer” bring up more than 100,000 videos on TikTok, with users raving about the benefits of adding this popular facial steamer to their nightly routine. Now, a new Amazon deal gets you the NanoSteamer on sale for just $35.99 — a massive 45 percent discount from its regular price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all season for the face steamer, which boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 40,000 verified reviews.

The NanoSteamer works by turning regular tap water into nano-ionic steam. The company says nano steam, combined with ionic water particles, are up to 10x more effective in penetrating — and purifying — your skin.

To use the NanoSteamer, simply fill up the large water reservoir with water and turn the device on to warm up. Place the steamer on a table or bathroom counter, and lower your face slightly, so you can feel the steam (note: the brand recommends keeping your face at least 10 inches away from the steamer to avoid overheating). In addition to helping to hydrate your skin, the face steamer helps to improve blood flow and circulation. The NanoSteamer also opens up your pores and loosens toxins and dirt from blackheads, making it easier to get a deep clean.

Use the NanoSteamer for 5-10 minutes a day after washing your face, but before applying your skincare products. Users say the steam helps your skin absorb the products better, making your serums and moisturizers way more effective. The large water reservoir holds enough water for up to 30 minutes of steaming time.

This is dubbed a 3-in-1 device, because the NanoSteamer also works as a mini humidifier and as a towel warmer (say, to warm up your face towels). Your purchase also includes a five-piece stainless steel skincare kit, which includes stainless steel tools like a blackhead extractor.

Regularly $64.95+, get the NanoSteamer 3-In-1 Ionic Facial Steamer on sale for just $35.95 here. You can also upgrade to NanoSteamer's 10-in-1 device (pictured above), which includes a digital screen, adjustable steam nozzles and multiple steaming modes. Regularly, $95+, get the 10-in-1 NanoSteamer for $64.95 here.