Shopping: The Best Products to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

New Year’s resolutions don’t always have the best reputation. But as we head into 2022 — another year of potential (and unknowns) — there are a few things you can control: creating reasonable goals and practicing gratitude.

Research indicates it might be better to set a goal or achievement you want to hit, rather than commit to what you don’t want. Instead, measure an objective you want to reach and identify what you need to get there. A 2020 study from Stockholm University, Sweden, found that most powerful resolutions were approach-oriented goals instead of avoidance-oriented ones, which were evaluated as less rewarding. The most popular goals were focused on physical health, weight loss and eating habits. And after one year, 55 percent of people surveyed considered their progress successful and sustainable. New Year’s resolutions can have considerable, lasting effects, even in one year alone.

What are the Best New Year’s Resolutions?

Whether you want to take a step back from doom-scrolling and read more, create a routine, increase your step count or make healthy meals, here are seven ideas to help you reclaim your health and happiness in 2022. Whether you want to try a healthy meal delivery service, explore new activities or track your fitness better, check out more than 15 ways — in the form of gratitude journals, fitness trackers, filtered water bottles, travel essentials and more — that can help you achieve your goals and stay motivated in 2022.

1. Create a Journaling and Gratitude Routine

Nothing is better than tapping into your thoughts, setting a routine and giving yourself a writing outlet. Devote five minutes to your happiness with these exceptional products. Hollywood stylist Nicole Chavez swears by the Five-Minute Journal ($40) is key to tapping into your fears, dreams and desires. It’s a favorite for anyone navigating their feelings and facing anxiety, loneliness or isolation. This journal gives you the direction you need to feel inspired day after day.

The Five-Minute Journal $33.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

You can also explore the Gratitude Journal by Sujatha Algudi, an affordable option and makes a great gift for friends and family any time of the year. The title really says it all. Relax and set some time aside for you.

The Gratitude Journal $5.76 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Try a Healthy Meal Delivery Service

You don’t need any extra stress — and if you’re worried about what to cook or how to prepare healthy meals, then take the unknown out of the equation with one of the best online meal subscription services. Several companies offer incredible tastes for all price points and diets, including vegetarian, pescatarian and family-sized options. A few of our favorites include:

Hello Fresh offers easy-to-follow (and Antoni Porowski-approved) recipes so you can have a fun, new cooking experience. Price varies from $50 for two people and two recipes, to $192 for four people and six recipes. Explore the menu, select the number of people or type of recipes you want to receive, and see what awaits your tastebuds.

Hello Fresh Subscription $8 and up per serving Buy now

Simple Feast offers convenient and delicious restaurant-quality meals you can throw together in 20 minutes. These organic, plant-based meals are prepared by chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants. The package includes three locally sourced, 100% organic meals to enjoy during the week. Prices vary from $53 for two to three people and $115 for four to five people.

Simple Feast Subscription $7 and up per serving Buy now

Sun Basket helps you get into a new groove with nutritious recipes and organic options for all the eaters in your home. Pick dinner, lunch or breakfast options for all types of diets, including paleo, gluten-free, diabetes-friendly, Mediterranean and more. Prices vary based on what you purchase. Fresh & Ready options start at $10 and meal kits with easy instructions start at $12.

Sun Basket Subscription $10 and up per serving Buy now

For those resolving to eat cleaner, Sakara is one of the best online meal delivery subscriptions — and it’s beloved by model Lily Aldridge, Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow. The brand says its meals can help improve your digestion, reduce bloating and improve your focus (among other benefits) with the Signature Nutrition Program, which is $349 per week. Sakara delivers fresh meals, teas, supplements and support so you can enjoy this step in health-conscious living. Packages include organic, plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO and no refined sugar. You can create a program to match your lifestyle and schedule — plus, no prepping or cooking is required.

Sakara Nutrition Program $349 per week Buy now

Daily Harvest offers chef-created dishes ($6 to 9 each) for the entire day built on fruits and vegetables. Select the number of items you want from smoothies, harvest bowls, flatbreads, soups, forager bowls, oat bowls, chia bowls and ice cream scoops. You can also snack on​​ bites, which include superfoods and a touch of sweetness. And, don’t forget the lattes with great ingredients such as matcha or ginger and turmeric — perfect either hot or cold.

Daily Harvest Subscription $349 per week Buy now

3. Increase Your Movement

Technology can help you increase your focus and drive when it comes to fitness. Some of our go-to smart wellness devices include fitness trackers from Fitbit and Garmin to help optimize workouts and everyday activities.

Fitbit’s Charge 5 advanced fitness and health tracker helps you optimize your workout routine and gives you a “Daily Readiness Score” to notify you when it’s recovery time, or help you reduce your stress and improve your mindfulness. Watch your movement increase and see your real-time pace and distance.

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker $169.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Garmin Instinct fitness tracker is a bestseller that helps you monitor your heart rate, activity and stress in rugged environments. It’s thermal-, shock- and water-resistant, and has a built-in three axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, Glonass and Galileo). These systems support and improve fitness tracking on hiking trails and golf courses alike.

Garmin Instinct fitness tracker $167.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Make Fun Your Priority

The pandemic put many things into perspective about life — including the importance of balancing work and play. Be kind to yourself and try something new or fun in 2022. Explore a new location, activity and get outside — and out of your comfort zone.

Plan a getaway and hit the snow this winter with Funboy’s Hollywood-loved inflatables. The brand’s Retro Plaid Snow Tube makes a perfect addition to a cold, snowy day, plus it’s super stylish and fun.

Funboy Retro Plaid Snow Tube $49.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Whether you’re heading to your local botanical garden, heading on an urban adventure or exploring a new hiking trail, get to know the great outdoors an upgrade your gear. Consider Cotopaxi’s unisex backpack ($60), which has 16-liter capacity, durable nylon lining and two mesh side pockets to store snacks and other important items.

Cotopaxi Batac Unisex Backpack $60.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Osprey also offers tons of great gear, including backpacks for men, women and children. The outdoor gear brand’s Talon 11 Men’s Hiking Backpack ($120) helps you stay hydrated with an external hydration sleeve that fits up to three liters of water, an adjustable shoulder harness to give you a great fit and stretch mesh pockets to hold your water bottle and smaller items.

Osprey Talon 11 Men's Hiking Backpack $249.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Ever wanted to hit the open road for fun? If you’re resolving to travel more in 2022, RV Share lets you rent trailers and recreational vehicles — from compact campers to retro motorhomes — directly from their owners. It’s a great vacation option for those who aren’t yet ready to board a flight, or prefer a more on-the-ground route to sight-seeing. Schedule a pick-up and drop-off date and location for your future getaway, or get your rental delivered.

RV Share $99 and up per day Buy now

5. Go Sustainable (And Drink More Water)

Start small to go green and kick-start your 2022 with fewer single-use plastic products and more eco-friendly essentials. A membership to Public Goods ($79 per year) makes it easier to shop sustainable and affordable home cleaning products, healthy pantry staples and groceries and more, all packaged in sleek, biodegradable sugarcane-based bottles and tree-free paper.

Public Goods Membership $79 per year Buy now

If you want to drink more water and make a habit of it in the new year, then try out the Hydros filtered water bottle ($20) or the glass water filter pitcher ($35) to help make hosting more sustainable this year. The bottle also makes the perfect swap for the family member, coworker or friend who loves to travel, has a long commute or lives an active lifestyle and wants to ensure that every drop they sip is clean. Hydros’ filters are made of coconut shell carbon, which can keep 90 percent of chlorine and 99 percent of sediment out of the water you drink.

Hydros Water Filter Pitcher $31.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Read More Anywhere You Go

Make reading even more fun and mobile. Amazon’s newest Kindle Paperwhite e-book reader helps you take your library everywhere you are. It comes with a 6.8-inch display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20 percent faster page turns.

Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader $139.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

You can also opt for the simple, sleek Kindle with a built-in front light. The adjustable brightness lets you read with ease — indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Kindle E-Reader with Built-In Front Light $89.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Break up With Your Cell Phone, Upgrade Your Sleep Environment

Let’s face it. We’ve become obsessed with our phones. From doomscrolling to shopping — and even setting our alarm — cell phones have become second nature to us. But blue light and technology also hurt our sleep quality and ability to relax. Give yourself a breather, push stress away and consider the Loftie ($149). It has a sleep timer, dimmable display and blackout mode, nightlight that gives a warm glow and two-phase alarm. The Loftie also offers custom wellness content you can play on the device, including breathwork, sound baths and guided meditation. Dive deeper into your dreams and wake up refreshed. Break up with your cell phone alarm and see what happens.