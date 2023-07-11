×
Amazon’s Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Include Over $150 Off NuFace’s Star-Loved Facial Toning Devices

The microcurrent tools loved by Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and more are going for up to 34 percent off on day one only.

NuFace Trinity
Courtesy of Amazon

You can cancel your next Botox appointment, because NuFace’s Prime Day deals will have your skin looking glowy and line-free at home. NuFace’s tools use microcurrents and hydrating serums to reduce the look of fine lines around your eyes, brows and lips. The brand touts a “5-Minute Facial-Lift” and enthusiastic reviewers on Amazon confirm that’s what you can expect with these futuristic devices. “I am FLOORED with the results. The ’11s’ on my forehead are at least 50 percent less deep and look like I’ve re-upped on Botox,” shared one customer.

The award-winning brand, which is beloved by stars including Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Kerr and Kate Hudson, has Prime Day deals of up to 34 percent off. Whether you’re looking to grab your first-ever NuFace kit or just need a refill on your favorite serums or activators, it’s all deeply discounted right now. You can save hundreds by shopping the NuFace Prime Day deals. But don’t linger too long before checking out—these discounts only last one day.

Shop our favorite NuFace products below, and r more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here.

NuFace Trinity Complete ($158 off)

NuFace Trinity Complete

Amazon

NuFACE Trinity Complete $367.50 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit ($85 off)

NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit

Amazon

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit $165.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit ($105 off)

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit

Amazon

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit $245.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NuFace Trinity+ and Effective Lip & Eye Attachment Set ($99 off)

NuFace Trinity+ and Effective Lip & Eye Attachment Set

Amazon

NuFACE Trinity+ and Effective Lip & Eye Attachment Set $396.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NuFace Super Antioxidant Booster Serum (25% off)

NuFace Super Antioxidant Booster Serum

Amazon

NuFACE Super Antioxidant Booster Serum $48.75 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NuFace Silk Crème Activator (20% off)

NuFace Silk Crème Activator

Amazon

NuFACE Silk Crème Activator $60.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NuFace FIX Serum (20% off)

NuFace FIX Serum

Amazon

NuFACE FIX Serum $39.20 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NuFace Clean Sweep Applicator Brush (20% off)

NuFace Clean Sweep Applicator Brush

Amazon

NuFACE Clean Sweep Applicator Brush $16.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NuFace Aqua Gel Activator (25% off)

NuFace Aqua Gel Activator

Amazon

NuFACE Aqua Gel Activator $26.25 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NuFace Prep-N-Glow Facial Towelettes (20% off)

NuFace Prep-N-Glow Facial Towelettes

Amazon

NuFACE Prep-N-Glow Facial Towelette $28.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

