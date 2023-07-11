Amazon’s Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Include Over $150 Off NuFace’s Star-Loved Facial Toning Devices

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
You can cancel your next Botox appointment, because NuFace’s Prime Day deals will have your skin looking glowy and line-free at home. NuFace’s tools use microcurrents and hydrating serums to reduce the look of fine lines around your eyes, brows and lips. The brand touts a “5-Minute Facial-Lift” and enthusiastic reviewers on Amazon confirm that’s what you can expect with these futuristic devices. “I am FLOORED with the results. The ’11s’ on my forehead are at least 50 percent less deep and look like I’ve re-upped on Botox,” shared one customer.
Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals, from Lemme Gummies to Sunday Riley Skin-Care
The award-winning brand, which is beloved by stars including Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Kerr and Kate Hudson, has Prime Day deals of up to 34 percent off. Whether you’re looking to grab your first-ever NuFace kit or just need a refill on your favorite serums or activators, it’s all deeply discounted right now. You can save hundreds by shopping the NuFace Prime Day deals. But don’t linger too long before checking out—these discounts only last one day.
Shop our favorite NuFace products below, and r more of The Hollywood Reporter's Amazon Prime Day coverage here.
NuFace Trinity Complete ($158 off)
NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit ($85 off)
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit ($105 off)
NuFace Trinity+ and Effective Lip & Eye Attachment Set ($99 off)
NuFace Super Antioxidant Booster Serum (25% off)
NuFace Silk Crème Activator (20% off)
NuFace FIX Serum (20% off)
NuFace Clean Sweep Applicator Brush (20% off)
NuFace Aqua Gel Activator (25% off)
NuFace Prep-N-Glow Facial Towelettes (20% off)
