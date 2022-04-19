The 25+ Best One-Piece Swimwear Fit for Hollywood Stars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer will be here before we know it — but if the latest festival fashion (or Chelsea Handler’s ski wardrobe) is any indication, the skin-baring season is well underway. To help you prepare for upcoming beach vacations and poolside parties, we’re rounding up some of the most stylish one-piece swimsuits to pair with your statement sunnies and sun hats.

From bathing suits by Hollywood-loved designers Ulla Johnson and Jonathan Simkhai to the best plus-size options and shapewear-inspired numbers, check out the best one-piece swimwear for every style and shape below.

1. Same The Grace One-Piece Swimsuit

Calling Grace Kelly — Same Swim channels the royal Hollywood icon in this vintage-inspired ribbed one-piece swimsuit, which comes in sizes XS to L and in six colorways.

Same Swim The Grace One-Piece Swimsuit $270 Buy now

2. Stylest Sculpting Puff Sleeve Zip Swimsuit

Recently-launched brand Stylest’s unique Aqualingerie system features water-friendly shapewear, swimwear and accessories designed to be mixed and matched to provide the support you want. Available in sizes XS to 1X, the Sculpting Puff Sleeve Zip one-piece is made of the brand’s Boost compression fabric with UPF 50 sun protection and lined with exclusive mesh material, which help to shape the tummy, waist and arms. Wear it solo or over label’s convertible bras and bralettes, bottoms and bodysuits (which also double as swimwear on their own).

Stylest Sculpting Puff Sleeve Zip Swimsuit $228 Buy now

3. Fabletics Swim Low Back One-Piece Swimsuit

For those who love a classic high-cut and cheeky silhouette, Fabletics’ low back one-piece (available in sizes XXS to 4X) has a thong design for showing off plenty of skin. It’s made of 20 percent elastance and 80 percent recycled nylon, and offers UPF protection.

Fabletics Swim Low Back One-Piece Swimsuit (reg. $65) $19 Buy now

3. TA3 Lacey Swimsuit

Seen on January Jones, Ever Carradine and Hannah Simone, TA3’s sculpting one-pieces were designed with all shapes and sizes in mind. The swimwear is made of activewear compression fabric and power mesh lining, and the L.A.-based label offers lengths for short and regular/long torsos in sizes XS to 3X. The Lacey swimsuit features a back lace-up design, adjustable straps and removable bust pads, so you’ve got a truly customizable — not to mention super comfortable — swimsuit that you won’t mind wearing as a bodysuit. We like that the brand offers a 3D Look fit scanner if you’re not sure of the best size, style or color (there are seven bold hues) for you.

TA3 Lacey Swimsuit $178 Buy now

4. Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece

Everlane’s eco-conscious V-Neck one-piece comes in black, lavender, bright red, blue and other colors, and in sizes XXS to XXL. The minimal topstitching, built-in shelf bra and wide straps give this suit a sleek look, and it’s made of 82 percent regenerated nylon fiber (fishing nets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring and ocean plastics go into the material).

Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece $70 Buy now

5. Ulla Johnson Martina Maillot One-Piece Swimsuit

Available in XXS to XL, this one-shoulder ruffled maillot by Ulla Johnson (often seen on Katie Holmes, Naomi Watts and Vanessa Hudgens) gives bohemian beach vibes.

Ulla Johnson Martina Maillot One-Piece Swimsuit $345.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Kingdom & State Plus Size Multi Stripe One Piece Swimsuit

Available in 1X to 3X (more sizes available), Kingdom & State’s multi-stripe swimsuit brings retro resort vibes to your next beach getaway or pool soirée, thanks to the charming pattern, cute collar and belted waist. The built-in shelf and mesh line brings extra comfort, too.

Kingdom & State Plus Size Multi Stripe-One Piece Swimsuit $98 Buy now

7. Roxy Active Long Sleeve UPF 50 One-Piece Suit

Whether you’re riding waves or seeking a more modest style, Roxy’s long-sleeved swimsuit (sizes XS to XXL) features UPF 50 and high-performance recycled stretch Vita Xtra Life fabric that’s resistant to chlorine and sunscreen damage.

Roxy Active Long Sleeve UPF 50 One-Piece Suit $90 Buy now

8. Versace Front-Logo One-Piece Suit

Hit the beach or pool in your Versace devotion with this rainbow scoop-neck swimsuit featuring the Italian luxury fashion house’s iconic logo print.

Versace Front-Logo One-Piece Suit $575 Buy now

9. Dippin Daisys Bliss One-Piece

Bring Bridgerton to the beach in Dippin Daisys’ Bliss one-piece (sizes XS to 3X), which features a dainty floral print and corset-inspired criss-cross detailing. Made of recycled nylon and spandex, it’s also available in other solid and patterned options.

Dippin' Daisys Hampton One-Piece $78 Buy now

10. Cult Gaia Camari One Piece

Cult Gaia’s artful silhouettes and It bags are often seen on Kristen Bell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Baldwin — and the brand’s Camari one-piece brings the same sculptural approach to swimwear. The white halterneck swimsuit has side and back cutouts and is finished with gold-tone details on the ties.

Cult Gaia Camari One Piece $258 Buy now

11. Cupshe Disco Daisy Ring Tunnel One-Piece Swimsuit

For a retro take on florals that won’t break the bank, throw on Cupshe’s Disco Daisy swimsuit. The playful one-piece has removable and adjustable straps, side cutouts and a high leg style.

Cupshe Disco Daisy Ring Tunnel One-Piece Swimsuit $20 Buy now

12. Norma Kamali Bill Ruched Halterneck Swimsuit

Norma Kamali has mastered the art of ruched retro styles, as seen in this black halterneck swimsuit that’s perfect for a poolside-lounging pin-up star. It’s made of smoothing stretch fabric and comes in sizes XS to XL.

Norma Kamali Bill Ruched Halterneck Swimsuit $350 Buy now

13. Andie The Lagos One-Piece

Investor Demi Moore and her daughters often wear eco-conscious swim brand Andie. (The famous family even starred in the direct-to-consumer label’s summer 2021 campaign.) This adjustable halter one-piece has removable soft cups, princess seams, medium bust support and cheeky bottom coverage, and it’s made of a glossy blend of recycled nylon and spandex.

Andie The Lagos One-Piece $110 Buy now

14. Good American Showoff One-Piece

Made of compressive nylon and elastane fabric, Good American’s Showoff one-piece can be adjusted to reveal as little or as much as you want. It comes in four metallic and shiny neutral hues and in sizes 0 to 8. (The Khloé Kardashian-helmed brand is often worn by its founder’s famous sisters and friends.)

Good American Shine Ruched One-Piece $85 Buy now

15. Speedo Ultraback Endurance One-Piece

Speedo’s Olympian-approved swimwear was designed to last up to 10 times longer than your usual waterwear, and the brand’s Ultraback Endurance one-piece resists sagging and damage from chlorine, skin oils, suntan lotion and sunscreen. Available in sizes 6 to 24, this swimsuit has a contemporary cut, front panel compression, UPF 50+ UV protection and light chest support.

Speedo Ultraback Endurance One-Piece $69.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

16. Summersalt Sidestroke Swimsuit

Available more than 10 colorways and in sizes 0 to 24, Summersalt’s versatile Sidestroke swimsuit offers great chest support and full coverage for all sizes. The diagonal seam adds compression to this flattering silhouette, and the fabric is made of a blend of elastane and recycled polyamide.

Summersalt Sidestroke Swimsuit $95 Buy now

17. Jonathan Simkhai Rosabel Swimsuit

Hollywood-loved designer Jonathan Simkhai’s Rosabel swimsuit — in a summery daffodil plaid seersucker fabric — looks at home on the beach and poolside picnics. Available in sizes XS to L, it’s finished with acrylic rings at the straps.

Jonathan Simkhai Rosabel Swimsuit $275 Buy now

18. Lululemon Zip-Back Paddle Suit

If you prefer more coverage, Lulelemon’s zip-back paddle suit boasts a high neck, a low-cut leg that covers your hip and butt and four-way stretch for comfort. It’s got UPF 40+ UV protection and the Xtra Life Lycra holds its shape while resisting damage from chlorine and saltwater. It comes in sizes 2 to 14 and in black.

Lululemon Zip-Back Paddle Suit $128 Buy now

19. Monday Swimwear Sicily One-Piece

If you’re wild for leopard, Monday Swimwear’s Sicily one-shoulder suit lets you channel the big cat in style. The high leg, low-back silhouette offers moderate bottom coverage and it’s made of a stretchy blend of spandex and recycled nylon.

Monday Swimwear Sicily One-Piece $162 Buy now

20. Sea Level Spliced Plunge One-Piece

Sea Level’s luxe one-piece (sizes 4 to 12) has a plunging neckline and laddered insets for showing just a bit of skin. The swimsuit’s power mesh fabric offers a smooth fit and it comes in four other chic colors.

Sea Level Spliced Plunge One-Piece $120 Buy now

21. H&M High Leg Swimsuit

Splash into the water with this playful patterned H&M one-piece (XS to XL), which has a high-cut leg, low-cut back, and narrow shoulder straps that tie at the back. It offers medium bum coverage and the removable inserts offer adjustable breast support.

H&M High Leg Swimsuit $30 Buy now

22. Skin Rosanna Reversible Recycled Halterneck Swimsuit

Skin’s reversible halterneck swimsuit is a candied melon color on one side and a chic cinnamon hue on the other, so you’re getting two looks in one. It’s made of recycled polyamide and Xtra Life Lycra and comes in sizes XS to XL.

Skin Rosanna Reversible Recycled Halterneck Swimsuit $160 Buy now

23. Athleta Palm One Piece Swimsuit

Athleta’s Palm swimsuit comes in sizes XXS to XL and in tall and petite options. It features a classic high scoop-neck design, light support for A to C cups and cut-out details on the back, and it’s made of the brand’s recycled Eco swim fabric.

Athleta Palm One Piece Swimsuit $119 Buy now

24. Aqua Green High Neck Swim Romper

This comfy high-neck swim romper (sizes S to 26W) offers UPF 50+ UV protection, full bottom coverage and handy pockets — so you can wear it beyond the beach and pool. It comes in extended sizes and in other colors.

Aqua Green High Neck Swim Romper $45 Buy now

25. L*Space Tessa One Piece Swimsuit

Show your curves with this cut-out swimsuit from beauty YouTuber Tessa Brooks’ collection for L*Space. Available in sizes XS to XL and a solid tan shade, this asymmetrical silhouette is finished with O-rings at the neck and waist for a ’70s-inspired look.

L*Space Tessa One Piece Swimsuit $187 Buy now

26. Ganni Recycled Stripe Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit

Ganni girls will love the Scandi brand’s recycled polyester striped swimsuit, which features a front lace-up closure and a scoop neckline.