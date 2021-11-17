The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Holiday Bouquets, Wreaths, Centerpieces and More

Sending an unexpected bouquet is a sure-fire way to bring a smile to anyone’s face, especially during the holidays. You don’t have to visit Hollywood’s favorite florists in order to treat your loved ones to an awards season-worthy arrangement — the best online flower delivery services allow you to easily order stylish stems that are guaranteed to arrive fresh and on time regardless of the destination.

Whether you’re showing your appreciation for a family member, best friend, stressed showrunner or hard-working producer, we’ve rounded up the best online florists for the holidays that let you schedule for delivery before or on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year and other upcoming festivities — check out our favorites below.

1. UrbanStems

Offering same- and next-day delivery, UrbanStems specializes in easy gifting and luxurious arrangements sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. From bright and modern bouquets with roses and ranunculuses to holiday wreaths finished with festive pine cones and red canella berries, the online company offers plenty of stunning creations for every type of flower lover. You can add on vases, balloons, and customized greeting cards alongside thoughtfully curated gifts such as Red Poppy hand lotion, Apotheke candles, and Sugarfina sweets, to name a few. Plus, you can save 20% off a December purchase when you order for Thanksgiving delivery between Nov. 21 to 24.

2. 1-800Flowers

For the most stylish floral lover you know, Hollywood-loved fashion designer Jason Wu’s runway-inspired arrangements ($50 to $70) for 1-800-Flowers is the way to go. The popular online flower delivery service also offers nearly every gifting option you can think of beyond bouquets — from gourmet fruit baskets to personalized jewelry and more. The company’s umbrella of brands includes Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory, Cheryl’s Cookies, Wolferman’s Bakery, Shari’s Berries, and other online delivery services (many of which are currently offering 20% off during their Friends & Family Savings event), so there are plenty of other ways to complement your holiday florals.

Same-day delivery is available (thanks to the company’s network of local florists) and 1-800-Flowers’ website makes it easy to shop for specific occasions and upcoming holidays.





3. The Bouqs

California-based The Bouqs (which is treating shoppers to 30% off with the code BOUQSDAY) is known for its fashionable, farm-direct floral bouquets, which are arranged by local florists who use sustainably grown blooms. The online company offers same- or next-day delivery on its arrangements and gift-ready plants for every type of occasion and recipient, and you can add on stylish vases and customize the number of stems.

We like that you can subscribe to regular shipments (whether for yourself or someone else) for $36 to $60 per month. The monthly subscription can be customized by the arrival date, bouquet size, and recipient, making it a great option if you send flowers frequently.

4. Floracracy

One of the best online florists for creating beautiful, personalized arrangements is Floracracy. After answering a few quiz questions to determine the type of recipient, the occasion, the meaning you want to convey (such as gratitude, sorrow, love, and more), and the floral style (bohemian, old world, rustic, garden, minimalist, and whimsical), you’ll get bouquet suggestions that you can further customize by size, color palette, and flower and fill types (and even the positions of each). We like Floracracy’s transparent pricing, how the company explains the meanings and origins of your stems, and that senders can craft their own letter or have one written on their behalf.





5. FTD

FTD is among the best online flower delivery services for its speedy delivery options (including same-day) and the sheer number of options for occasions including holidays, birthdays, congratulations, condolences, retirements and much more. Expect to find modern arrangements and centerpieces comprised of roses, daisies, carnations, tulips, and snapdragons (among many other stems) as well as bonsai trees, orchids and other plants.

6. Floom

What’s great about Floom is that the company works with independent and local florists, allowing you to support small businesses while enjoying the conveniences of online flower delivery services during the holidays. The brand offers same- and next-day delivery in Los Angeles, New York, and most other major U.S. cities, and its bouquets range from classic congratulatory roses to chic rustic arrangements to cascading blossoms worthy of Bridgerton.

7. Teleflora

Whether your loved ones live in the U.S. or abroad, Teleflora‘s convenient local and international flower delivery lets you surprise them with a fresh bouquet for the holidays. The Los Angeles-based online flower retailer offers arrangements for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and other holidays and occasions handmade by their network of over 30,000 florists across the globe, and you can add festive mylar balloons, stuffed animals and chocolates to your package.

8. The Sill

If your recipient prefers living greenery in order to permanently spruce up their home or office, New York-born The Sill is a great place to shop for the best holiday plant deliveries. The online plant retailer takes the guesswork out of pairing leaves with the right vessels, and you can shop succulents, ZZ plants (Zamioculcas zamiifolia), snake plants, fiddle-leaf fig trees, and more that come pre-potted in stylish and minimalist pots. If you prefer to pick up your online order in-store, you can do so at the company’s locations in NYC and Los Angeles.

9. ProFlowers

Although it’s owned by gift delivery behemoth FTD, ProFlowers offers a more curated collection of stylish bouquets and holiday arrangements, saving you precious time from endless scrolling. The company works with farms that abide by fair labor and sustainability practices, and says it regularly audits its partners in the U.S. and abroad.

Last-minute shoppers can order for same- or next-day delivery, as well as schedule flowers to arrive in advance. In addition to arrangements for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, and other occasions, the company carries corporate gifting options as well as plants, gourmet food baskets, and more.

10. Bloomscape

For the green-thumbed flower cultivator, look to Bloomscape for a gift that keeps on giving (and growing). The company offers gift-ready indoor plants for the holidays as well as outdoor annuals that your recipient can plant wherever they want. If you prefer to send a potted plant, you can choose from money trees of all sizes, red prayer plants, bromeliad pineapples, and other eye-catching stems.