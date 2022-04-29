The Best Online Designer Consignment Stores for Restocking Your Eco-Luxe Closet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ask any Hollywood star or wardrobe stylist for their onscreen or offscreen fashion secrets, and they’ll likely reveal that thrifting and borrowing are among their favorite pastimes.

“I appreciate the recycling aspect of previously-owned clothing,” Westworld costume designer Shay Cunliffe has told The Hollywood Reporter, while April Napier (Lady Bird), Ayanna James (Insecure) and Staci Greenbaum (Broad City) have also revealed that treasures from thrift stores and vintage markets have helped to tell characters’ sartorial stories.

Others who have promoted sustainable retail therapy include celebrity stylist Karla Welch, Olivia Wilde and designer Christian Siriano, who previously collaborated with online resale platform ThredUp. And Hollywood stylists Mimi Cuttrell (who dresses Priyanka Chopra), Monica Rose and Dani Michelle have opted to borrow pieces from designer rental showroom Janet Mandell, which has locations in Chicago and Los Angeles. (A New York outpost is coming soon).

For those who want to curate a more sustainable closet, buying pre-loved pieces is one way to go. And unlike the early days of virtual shopping, buying used designer pieces online no longer comes with the uncertainty of potentially getting a fake. Resale sites and luxury consignment retailers such as eBay, Fashionphile, Rebag and The RealReal authenticate their luxury goods and some have an in-house team of experts who ensure you’re getting the real deal when buying online.

Other ways to shop like a Hollywood insider while honoring Mother Earth? Switch to zero-waste or plastic-free products (Emma Roberts and Drew Barrymore use refillable products), use an online clothing rental subscription or choose earth-friendlier garments that spin waste (such as ocean plastics or worn-out pieces) into new silhouettes.

Whether you want to shop secondhand like a pro or turn luxe closet castoffs into cash, we’ve rounded up some of the best online clothing consignment sites and resale stores for designer bags, ready-to-wear, jewelry and more. These virtual treasure troves offer everything from European fashion houses (Chanel, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent, to name a few) to cult-favorite contemporary labels frequently spotted on the red carpet.

All of our top picks include companies that use expert authentication services, so you’ll get peace of mind knowing that you’re doing the most for the planet and your hard-earned dollars, too. Check out our favorite designer consignment stores for luxury handbags and more below.

Amazon and Shopbop

Surprise: You can buy authentic designer bags on Amazon through Shopbop‘s Pre-Loved Edit section at the e-commerce giant, which owns the online designer retailer. Expect to find popular silhouettes such as Celine’s Trapeze and Phantom caryalls, Chanel quilted totes and flap bags, Chloé Faye shoulder satchels, Fendi Zucca and Mama Zucchino baguette bags and more.

In addition to selling through Amazon, Shopbop also offers vintage finds on its website from its own archive and iconic New York consignment boutique What Goes Around Comes Around (Lori Harvey, Rachel Zoe, have professed their love for the store). Expect an impressive inventory of Louis Vuitton Monogram bags as well as carryalls from Celine, Chanel, Gucci, Hermès and Prada.

Top brands Celine, Chanel, Fendi, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada

Categories Bags, jewelry and accessories

Authentication process Shopbop’s in-house team of experts carefully vet each pre-loved piece.

Celine Pre-Loved Trapeze Medium Bag $1,750.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Designer Revival

Founded by former beauty executive Tiffany Keriakos, Designer Revival is located in New York’s Upper East Side (324 East 81st St.) and the online shop stocks “just a fraction of our inventory.”

Top brands Balenciaga, Burberry, Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermès Louis Vuitton, MCM, Off-White, Prada, Valentino, YSL

Categories Vintage and contemporary womenswear, handbags, jewelry, footwear, accessories

Selling and getting paid Local sellers can drop off items in store or schedule a pickup in Manhattan or Brooklyn; out-of-town consignors can request a pre-paid shipping label. Consignors earn 50 to 70 percent commission per item depending on the sale price. Commission payments are issued on the 15th of each month for items sold the prior month. Learn more here.

Authentication process Per its website, Designer Revival uses a “rigorous, multi-point inspection process by our expert, in-house authentication” and third-party authentication services that provide certificates of authentication upon request. Learn more here.

Louis Vuitton Monogram Mini Speedy Bag $1,100 Buy now

eBay

eBay is one of the best online designer resale sites thanks to its expansive range of luxury fashion, including handbags, jewelry, watches, accessories and more. We love that you can sort by nearly every detail imaginable (including the brand name, bag size and silhouette, color, condition, price range and more) Buyers and sellers get peace of mind with the company’s Authentication Guarantee, which is covered by the company at no cost to either party. The online auction and resale platform makes it easy for sellers to list new and used designer pieces and both parties are protected during the process through eBay’s policies and monitoring service.

Top brands Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Chanel, Chloé, Celine, Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino

Categories Designer handbags, clothing, footwear, jewelry, watches

Selling and getting paid Sellers only pay a final value fee if their item is sold. Payments are made directly to sellers’ bank accounts Monday through Friday within two business days after the buyer pays. Learn more here.

Authentication process eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee includes physical multi-point inspection and authentication by trained experts and items are sent directly to authenticators via secure signature-required delivery. Authenticated handbags receive an NFC-enabled card with detailed information about the item. Learn more here.

Gucci Marmont Pink Leather Crossbody Bag $950 Buy now

Farfetch

Online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch also happens to be a great source for pre-owned designer clothing, bags, fine jewelry, watches and accessories.

Top brands Audemars Pigeut, Chanel, Christian Dior, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Patek Philippe

Categories Womenswear, bags, fine jewelry, watches

Selling and getting paid If you live in the U.S., UK, European Union or Norway, Farfetch’s Second Life service lets you sell your designer bags. The retailer will give you a quote of the exact value of your item, so you won’t need to worry about additional fees. You’ll see a credit in your account as soon as the company receives and authenticate your item. Learn more here.

Authentication process Per its website, Farfetch works with “in-house and third-party experts to ensure the authentication of the bag(s) we receive. We have a rigorous process to ensure that all bag(s) meet our authenticity standards.”

Prada Pre-Onwed Galleria 2way Bag $2,823 Buy now

Fashionphile

One of the best online designer consignment stores, Southern California-based Fashionphile scored investment from Neiman Marcus, which houses the resale company at select locations. You can shop and sell used goods at Fashionphile’s standalone showrooms or Neiman Marcus counters. You can also sell your past purchases back to the company for up to one year after purchase and get up to 75 percent of your purchase price.

Top brands Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Chanel, Chloé, Celine, Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino

Categories Bags, accessories, jewelry, watches

Selling and getting paid The tiered fee structure gives you 70 to 85 percent of your item’s selling price, and you’ll also get a 10 percent bonus if you opt to get paid in store credit or a Neiman Marcus gift card. To sell online, submit a quick and free assessment form with your item’s details and get an offer within about two to three business days. You’ll get a free shipping label or complimentary UPS pick-up and once your items are authenticated, you’ll get your payment within two to four business days. Learn more here.

Authentication process Fashionphile says it uses “two highly qualified authenticators specializing in specific brand names,” and details such as craftsmanship, materials, stamping, stitching, date codes, serial number, hardware and authenticity stamps are among those that are reviewed and inspected. Learn more here.

Hermes Epsom Kelly Sellier 32 Gold Bag $11,250 Buy now

The Luxury Closet

Founded in 2011 in Dubai, The Luxury Closet offers over 25,000 luxury items from sellers around the world.

Top brands Celine, Chanel, Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Prada, Saint Laurent, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Vuitton, Rolex

Categories Womenswear, menswear, handbags, watches, home goods

Selling and getting paid Earn 65 to 85 percent of your item’s value when it sells through The Luxury Closet. Sellers around the world (including those outside of Gulf Cooperation Council regions) can submit their items via an online form and receive a quote within about three to five business days. There is a consignment period for 90 days for sellers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 180 days for sellers outside of the UAE and 365 for sellers in Italy. Payments for sold items are processed on the fifth or 20th day of the month. Learn more here.

Authentication process The Luxury Closet’s in-house team of authenticators check details such as date codes, hardware, stitching and symmetry, soles, care and composition labels, watch movements, authenticity cards and information booklets, gemstone grading and more. Learn more here.

Chanel Beige Quilted Caviar Classic Single Flap Bag $8,121 Buy now

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter works with circular fashion tech company Reflaunt to buy your pre-loved designer clothing, bags and jewelry. The online luxury retailer also sells pre-owned watches from Rolex, Omega and other high-end timepiece makers. For now, the company isn’t offering secondhand fashion pieces purchased via Reflaunt on its website.

Top brands Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Cartier, Celine, Chloé, Christian Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Hermès, Jacquemus, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Mulberry, Off-White, Prada, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Valentino

Categories Clothing, bags, jewelry, leather goods, select accessories

Selling and getting paid Choose from Net-A-Porter’s list of pre-approved brands, share details about your items and then get a quote within about two business days; there’s a minimum of three items to use the reselling service. The company will pick up items from you for free or you can use a drop-off service. Once your item is authenticated and you accept the final quote, you’ll get a Net-A-Porter store credit (plus a 10 percent bonus). Learn more here.

Authentication process Net-A-Porter has a team of experts that will review your designer items.

Sell at Net-A-Porter x Reflaunt Buy now

The RealReal

Shop The RealReal online or in person at more than 15 brick-and-mortar stores, including in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, D.C. and other cities.

Top brands Burberry, Bvlgari, Cartier, Celine, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermès, Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Van Cleef & Arpels

Categories Womenswear, menswear, jewelry, watches, home decor, kids apparel

Selling and getting paid Earn up to 85 percent of your item’s sale price when you sell through The RealReal. Sellers can also get paid on the spot when they consign in person. TRR offers curbside drop-off for in-store consignment and free valuations with a luxury expert in person or via video. Learn more here.

Authentication process TRR authenticates every single item it sells, and the company says it “has the most rigorous authentication in the marketplace.” It has hundreds of brand authenticators and experts such as gemologist and horologists. Learn more here.

Christian Dior Vintage Diorissimo Saddle Bag $2,300 Buy now

Rebag

New York-based Rebag has been buying and selling used luxury bags since 2014 and has stores in the Big Apple as well as in Beverly Hills, New York and Greenwich, Conn. You can shop more than 25,000 items online, including from Rebag brick-and-mortar inventories.

The company offers several ways to shop, including by trading (which lets you buy and sell in one transaction and enjoy tax-free shopping) and through its Infinity program that allows customers to enjoy a product for up to 12 months, then exchange it for 70 to 80 percent of its purchase price and apply the credit towards the next bag or accessory. The brand recently launched a new Auction option there are also hundreds of of budget-friendly designer options in its online Outlet section.

Top brands Cartier, Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton

Categories Bags, accessories, watches, jewelry

Selling and getting paid Easily search for your bag, watch, jewelry or other accessories using Rebag’s image recognition technology or guided search, then share details to instantly find out its current resale value. After you accept your quote, you’ll get a prepaid shipping label via email or you can drop it off at your local Rebag store. Once your item is received and vetted, you’ll get paid within about three to 10 business days. Rebag.

Authentication process Rebag’s Clair AI app (available for iOS and Android) makes it easy to sell pre-loved bags from the 50 most popular luxury brands, including Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and many others. The company’s specialists also inspect and certify every piece by hand before they’re listed online. Learn more here.

Bottega Veneta Cassette Chain Crossbody Bag $3,770 Buy now

Tradesy

Buy and sell luxury and contemporary designer brands online at Tradesy, which also offers vintage pieces, wedding gowns and more.

Top brands Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Cartier, Chanel, Chloé, Celine, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Off-White, Prada, Rag & Bone, Rolex, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Tory Burch, Valentino, Versace, Vetements

Categories Clothing, bags, shoes, jewelry, watches, accessories

Selling and getting paid Use Tradesy’s app to take photos of your designer closet castoffs and earn up to 80 percent of your item’s sale price. Listing items take minutes and the company will automatically enhance your images and offer tips on pricing and photos. Learn more here.

Authentication process Tradesy lets you send purchases with free round-trip shipping to its HQ within 90 days “if you don’t feel confident about the item’s authenticity.” The company’s authentication experts will inspect your purchase for free and you’ll get a full refund if it doesn’t pass the test. You can also flag items online to report possible counterfeits. Learn more here.

Courtesy of Tradesy

Dior Lady Vintage Black Satchel $780 Buy now

Vestiaire Collective

Founded in 2009 in Paris, Vestiaire Collective is a global marketplace offering pre-owned contemporary luxury, designer and vintage fashion. You can also shop the closets of influencers such as Hollywood stylist Maeve Reilly, entrepreneur Chriselle Lim, Trash Is for Tossers founder Lauren Singer and others.

Top brands Acne Studios, Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Celine, Chanel, Chloé, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Givenchy, Golden Goose, Gucci, Hermès, Isabel Marant, Louis Vuitton, Maison Martin Margiela, Moncler, Off-White, Prada, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tory Burch, Valentino

Categories Womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, bags, shoes, jewelry, watches, accessories, vintage

Selling and getting paid Use Vestiaire Collective’s app to upload images, share product details and list items in as little as 60 seconds. The company says its “curation team will help optimize the visibility of your product,” and you’ll earn up to 80 percent of the item’s purchase price. Learn more here.

Authentication process Once you buy or sell an item, Vestiaire Collective’s authentication experts will check the product for quality and authenticity before it goes to its next home. Learn more here.

Loewe Blue Puzzle Handbag $1,888 Buy now

What Goes Around Comes Around

What Goes Around Comes Around’s Beverly Hills store. Courtesy of What Goes Around Comes Around

With locations in New York and Beverly Hills as well as an online store, What Goes Around Comes Around was among the first boutiques to specialize in designer vintage for fashion lovers and collectors when it was founded in NYC in 1993. The luxury vintage emporium offers everything from ’80s and ’90s Chanel to rare collectibles, and the retailer says sources “sources are extensive and diverse, ensuring access to coveted vintage pieces previously owned by private clients in Europe, specialty collectors in Asia and top dealers and collectors of luxury worldwide.”

Top brands Chanel, Christian Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Judith Leiber, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Saint Laurent, Versace

Categories Bags, jewelry, watches, accessories, home goods

Shop Designer Handbags at WGACA Buy now

Authentication process WGACA has a team of in-house designer and luxury experts who “thoroughly inspect each piece we procure. Our proprietary multi-tiered authentication process ensures that pieces are evaluated three times before the item is available for sale. Any piece purchased at What Goes Around Comes Around or one of our retail partners has been carefully selected, inspected and is guaranteed authentic.”