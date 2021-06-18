Not All of the Best Deals Will Be On Amazon Prime Day — These Online Sales Are Here to Compete

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day from June 21 to 22, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $12.99 per month or $119 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during retail therapy bonanza.

For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers and brands such as Target, Best Buy, Samsung, and many others are offering major markdowns and promos to shoppers who are already in a spendy mood. That means you don’t need a membership to enjoy savings on designer clothing, accessories, and eyewear alongside big-ticket items like smartphones, laptops, cookware, home appliances, televisions, soundbars, gaming systems, and much more.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales to Shop Online

Whether you’re scouting for additional savings beyond Amazon, or prefer to shop the best Amazon Prime Day alternative sales, we’ve rounded up the top online discounts to shop now through June 22 (the last day of Amazon’s shopping event) and beyond.

We’ll be updating this page with more deals leading up to the retail therapy event, so we suggest checking back often.

Best Tech, Home Appliances, and Toy Deals

Acer: The electronics brand is offering over 25 percent off its ConceptD 5 laptop (about $1,500; reg. $2,000), up to $600 off the Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop (about $2,000; reg. $2,600); the Aspire 7 laptop for $699 (reg. $800); the ultra-thing Swift 3 laptop for $549 (reg. $680); and $150 off the convertible Spin 3 laptop ($650; reg. $800).

Acer

Belk Save up to 60 percent off home decor, greenery, decor, cookware, bath, and bedding; 65 percent off select toys, speakers, headphones, and earbuds; up to 70 percent off tabletop items; and up to 75 percent off luggage. Melamine tableware, home essentials, and stemless wine glasses will also be buy one, get two free.

Best Buy Ending June 22, the electronics giant’s Bigger Deals sale spans across all categories, including TVs, projectors, laptops, desktop computers, video games and consoles, home appliances, headphones, cameras, smart home devices, and much more. Some of the best deals include $400 select Apple iMac computers ($1,000 to $1,100; reg. $1,300 to $1,500); $100 off the Sony ZV-1 20.1-megapixel digital camera ($650; reg. $750), and 50 percent off the best-selling Insignia five-quart digital air fryer ($60; reg. $120), to name just a few.

Best Buy

Samsung Happening from June 17 to 20, the Discover Samsung event features limited-time discounts on the tech brand’s smartphones, TVs and home theatre accessories, smartwatches, computers, laptops, tablets, appliances, and more. Top deals include $100 off Galaxy S21 phones; 57 percent off the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Ecosystem bundle; 10 percent off select entertainment and streaming bundles; up to $1,300 off select 4K QLED TVs; and up to $300 off select Q Series soundbars.

Target The mass retailer’s Deal Days take place from June 20 to 22, when shoppers can expect discounts on thousands of electronics, home goods and decor, toys, beauty, and groceries. And from June 16 to 19, you can get 5 percent off digital gift cards (note that there is a $500 limit and the offer is valid online only). Target says that each day will feature new deals, including limited-time savings. The company’s free Drive Up and Order Pickup services and convenient Same Day Delivery (via Shipt) allow you to get your shopping haul as early as within the same day.

Best Clothing, Footwear, and Accessories Deals

Belk Enjoy 50 percent off select designer brands including Calvin Klein, Reese Witherspoon-founded Draper James, Eileen Fisher, Lauren Ralph Lauren, MICHAEL Michael Kors, and others, and up to 60 percent off fine jewelry and Belk Silverworks.

ShopDisney The House of the Mouse’s Buy More, Save More event promises 15 percent off orders of $50 or more; 20 percent off orders of $75 or more; or 25 percent off orders of $100 or more. Plus free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Use code SAVEMORE to take advantage of the deals on a range of Disney merch, including clothing, bags, jewelry, accessories, and toys.

ShopDisney

JCPenney Take an extra 35 percent off during the department store’s online-only flash sale with the code BIGGEST1.

Michael Kors Take an extra 20 percent off sale items, including apparel, accessories, bags, and footwear.

Piercing Pagoda Get 30 percent off everything and free shipping on online orders only.

Soma Intimates The lingerie, loungewear, and swimwear brand’s semi-annual sale is offering an extra 30 percent off already reduced prices; 70 percent off panties when you buy six or more; and bras, sleepwear, and apparel starting at $14.

Best Eyewear Sales:

ContactsDirect Enjoy 20 percent off all orders and free shipping with the code SUMMER20.

Glasses.com Take 60 percent off lenses and free shipping with code LENSES60 and $30 off polarized lenses and free shipping with code POLAR30.

GlassesUSA The online eyewear retailer’s semi-annual sale features 25 to 60 percent off over 3,000 frames, up to $150 off progressive glasses, and buy-one, get-one free on select clearance frames starting at $29. Plus, get a $25 Amazon gift card on orders of $100 or more when you use the code PRIME25.

GlassesUSA

LensCrafters Get 40 percent off lenses when you purchase frames; 50 percent off select glasses; $30 off polar sunglasses; and Polo Ralph Lauren frames and lenses starting at $179; plus free shipping on select items.

Best Beauty and Grooming Sales:

Belk The department store is offering 25 percent off purchases on all full-priced beauty products, including skin and hair care, cosmetics, and more from Lancôme, Kiehl’s, Urban Decay, and other prestige brands.

Dermstore Take up to 20 percent off select products with the code OHJOY.