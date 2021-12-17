Shopping: The Best Online Sales for Scooping Up Last-Minute Luxury Gifts for Yourself and Others

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

You may as well pick up a few stylish surprises for yourself while you’re shopping for holiday gifts. And if you’re in the market for soirée-ready accessories, sparkling stocking stuffers or just a casual winter wardrobe refresh, why not treat yourself and others while taking advantage of end-of-year markdowns?

Amazon’s Luxury Stores, Farfetch, Net-A-Porter and Saks Fifth Avenue are just a handful of online retailers offering 40 to 70 percent off on their inventory of designer labels. It’s an opportune time for last-minute outfit planners to shop deals on holiday attire, jewelry, bags and shoes that’ll arrive ahead of New Year’s Eve, and some might be delivered before Christmas if you hit “Order” early enough. (Some department stores are also offering gift cards and additional discounts if you buy online and pick up at their local brick-and-mortar shop.)

Step into 2022 with post-quarantine panache while saving up to 40 to 70 percent off red carpet mainstays and luxury streetwear. We’re eyeing items such as Versace’s long-sleeved version of its iconic safety pin dress at Saks, ready-to-wear from Oscar de la Renta and Rodarte on Amazon and logo-happy bags from the likes of Balenciaga, Chloé, Ferragamo, Off-White and Valentino, among others.

Ahead, see the best online sales — plus the luxurious pieces we’re resolving to wear on Christmas, NYE and beyond — to shop now through the weekend.

Amazon Luxury Stores

Save up to 40 percent off clothing, jewelry and accessories from luxury designers such as Altuzarra, Dundas, Christopher Kane, La Perla, Jennifer Meyer, Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, Sensi Studio and others

Oscar de la Renta Pillared Pearl Earrings (reg. $390) $273.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bloomingdale’s

Get up to 70 percent off brands including BCBGMaxAzria, Chloé, Cole Haan, Good American, Levi’s, Mother, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stuart Weitzman and plenty more. And through Dec. 24, Loyallists get a $25 reward for every $125 spent on select clothing, bags, fine jewelry, accessories, footwear and home goods.

Chloé Kiss Small Leather Crossbody (reg. $1,690) $1,113 Buy now

DSW

Save up to 50 percent off winter boots, slippers and cold weather accessories for women, men and kids; plus, get 15 percent off through Dec. 24 when you pick up your online order in store or curbside with code INNOUT.

Dolce Vita Helix Boots (reg. $140) $70 Buy now

Farfetch

Take up to 50 percent off designer labels and cult-favorite brands including Balmain, Chloé, Ganni, Manolo Blahnik, Versace and Zimmermann, among many others.

Vanina La Pirouette Shoulder Bag (reg. $486) $340 Buy now

Neiman Marcus

Through Dec. 25, take an extra 25 percent off sale items for a total of up to 60 percent off during the luxury department store’s Christmas sale, which includes brands such as 7 For All Mankind, Balenciaga, Frame, Johanna Ortiz, Mansur Gavriel, Off-White, Rag & Bone, Staud, Stuart Weitzman and others. And for a limited time, earn a gift card between $30 to $300 when you shop select full-priced items (use the code BONUS). The retailer is also offering free two-day shipping when you order by 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 21 with code NMHURRY.

Off-White 40mm Arrow Belt (reg. $460) $242 Buy now

Net-A-Porter

Enjoy up to 70 percent off Dolce & Gabbana, Khaite, Isabel Marant, Stella McCartney, Ulla Johnson, Veja, Versace and many other luxury labels.

Victoria Beckham Cutout Jersey Midi Dress (reg. $1,790) $716 Buy now

Reformation

Save up to 50 percent off sustainable maxi dresses, tops, denim, outerwear and accessories from the Los Angeles-based brand worn by Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez and other stars.

Reformation Albi Velvet Dress (reg. $278) $195 Buy now

Saks Fifth Avenue

Expect up to 60 percent off at the Saks Designer Sale, which promises brands including A.L.C., Balmain, Palm Angels, Valentino, Veronica Beard and others. Plus, get free shipping by Christmas Eve when you use the code SHIPFREE by Dec. 18 until 1 p.m. ET, or get a $25 gift card when you buy online and pick up your order by Dec. 23 at select store locations.

Valentino Garavani Supervee Leather Top Handle Bag ($2,590) $1,813 Buy now

Shopbop

Save up to 60 percent off womenswear, bags, jewelry and accessories from Alice + Olivia, A.P.C., Cinq à Sept, JW Anderson, Vince, Simone Rocha Stand Studio and others. Order by Dec. 17 for free three-day domestic shipping.

JW Anderson Oversized Link Chain Choker (reg. $575) $288 Buy now

Ssense

Score up to 60 percent off womenswear and menswear from Ganni, Heron Preston, Lemaire, Maison Margiela, Marni, Alexander McQueen, Rick Owens, Vetements and many other cult-cool designers and luxury streetwear labels.

Hugo Black Wool Double Breasted Pea Coat (reg. $605) $375 Buy now

Verishop

Ending Dec. 20 at midnight PT, get 20 percent off select clothing, accessories, beauty and home goods from Courant, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Ganni, Nanushka, Re/Done, Vintner’s Daughter, Vitruvi and others with code WRAPUP21.