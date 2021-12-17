Shopping: The Best Online Sales for Scooping Up Last-Minute Luxury Gifts for Yourself and Others

- Share this article on Facebook
You may as well pick up a few stylish surprises for yourself while you’re shopping for holiday gifts. And if you’re in the market for soirée-ready accessories, sparkling stocking stuffers or just a casual winter wardrobe refresh, why not treat yourself and others while taking advantage of end-of-year markdowns?
Amazon’s Luxury Stores, Farfetch, Net-A-Porter and Saks Fifth Avenue are just a handful of online retailers offering 40 to 70 percent off on their inventory of designer labels. It’s an opportune time for last-minute outfit planners to shop deals on holiday attire, jewelry, bags and shoes that’ll arrive ahead of New Year’s Eve, and some might be delivered before Christmas if you hit “Order” early enough. (Some department stores are also offering gift cards and additional discounts if you buy online and pick up at their local brick-and-mortar shop.)
Step into 2022 with post-quarantine panache while saving up to 40 to 70 percent off red carpet mainstays and luxury streetwear. We’re eyeing items such as Versace’s long-sleeved version of its iconic safety pin dress at Saks, ready-to-wear from Oscar de la Renta and Rodarte on Amazon and logo-happy bags from the likes of Balenciaga, Chloé, Ferragamo, Off-White and Valentino, among others.
Ahead, see the best online sales — plus the luxurious pieces we’re resolving to wear on Christmas, NYE and beyond — to shop now through the weekend.
Amazon Luxury Stores
Save up to 40 percent off clothing, jewelry and accessories from luxury designers such as Altuzarra, Dundas, Christopher Kane, La Perla, Jennifer Meyer, Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, Sensi Studio and others
Bloomingdale’s
Get up to 70 percent off brands including BCBGMaxAzria, Chloé, Cole Haan, Good American, Levi’s, Mother, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stuart Weitzman and plenty more. And through Dec. 24, Loyallists get a $25 reward for every $125 spent on select clothing, bags, fine jewelry, accessories, footwear and home goods.
DSW
Save up to 50 percent off winter boots, slippers and cold weather accessories for women, men and kids; plus, get 15 percent off through Dec. 24 when you pick up your online order in store or curbside with code INNOUT.
Farfetch
Take up to 50 percent off designer labels and cult-favorite brands including Balmain, Chloé, Ganni, Manolo Blahnik, Versace and Zimmermann, among many others.
Neiman Marcus
Through Dec. 25, take an extra 25 percent off sale items for a total of up to 60 percent off during the luxury department store’s Christmas sale, which includes brands such as 7 For All Mankind, Balenciaga, Frame, Johanna Ortiz, Mansur Gavriel, Off-White, Rag & Bone, Staud, Stuart Weitzman and others. And for a limited time, earn a gift card between $30 to $300 when you shop select full-priced items (use the code BONUS). The retailer is also offering free two-day shipping when you order by 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 21 with code NMHURRY.
Net-A-Porter
Enjoy up to 70 percent off Dolce & Gabbana, Khaite, Isabel Marant, Stella McCartney, Ulla Johnson, Veja, Versace and many other luxury labels.
Reformation
Save up to 50 percent off sustainable maxi dresses, tops, denim, outerwear and accessories from the Los Angeles-based brand worn by Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez and other stars.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Expect up to 60 percent off at the Saks Designer Sale, which promises brands including A.L.C., Balmain, Palm Angels, Valentino, Veronica Beard and others. Plus, get free shipping by Christmas Eve when you use the code SHIPFREE by Dec. 18 until 1 p.m. ET, or get a $25 gift card when you buy online and pick up your order by Dec. 23 at select store locations.
Shopbop
Save up to 60 percent off womenswear, bags, jewelry and accessories from Alice + Olivia, A.P.C., Cinq à Sept, JW Anderson, Vince, Simone Rocha Stand Studio and others. Order by Dec. 17 for free three-day domestic shipping.
Ssense
Score up to 60 percent off womenswear and menswear from Ganni, Heron Preston, Lemaire, Maison Margiela, Marni, Alexander McQueen, Rick Owens, Vetements and many other cult-cool designers and luxury streetwear labels.
Verishop
Ending Dec. 20 at midnight PT, get 20 percent off select clothing, accessories, beauty and home goods from Courant, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Ganni, Nanushka, Re/Done, Vintner’s Daughter, Vitruvi and others with code WRAPUP21.
