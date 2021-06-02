Hollywood Costume Designers Reveal the Best Thrift Sources for Finding Movie-Worthy Looks

Sketch of a dress in 'Mank' for Amanda Seyfried, designed by Trish Summerville; the actress (left) as Marion Davies in the film.

Five top Hollywood costume designers — the creatives behind the looks of The Prom, Mank, Lovecraft Country, Westworld and Barb & Star Go to Vista del Mar — share their top picks and tricks for shopping and renting screen-worthy garments.

Unsurprisingly, Hollywood costume designers turn to local vintage shows, film-friendly designer vintage boutiques, and fabric emporiums to uncover pieces for telling each character’s story through fashion.

The Prom costume designer Lou Eyrich tells The Hollywood Reporter that the alfresco Pickwick Vintage Show and A Current Affair pop-up markets offer “so many options under one roof. Also, some of my most treasured finds have come from The Way We Wore,” the high-end vintage boutique helmed by Doris Raymond.

Below, read on for more of the best online thrift stores and designer vintage consignment websites for scoring your own treasures, as well as brick-and-mortar favorites of Hollywood insiders. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a star-studded cast, check out the costume designer-approved online vintage sites below.

Trish Summerville, Mank

Who: Mank costume designer Trish Summerville, recently nominated for an Academy Award for best achievement in costume design

What: International Silks & Woolens (8347 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles), and B&J Fabrics (525 7th Ave., New York)

Why: Summerville’s secret to costume hunting? “You just don’t overlook anything. You have to check out every resource, whether it’s rental houses or boutiques or collectors around the world,” the Oscar- and CDG-nominated costume designer tells THR. “You just try and source anywhere you can. I really relied on massive amounts of fabric sourcing. We even built a lot of the background because we couldn’t find enough clothing in well enough condition to use. We’re really, really grateful for International Silks & Woolens in Los Angeles. They have a lot of vintage pieces as well. They’re really entertainment and film friendly. Then there’s B&J Fabrics [in New York].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish Summerville (@mztsummerville)

Shay Cunliffe, Westworld

Who: Shay Cunliffe, recently nominated for a Costume Designers Guild award for excellence in sci-fi/fantasy television for Westworld

Where: TheOutnet.com and TheRealReal.com

Why: “The most mundane stores can surprise if you keep an open mind. That being said, I am very fond of The Outnet for wonderful quality clothing at prices that can fit into a budget. And also The RealReal if you don’t need to find multiples. I appreciate the recycling aspect of previously-owned clothing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shaycunliffe

Dayna Pink, Lovecraft Country

Who: Dayna Pink, recently nominated for a CDG award for excellence in period television for the Lovecraft Country episode, “I Am”

Where: Etsy.com and eBay.com

Why: “It’s no secret, but Etsy and eBay were our constant companions! We literally dressed thousands of extras and piece by piece completed an enormous puzzle.”

Sketch by Christian Cordella for a costume by Dayna Pink for Lovecraft Country. Courtesy of Dayna Pink

Trayce Gigi Field, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Who: Trace Gigi Field, recently nominated for a CDG award for excellence in contemporary film for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Where: Lemon Frog Shop (1202 N Alvarado St., Los Angeles)

“My favorite secret shopping source would be thrift stores,” says “My most favorite thrift store is Lemon Frog Shop in Echo Park. The owner Micki [Curtis] has amazing taste and is so helpful. I have found so many gems at her shop.”