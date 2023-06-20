The Best Patio Furniture for Designing a Hollywood-Worthy Outdoor Sanctuary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The glorious return of summer brings longer days, warmer nights and more time spent outside enjoying the sunshine. Whether you have a park-sized backyard that rivals Beyoncé and Jay-Z-s estate or an apartment balcony, some of the best patio sets can instantly transform any type of yard or balcony into a Hollywood-worthy outdoor retreat.

No matter the yard size, you’ll require one key feature for maximum relaxation: seating. When browsing the vast interwebs for your outdoor space, consider size, purpose and location before committing. A bistro set is practical and minimal enough to fit in small spaces (perfect Zoom calls in fresh air), while a large dining set will suffice for hosting alfresco dinner parties with enough room for hand-picked floral arrangements.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most stylish patio sets and outdoor furniture pieces for every type of yard and style. From affordable options at Amazon and Target to splurges from Article and West Elm, check out our top picks (including looks inspired by Hollywood) below.

East Oak Breezeway Patio Set

This East Oak Breezeway patio set from Amazon is perfect for lounging in the backyard or catching up with an old pal on the porch. The three-piece set features two weather-resistant rattan chairs with steel frames and a matching round side table with a tempered glass top. Water-resistant padded cushions for the back and bottom of each chair round out the collection for extra comfort. Plus, get $20 off (on top of a 20 percent discount) when you clip the coupon on the Amazon product page.

Epoch 4-Piece Sofa Set with Cushions One of the best early 4th of July deals on patio furniture we’ve seen is Joss & Main’s four-piece outdoor seating set, which includes a two-seater sofa, two chairs and a coffee table. We love the cabana-inspired wide blue and white stripe design, and other striped and solid colors are available. The removable cushions are water- and fade-resistant, and the acacia wood frames feature a stained finish. (Joss & Main has other outdoor options on sale for up to 40 percent off during its summer blowout.) Joss & Main Epoch 4-Piece Sofa Set with Cushions (reg. $640) $420 Buy now

West Elm Portside Outdoor Sofa

Accessorize your backyard pool with this seaside-inspired Portside sofa from West Elm. Available in 65-, 75- and 85-inch widths, the two-person seat is made from sustainably sourced wood, offering a rustic and refined look. A key feature to look out for in outdoor furniture, both the sofa and cushions are water-resistant. However, we suggest covering up any outdoor decor if expecting rain.

West Elm Portside Outdoor Sofa $1,259 and up Buy now

The Novogratz Heidi Outdoor Bistro Set The Novogratz’s Heidi outdoor bistro set is yet another great outdoor furniture set for small spaces. Made of weather-resistant powder-coated steel, this three-piece set comes in other summer-ready hues for adding a pop of color to your poolside, porch or balcony. The Novogratz Heidi Outdoor Bistro Set (reg. $249) $219 Buy now

Christopher Knight Home Sherwood Outdoor Club Chairs Available in gray/dark teak or white/light teak, this pair of Sherwood outdoor club chairs by Christopher Knight Home is one of the best affordable patio seating sets we’ve seen on Overstock (which offers plenty of other stylish outdoor furnishings on sale right now). Made of sturdy acacia wood, the chairs include water-resistant cushions and the seats measure 25.5 inches deep by 32.75 inches wide by 11 inches high. Overstock Christopher Knight Home Sherwood Outdoor Club Chairs $396 Buy now

Anthropologie Arc En Ciel Outdoor Folding Chairs, Set of 2

Picture you and your bestie waking up on a slow Sunday morning, headed to your apartment balcony with a warm cup of coffee to decompress from the week before and the week ahead. These vibrant yellow steel folding chairs from Anthropologie are perfect for small spaces. Set it out for a moment of unwinding before folding the chairs and neatly placing them away to optimize space.

Anthropologie Arc En Ciel Outdoor Folding Chairs $298 Buy now

Opalhouse Rattan Daybed with Roll-Up Cushion The key to an easy life is multifunctional accessories. Who needs a chair that’s just a chair? This Opalhouse daybed from Target functions as a chair and lounger with just one easy move. The rattan weave construction and clean white cushions allow you to easily mix your new and old decor to create a space that’s uniquely you. Target Opalhouse Rattan Daybed with Roll-Up Cushion (reg. $425) $213 Buy now

Tangkula Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chairs Laze the day away in these chaise lounge chairs that beg you to indulge in a moment of respite. With five adjustable levels, go from upright to horizontal in one easy move. Each chaise features a eucalyptus wood frame that adds a layer of durability to the lounger, while the expansive sitting area allows space for your whole body to relax fully. Amazon Tangkula Outdoor Wood Chaise Lounge Chairs $315.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Anthropologie Della Occasional Chair & Stool Set This neutral daydream is the perfect addition to a backyard garden. Anthropologie’s Della two-piece set includes a rounded wooden chair with a complementary cylindrical stool for a leg rest or additional seating. Neutral-colored patchwork cushions adorn the top of both for added comfort and statement-making designs. Anthropologie Anthropologie Della Occasional Chair & Stool Set $1,298 Buy now

AllModern Black Farrah 8-Person Outdoor Dining Set

AllModern’s Farrah sleek outdoor dining set is perfect for summer barbecues or outdoor game nights with friends and family. The deep black colorway is a modern take on traditional outdoor patio seating while the perforations on each chair keep you cool and allow easy storage. Rain is no match for this set, thanks to its weather-resistant resin.

AllModern Black Farrah 8-Person Outdoor Dining Set $2,270 Buy now

West Elm Coastal Outdoor Swivel Chair The deeper the seat, the better the sleep and sleep you will be in this cozy swivel chair from West Elm. The intricate rattan weave adds texture that emphasizes the natural color of the plush cushions. The all-weather wicker prevents cracking, fading and sagging over time. West Elm West Elm Coastal Outdoor Swivel Chair $1,199 Buy now

Threshold Brookfield 7-pc. Patio Deep Seating Dining Set Woven chairs, stools and a six-person dining table complete this Threshold Brookfield set from Target. Picture your family and friends piling onto the table for dinner after a long hot day in the sun. The cushioned seats provide backside recovery and comfort before diving back into the pool. The set features four chairs, two stools and a dining table. Target Threshold Brookfield 7-pc. Patio Deep Seating Dining Set $1,800 Buy now

Project 62 Moore Polywood Adirondack Chair

Target brand Project 62’s Adirondack chair brings back childhood memories of family vacation pictures taken in giant gimmicky oversized chairs. Nostalgia aside, the vivid colorways of this water-resistant wooden chair add personality to your well-loved outdoor space. Picture yourself feet tucked, 10 chapters deep into your favorite beach read with a refreshing glass of cold water as the sun moves through the afternoon.

Project 62 Moore Polywood Adirondack Chair $199 Buy now

World Market Torino Oversized Round Charcoal All Weather Outdoor Chair

From clothes to furniture, oversized is synonymous with cozy — and this outdoor chair from World Market is no different. Luxurious plush cushions accent the metal frame and deep set woven backing in this backyard chair, large enough for two.

Torino Oversized Round Charcoal All Weather Outdoor Chair (reg. $600) $360 Buy now

Castlery Sierra Outdoor 2 Lounge Chairs with Coffee Table Set For a bohemian-industrial look, Castlery’s Sierra set features rattan over a black aluminum metal frame. This three-piece set also includes a slatted wood coffee table to complete your conversation corner. Castlery Castlery Sierra Lounge Chairs and Coffee Table Set $1,729 Buy now

Article Sora Sectional Set Article’s two-piece Sora sectional set is perfect for adding a midcentury-meets-beach cabana touch to your outdoor space. It comes with a sectional sofa and lounge chair, each made of solid acacia wood and weather-resistant cushions. Article Article Sora Sectional Set $2,326 Buy now

Rove Concepts Dresden Outdoor Left Arm Sofa If you envy the interiors of the Oppenheim Group’s stylish offices as much as the multimillion-dollar homes that the firm sells, here’s one way to get the luxe Selling Sunset look. The real estate company recently teamed with Rove Concepts on a curated collection of furniture, and the minimalist Dresden outdoor sofa (available in other configurations and sizes) is similar to the direct-to-consumer furniture brand’s sleek indoor Berlin seating seen at Oppenheim’s Los Angeles space. The cloud-like cushions and low-profile frame give this sofa a contemporary feel, and you can choose from fast-drying ivory or gray fabric that’s UV- and mildew-resistant. Add the optional white or black ceramic side table insert to complete your luxurious patio. Rove Concepts Rove Concepts Dresden Outdoor Left Arm Sofa $2,249 Buy now