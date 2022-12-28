The Best Oversized Jackets For Cozy-Cool Outfits All Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to jackets this season, bigger is better. As spotted on style stars including Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, we’re going for a borrowed-from-the-boys vibe for our outerwear, opting for oversized fits and silhouettes that are often juxtaposed by an ultra-feminine piece underneath.

If you’re looking to add this trend to your style arsenal this season, we’ve got you covered with the best oversized jackets in a variety of price ranges and celebrity seals of approval — from Lily Collins‘ favorite XL blazer to Hadid‘s go-to windbreaker.

1. Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer

We can’t discuss anything oversized in fashion without bringing The Frankie Shop (loved by Shay Mitchell and others) into the conversation. The cult-favorite NYC boutique-turned-online sensation is widely credited for bringing back boxy, ’80s-inspired blazers. The Bea crepe blazer is a favorite among celebrities like Lily Collins and just about every influencer on Instagram for its unstructured style and padded-free shoulders.

2. Anine Bing Flannel Jacket

The queen of cool, Swedish sensation Anine Bing knows exactly what the girls are wearing in these stylish streets — and flannels are a current favorite. This jacket is a great alternative to the bold red AB jacket spotted on stars like Sophie Turner, as its more neutral color-way is sure to go with a variety of outfits. Key features include pockets on the front and sides, buttoned cuffs and a fuzzy finish.

3. Edikted Wild Speed Patch Jacket

Hailey, Bella, Kendall, Kaia, Emrata and just about every girl on your mood board is embracing a motocross moment. Edikted’s Wild Speech Patch jacket is an easy, budget-friendly way to jump on the trend. Key touches include sporty embroidery and that ultra-oversize fit we’re going for.

4. Nike Sportswear Essential Windbreaker

Speaking of Bella Hadid, she’s a big fan of vintage-inspired windbreakers from legacy sports brands. She’s particularly fond of Nike’s windbreaker selection, and this logo-happy style is something that she’d definitely scoop up. Make like Bella and pair this jacket with black leggings, chunky socks and an even chunkier shoe. Dress up this casual look with a designer bag for a subtle flex.

5. Lianlive Womens Cropped Puffer

We all saw Emily Ratajkowski dodging late-night cameras in NYC wearing a bulky black puffer. If you, too, immediately went on a hunt for a similar style, this budget steal is a great choice for its loose fit, long sleeves with ribbed cuffs and perfect puffiness.

6. Pistola Lynn Zebra Stripe Faux Shearling Coat

For the print-lover, we recommend this Pistola jacket its curly faux shearling in a fun, mildly-wild animal print. Zebra prints have been spotted on Vanessa Hudgens and Lori Harvey, among other stars.

7. Acne Studios Cropped Jacket

We all need a good oversized denim jacket to give an outfit some much-needed edge. This cropped option by Acne Studios is worthy of the investment for its unique silhouette, vintage-inspired fade and extra-long sleeves.

8. A.L.C. Lincoln Coat

If you’re into our shearling suggestion but are looking for a more classic color, go for A.L.C.’s Lincoln coat. Details include a loose fit, wide and long sleeves, slant hip pockets and faux leather backing, and celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Whitney Port and Yara Shahidi have worn the label.

