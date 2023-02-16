×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

The Best Pants for Traveling, From Comfy Cargos to Stylish Slacks

Whether you're hopping on a plane or taking a road trip, we've rounded up the comfiest bottoms to wear at the airport and beyond from brands worn by your faves.

Travel pants from Wardrobe.NYC, Beyond Yoga and Ugg
Courtesy of Brand (3)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to jet-setting in style, cozy is key — and that’s especially true when you’re looking for the best pants for traveling. Gone are the days of skinny jeans and other circulation-cutting bottoms — at least for now. Until jeggings come back around (let’s hope it’s more than a few trend cycles away), we’re enjoying the extra leg room that loose and comfortable bottoms have to offer, especially for travel.

Whether you’re planning a road trip or hopping on a plane, we’ve rounded up the best pants to wear while weaving through terminals or driving long stretches. From slacks and sweats to cargos and everything in between, some of our travel-friendly favorites include Frankie Shop (seen on J Lo), Ugg’s Selena Gomez-loved silhouette (yes, they also make pants!), and Hailey Bieber‘s Wardrobe.NYC collaboration.

Related Stories

2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
Lifestyle

Amazon's Best Apple Deals for Presidents Day on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Max, AirPods Pro 2 and More

Jen Atkin Calpak Luggage Collection
Lifestyle

The Best Presidents Day Travel Sales on Luggage, Flights, Hotels and More

1. Aviator Nation Bolt Sweatpants

First up, we present to you the quintessential airport bottom: sweatpants. Actress Hayden Panettiere was recently spotted at the airport wearing these exact Aviator Nation Bolt sweats that are mostly sold out, but this similar option from the laid-back brand will also suffice. They feature an internal drawstring tie closure, cinched cuffs and a trendy lightning bolt print.

Aviator Nation Bolt Sweatpants

Shopbop

Aviator Nation Bolt Sweatpants $148

Buy now

2. Frankie Shop Hailey Wool-Blend Cargo Pants

Starting off strong with a timely style, as spotted on Jennifer Lopez during her recent Vogue 73 Question interview. These Frankie Shop cargo pants are an ultra-elevated version of the baggy skater pants we know and love. High-rise, cut for a relaxed fit, tapered at the hem and made with a wool-blend fabric that’s ideal for the cool-weather season.

Frankie Shop Hailey Wool-Blend Cargo Pants

Net-a-Porter

Frankie Shop Hailey Wool-Blend Cargo Pants $380

Buy now

3. Les Tien Straight-Leg Cotton-Jersey Sweatpants

Gigi Hadid has been seen trotting around New York in these unisex sweatpants by Les Tien. We love that these pants are garment-dyed and brushed for a vintage look. They also feature a comfortable elasticated drawstring waistband and “puddle” at the hem.

Les Tien Straight-Leg Cotton-Jersey Sweatpants

Mr. Porter

Les Tien Straight-Leg Cotton-Jersey Sweatpants $160

Buy now

4. Athleta The Endless Pant

B Corp brand Athleta’s new Endless Pant was designed for women on the go. Available in regular, tall and petite inseams, these fashionable and functional bottoms are made of recycled polyester and spandex, which offer the perfect amount of stretch and comfort.

Athleta The Endless Pant

Athleta

Athleta The Endless Pant $109

Buy now

5. Ugg Terri Cozy Knit Wide Leg Pants

Selena Gomez was recently photographed at the airport in these cozy Ugg wide-leg pants. Available in cream or grey, this pull-on style features an elasticized waistband, a soft terry fabric, and a wide-leg silhouette. Wear these on travel days or while lounging around at your final destination.

Ugg Terri Cozy Knit Wide Leg Pants

Ugg

Ugg Terri Cozy Knit Wide Leg Pants $98

Buy now

6. Beyond Yoga All Day Flare High-Waisted Pant

Think disco pant, but minus the metallics and made for everyday wear. Beyond Yoga’s throwback-inspired flared leggings are a unique athleisure option, allowing you to race through your day with ease — all while feeling a little more dressed up than your typical workout gear.

Beyond Yoga All Day Flare High-Waisted Pant

Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga All Day Flare High-Waisted Pant $110

Buy now

7. Onirike Parachute Pants

Gen Z revived this iconic ’90s pant, first made popular by R&B legend Aaliyah. Given that this trend shows no signs of slowing down, dip your toe into the style with these affordable Onirike parachute pants, made of non-stretch, breathable, lightweight fabric.

ONIRIKE Parachute Pants

Amazon

ONIRIKE Womens Parachute Pants $32.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

8. Allbirds R&R Sweatpant

Allbirds’ ridiculously comfortable R&R sweats live up to their name, thanks to the cozy (and eco-minded) blend of organic pima cotton, hemp and Tencel. They feature a slim fit and tapered leg, so they’re ideal for travelers who prefer a comfy, structured look.

Allbirds R&R Sweatpant

Allbirds R&R Sweatpant $98

Buy now

9. Wardrobe.NYC x Hailey Bieber Wide-Leg Track Sweatpants

Given that Hailey Bieber is the style star of the moment, it makes complete sense that she would collaborate with a brand to produce a pant that’s perfect for her zillions of street-style photoshoots. She was recently seen in these sweatpants that she designed with luxury essentials label Wardrobe.NYC, which feature a sweeping wide-leg silhouette and convertible zip ankle cuffs.

Wardrobe.NYC Hailey Bieber Wide-Leg Track Sweatpants

Saks Fifth Avenue

Wardrobe.NYC Hailey Bieber Wide-Leg Track Sweatpants $400

Buy now

10. The Row Gala Wide-Leg Wool Pants

Last but never least is an investment piece by a luxury brand recently spotted on Jennifer Lawrence. While she wore the sold-out The Row Caleti Pants, these Gala Pants are just as elegant while still offering travel-friendly touches like a pull-on, elasticized waistband.

The Row Gala Wide-Leg Wool Pants

Neiman Marcus

The Row Gala Wide-Leg Wool Pants $990

Buy now

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad