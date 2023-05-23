Star-Loved Designer Jake Arnold’s Bedding Line Is On Sale During Parachute’s Memorial Day Blowout

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
If anyone can lay claim to revolutionizing bedsheets, it’s Parachute. The stylish home company changed the game of sheets shopping when it launched in 2014 as an online-only bedding brand, and since then it has expanded to essentials for the kitchen and bathroom and opened more than 20 brick-and-mortar stores, including in its hometown of Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Austin, Seattle and beyond.
The L.A.-based brand rarely hosts sales on its cult-favorite bedding, towels, dinnerware, table linens, robes, furniture, decor and mattresses — and now through May 29, everything is 20 percent off during Parachute’s Memorial Day blowout. (Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the other holiday sales exceptions.) That means you can save big on Hollywood-loved interior designer Jake Arnold’s collection, Cloud cotton bath robes (perfect for Father’s Day and grad gifts), mattresses, nightstands, bed frames and more as well as Parachute’s beloved luxurious bedding.
Parachute launched with its crisp percale bedsheets, and it also offers organic and brushed cotton, linen, sateen and sateen bedding. Prices range from $129 for the three-piece percale sheet set (on sale for $103 and up) to $667 and up for the linen bed bundle (on sale for $628 and up).
Not sure about the difference between all of Parachute’s fabrics? The brand’s percale and sateen bedsheets are both made of 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton and meet the Oeko-Tex Standard 100. However, hot sleepers will prefer the percale, which has a crisp, matte and lightweight finish to keep you cool at night. The silky-soft sateen sheets have a smooth feel, while the tight (but still breathable) weave is ideal for keeping cold sleepers warm.
Parachute’s naturally antimicrobial linen sheets are made of European flax, and are ideal for all types of sleepers year-round as they’re breathable for warm days but cozy enough for cool nights. The brand’s brushed cotton also has a buttery-soft percale weave that’s light and crisp, but the material has a warmer and cozy feel that the brand says is warmer than its classic percale but cooler than sateen.
Its organic cotton meets GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification. The brand’s down fill is made of European white down (85 percent clusters, 15 percent down and feather fibers) and the down alternative is made of 100 percent hypoallergenic microfiber.
The company offers towels in a range of fabrics: a plush Turkish cotton that dries quickly, a supersoft rib cotton, a lightweight waffle weave, 100 percent organic cotton or Mediterranean-inspired fouta linen.
All of Parachute’s materials Oeko-Tex Certified Standard 100 guidelines, so textiles are tested for harmful substances, color fading and acidity to ensure the health of factory workers and consumers alike. We also love that the company offers free carbon-neutral shipping, a 100-day mattress trial and 60-day returns if you’re not in love with your bedsheets or towels.
Now that you know all about the brand’s range of fabrics and products, we’ve rounded up the best items to buy from Parachute’s Memorial Day sale. From classic percale sheets (which make a great gift for graduates) and minimalist-chic stoneware dinner sets, to cloud-like mattresses and bath robes, shop our top picks at 20 percent off below.
Parachute Percale Sheet Set
Jake Arnold for Parachute Linen Bedding Set
Parachute Organic Cotton Bed Bundle
Parachute Soft Rib Towel Set
Parachute Stoneware Dinner Set
Parachute Cloud Cotton Napkins
Parachute Sateen Venice Set
Parachute Down Alternative Duvet Insert
Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute Bluff Oval Nightstand
Parachute Percale Pillowcase Set
Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Robe
