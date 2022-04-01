Shopping: The Best Fitness Bikes for Upgrading Your Home Gym

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Fueled by the rise of at-home workouts in the pandemic, exercise bikes and smart fitness gear have risen in popularity over the last several years. But you don’t need a pricey Peloton to clip in and ride. There are many brands are out there to choose from — no matter what your budget might be.

From Hollywood-favorite SoulCycle (Beyoncé, Jay-Z and David Beckham have been seen at the brand’s studios) to MYX Fitness and Schwinn, some of the best stationary bikes come in a variety of price points and have interactive features, including a library of classes and other workouts, intensity levels and more. You don’t have to break the bank, so instead, you can focus on beating your own personal records and enjoying the ride.

Ready to pedal? Here are some of the best Peloton bike alternatives to help you sweat it out at home.

1. SoulCycle At-Home Bike

BEST SMART BIKE

Tap it back with the SoulCycle at-home bike (read our review here). This invigorating indoor cycling class is now available from the comfort of your own home — so you can sweat like Jessica Alba, Angela Bassett, Rebel Wilson, Kaley Cuoco and other Hollywood stars who have been spotted at the fitness studio.

The bike is powered by classes through an Equinox+ membership, which gives you access to unlimited, on-demand classes from fitness brands such as Rumble, Precision Run, Pure Yoga, HeadStrong and Tom Brady’s TB12. You also can’t go wrong with the music selection, which has tons of genres including Latin, R&B, pop, hip-hop and reggae. The bike measures 62.2 inches long, 22.2 inches wide and 53.5 inches high, and SoulCycle recommends ordering weights (available in two-, three-, five-, eight- and 10-pound options) and a bike mat when you purchase. From there, all you need are Delta or SPD-style cleats to clip in and start pedaling.

2. Renpho AI Smart Exercise Bike

BEST AFFORDABLE FITNESS BIKE

The Renpho AI Smart Exercise Bike (currently $100 off) is about half the price of the Peloton and gives you a personalized selection of training programs based on your power level and biometric data. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars that can accommodate rider heights from 4 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch, with a maximum weight of 265 pounds. It can also help you modify resistance while you train based on your goals, cadence and output.

This stationary workout bike is recommended for anyone at any fitness level or age. It offers an AI Gym app with more than 70 classes and no membership is required. You can select from 80 digital resistance levels with auto-follow, a personalized AI weight loss program and a belt drive with silent smart motor damping, plus Bluetooth. This bike also syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit and is compatible with Apple Watch and ANT+ heart rate monitors, and it captures real-time metrics including RPM, power, cadence, resistance and calories. This is also great option for households with multiple users, and it gives each rider the chance to track their own information privately.

3. Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

BEST FITNESS BIKE FOR SMALL SPACES

Designed with a sleek footprint that can fit into almost any space, the Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike works with the Peloton and Zwift apps and can connect to your phone, tablet or TV. It’s 52 inches tall and the maximum weight recommendation is 330 pounds. It has 100 resistance levels, magnetic resistance with 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels, and the full-color backlit LCD console monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and rotations per minute (RPM).

It includes a free JRNY membership for one year (regularly $149 annually) for customized exercises and to assess your fitness level. The app creates daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provides coaching and feedback that guides you through your activities. You can even ride virtual routes around the world that auto-adjust in real-time to your speed. Dual-link SPD foot pedals come standard with toe cages or clips and an adjustable race-style seat.

4. The MYX II Fitness Bike

BEST FITNESS BIKE WITH ACCESSORIES

The MYX II fitness bike is more affordable than a Peloton and comes with some bonus items. While it may seem just like a bike, in many ways Myx Fitness is your own new home gym. The stationery bicycle gives you a great home studio upgrade that doesn’t require tons of space and gives you great accessories — the perfect additions to your workout. It comes with the Polar OH1 heart rate monitor (which can be paired with an Apple Watch), a six-piece weight set with a kettlebell, a stabilizer mat, an exercise mat, a foam roller and a resistance band. The bike also has a 12-month warranty.

Whether you have 20 minutes, or even longer to spare, the brand’s content library offers thousands of workouts with new sessions added weekly. The screen also shows your data during your workout, including heart rate, speed, cadence and distance. The MYX Membership is sold separately at $39 per month and one membership gives you up to five profiles so you can sweat on and off the bike with friends.

5. Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike

BEST FOR MULTIPLE USERS

Echelon’s Smart Connect fitness bike is not only designed for everyone and every home — part of the company’s motto — but it’s also budget-friendly and multi-user-focused. You can have up to five other people (such as other family members or roommates) access Echelon’s library of classes on the Echelon Fit App, including both live and on-demand workouts such as Pilates, running, rowing, HIIT, kickboxing, strength training and yoga in addition to cycling.

It comes in black and white, and offers 32 levels of resistance so you can vary your intensity while pedaling. It has a footprint of 20.28 inches by 10 inches by 37.8 inches, and each person can ride with their own personal settings and preferences so no one misses out on a ride.