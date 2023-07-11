The Hollywood-Approved Peloton Bike Gets a Massive Markdown for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and while there are millions (yes millions) of deals on everything from fashion and beauty to electronics, one of the best offers to take advantage of this year is a rare discount on a Peloton.

The popular indoor cycling bike is discounted to just $1,145 for Prime Day — a savings of 21% off the regular price of $1,445. This is the lowest price for a Peloton that we’ve ever seen online. Why else is this a good deal? Amazon’s Peloton deal gets you a brand-new spin bike for cheaper than the brand’s own site.

Amazon

Peloton Bike With HD Touchscreen $1,145.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon has been an official retail partner for Peloton since last year, and this Prime Day fitness deal gets you the original Peloton indoor cycling bike with an HD touchscreen, seat, handlebars, water bottle holder, weight holder and more.

Peloton is synonymous with home fitness, having practically sold out during the pandemic, with long waitlists and delivery times for the celeb-approved bike. Beloved by stars like Miley Cyrus and Hugh Jackman, and seen everywhere from social media to that scene in And Just Like That, the Peloton is one of the most-popular home spin bikes. It also never goes on sale, so this Prime Day Peloton deal is something you’ll want to take advantage of.

The Peloton bike offers multiple ways to get in shape, combining cardio with strength and conditioning, with a multi-resistance knob and super smooth pedals to get your pump on. The 22-inch touchscreen features a clear and crisp display, while built-in speakers deliver 16 watts of loud, powerful music. You can also connect to the bike using Bluetooth or by plugging in your favorite pair of workout headphones. A 5MP camera lets the instructor see you when you join in on a class.

Speaking of classes, the Amazon deal gets you the Peloton bike on sale for $1,145 but you’ll need to pay for a Peloton subscription separately. An all-access membership runs about $44 a month and gets you unlimited access to both live and on-demand classes. Shoes, weights and mats are also sold separately.

Amazon

Original Peloton Indoor Stationary Bike $1,145.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Normally, $1,445+, get a brand new Peloton spin bike on sale for just $1,145 for Prime Day — a 21% discount. This is the first time we’re seeing a Peloton sale online this year and the bike is expected to sell quickly so we recommend adding to cart while the deal is still live.

Note: you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounted pricing. Not a Prime member? Use this link to get a 30-day free trial to the service.