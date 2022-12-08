The 20+ Best Personalized Gifts for Everyone, from Monopoly Games to Star-Loved Tote Bags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best gifts is something that speaks from the heart — and unless you’re Dwayne Johnson (known for bestowing loved ones with cars), Keanu Reeves (famed for his epic wrap gifts) or a celebrity gifting expert, it can be a challenge to shop for people who love personalized presents. A nameplate necklace, crystal paperweight, beer mug — or even a gift card with their name written on it — might get the job done, but why not go the extra mile with a truly bespoke item that’s just as unique as them?

From functional finds for techies and sentimental style staples to cool birthday-inspired candles and custom skincare, we’ve rounded up some of the best personalized gifts that’ll arrive in time for Hanukkah, Christmas and other upcoming celebrations. These custom pieces also make great gifts for weddings, bridesmaids, groomsmen or any other occasion that calls for more thoughtfulness beyond a mall kiosk. And if they’re into classic (and non-basic) name jewelry and home goods, we’ve got options for them too.

Birdies The Starling Flats Let them lounge in style (or step out of the house in comfort) with a pair of customized velvet flats from Birdies, which has been worn by Meghan Markle. These chic smoking slippers come in several colors and feature a non-slip sole and a comfy seven-layer footbed. Other styles including open-back faux fur silhouettes are also available with monogramming. Birdies Birdies The Starling Flats $98 Buy now

Yves Saint Laurent Engraveable Libre Eau de Toilette Show your favorite fragrance lover how well you know them with an engraved bottle of their signature Saint Laurent scent. Chose between a monogram or a 14-character message; if they’re not into perfume or cologne, you can also gift them YSL’s engravable lipsticks, lip balms and mascaras. Yves Saint Laurent Engravable Libre Eau de Toilette $27 and up Buy now

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Spotted on the arms of Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and countless other stars, L.L. Bean’s signature Boat and Tote is a classic personalized gift that’s guaranteed to find itself useful. Choose from open or zip-top options, standard or long handles and monogramming ($8). L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Boat and Tote $40 to $55 and up Buy now Knack Custom Gift Sets Online gifting platform Knack is one of the best places to buy online gift baskets and boxes. The company offers pre-made boxes, or you can build your own and choose from a range of interests, themes and occasions — think weddings, a new baby, birthdays, holidays or just because. We like that you can build gift sets from scratch or customize a ready-made option. Knack Knack The Herbivore Calm Gift Set $111 Buy now

Make your astrology aficionados’ eyes sparkle with The Birthdate Co.’s custom-made pendant necklace, which is set with four gemstones and crystals inspired by their birth month and day. The 14-karat gold-plated charm will be engraved with their birthday, astrological sign and initials, and it comes on an adjustable 16- to 20-inch chain.

If your recipient is more into fragrances or charts, the company also offers personalized birthdate candles ($60), books ($115), gift sets and more. Birthdate Co. is also offering 20 percent off during the holidays for a limited time.

Casetify Custom iPad Ultra Impact Case Already picked out the perfect tech gift — maybe the latest iPad? Don’t forget to protect their precious screen with a sturdy case, like this customizable one by Casetify. The tech accessories company offers a variety of options and personalized designs for Apple, Samsung and Google devices, including iPhones, iPads, Galaxy and Pixel smartphones and more. Casetify Casetify Custom iPad Ultra Impact Case $82 Buy now

TOPDesign Personalized Initial Canvas Bag You don’t have to spend big on a personalized find. This initial canvas bag by TopDesign is one of the best gifts under $50; it also makes a great travel present when filled with your recipient’s favorite snacks and essentials. Amazon TOPDesign Embroidery Initial Canvas Tote Bag $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Pure Culture Beauty Custom Skincare Set Hollywood stars aren’t the only ones who can enjoy a bespoke beauty experience. Pure Culture’s custom skincare set contains an at-home test kit that helps determine their skin type and concerns, then receive a cleanser, serum and moisturizer based on their results. Target Pure Culture Beauty Custom Skincare Set $60 Buy now

Wonderbly Where Are You? Book It’s practically a fact that kids love anything with their name on it — and a personalized book from Wonderbly is sure to outdo that monogrammed toy box you got them last year. From time-traveling adventures to heart-warming holiday stories, there’s a tale for every type of little one (or grown-up) who wants to literally see themselves in the pages of a book. Options also include books in Spanish, French, Italian and Japanese. Wonderbly Wonderbly ‘Where Are You?’ Personalized Book $40 Buy now

Roam Carry-On For the stylish globe-trotter, Roam’s suitcases can be personalized with their favorite hues — say, the colorway of their home country’s flag or beloved sports team. Customize the front, back, zipper, binding, wheels and carry handle, then add a monogram for a truly thoughtful (and flight-ready) finishing touch. Choose from a range of luggage sizes, including standard and large carry-ons, check-in bags and more. Roam Roam Carry-On $550 Buy now

Pandora Customized Bracelet Whether they’re a Disney devotee or a sentimental jewelry collector, personalize Pandora’s custom bracelets ($65) with up to seven chic charms ($25 to $125), such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, zodiac signs, global landmarks and more. Pandora Pandora Customized Bracelet Buy now

Aura Mason Digital Frame Go the extra mile and personalize one of Aura’s stylish digital frames (which landed on Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things list in 2021) with their favorite photos pre-loaded onto the device. If your giftee isn’t exactly tech-savvy, you can set up their frame with their Wi-Fi credentials so all they need to do is unbox and plug in. Screens can be used in portrait or landscape and Aura’s app makes it easy to add up to 10,000 photos (no subscriptions or additional storage purchases required), and the device’s AI automatically displays similar images side-by-side. The brand is offering special holiday savings of $20 to $30 off select frames, plus an extra $15 off when you buy two (perfect for gifting multiple loved ones or yourself). Aura Aura Mason Digital Frame (reg. $199) $179 Buy now

BaubleBar Custom Throws and Blankets In addition to offering stylish custom jewelry, BaubleBar also makes cozy bespoke knitted throws and blankets ($88 to $108) that can bear your loved one’s monogram, first name or an initial. Choose from a range of playful patterns, colorful designs, neutral options and even styles for NFL superfans and Disney lovers. BaubleBar BaubleBar Custom Throw $88 to $108 Buy now

Cuyana Easy Tote Cuyana’s buttery-soft pebbled leather tote bags are always in style. The company’s lightweight carryalls come in different colors and sizes, and can be finished in a simple gold monogram. If your recipient has plenty of totes, Cuyana also offers stylish pouches, minimalist wallets, travel-ready jewelry cases and other small leather goods that can be personalized. (Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba and Taylor Swift have been spotted in the label’s minimalist goods.) Cuyana Cuyana Easy Tote with Monogram $263 Buy now

Vista Print Travel Mug For the on-the-go java or tea lover (or whatever they’re hiding in that to-go cup), Vista Print’s custom travel mugs make the perfect gifts. Whether you’re printing an NSFW inside joke or a PG phrase, brighten your loved one’s day with a stainless steel mug that shows some personality. VistaPrint Vista Print Travel Mug $19 Buy now

Mark & Graham Essential Leather Laptop Envelope One of the best places to buy stylish custom gifts online, Mark & Graham offers everything from monogrammed tech accessories to gifts for hosts and more. This leather laptop sleeve features pockets and slots for all of your on-the-go giftee’s essentials, and you can personalize it for just $12.50. Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Essential Leather Laptop Envelope $169 Buy now

The M Jewelers Year Ring In addition to edgy-chic nameplate necklaces and bracelets, The M Jeweler’s lineup of custom accoutrements includes this varsity-cool year ring. Let them wear their birth year (or their kid’s, pet’s or other loved one’s year) on their fingers in gold vermeil or silver. The M Jewelers Year Ring $200 Buy now

Paravel Fold-Up Backpack Paravel’s fold-up backpack recently earned a spot on Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things list, and you can make it truly yours (or your giftee’s) with an embroidered monogram ($15 to $35). Available in a variety of colors, the water-resistant nylon carryall folds up into a small pouch, making it perfect for day trips, commutes or as an extra bag for bringing home more souvenirs. Paravel Paravel Fold-Up Backpack with Monogram $80 and up Buy now

Papier Personalized Joy Notebook Students, aspiring authors or prolific doodlers alike will love scribbling or drawing in Papier’s personalized Joy notebook, available in lined or unlined pages and in a variety of stylish cover designs. Papier Papier Personalized Joy Notebook $30 Buy now

2250 Skincare Routine You don’t need to be a skincare expert to gift them a unique experience that lets them find the right regimen for their skin concerns and needs. AI-powered startup 2250 Skincare’s unique analysis process will determine your giftee’s skin type using their smartphone’s camera. The AI Skin Analyzer will assess their skin tone, perceived age, hydration, pores, redness, eye bags, fine lines, pigmentation and more, then make personalized recommendations with details on the active ingredients that work best for their needs. The clean skincare set ($150 and up) will be delivered in 100 percent refillable and recyclable packaging. 2250 Skincare 2250 Skincare Personalized Routine $150 Buy now

Artifact Uprising Modern Wall Calendar Surprise them with a sentimental photo every month with Artifact Uprising’s personalizable modern wall calendar. Still stumped? Opt for a gift card (available in $20 to $500) and let them create their own personalized treasures, from wedding photo books to framed prints and more. Artifact Uprising Artifact Uprising Modern Wall Calendar (reg. $42) $36 Buy now

Monopoly Personalized Vintage Bookshelf Edition Board Game Win over the heart of your favorite board game fanatic with a personalized Monopoly set that comes in a vintage-inspired linen book box that can be customized with up to two lines of text. Personalization Mall Monopoly Personalized Vintage Bookshelf Edition Board Game (reg. $75) $60 Buy now