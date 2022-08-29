The Best Picnic Essentials for Elevating Your Outdoor Hangout Like An A-Lister

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

How do you pack the perfect picnic? Whether you’re going for a casual, chill vibe or thinking luxe and chic, there are plenty of accessories that’ll turn your next basic park date or beach picnic into a photogenic spread.

Picnics have always been a classic pastime, but the pandemic inspired cabin-fevered folks to take their impromptu outdoor dining to the next level, including Hollywood stars Sofia Vergara (and her Modern Family co-stars), Olivia Culpo and Chrissy Teigen. In fact, some people (including the Los Angeles-based cheese board maker who created Vergara’s spread) even pivoted their careers and turned ‘grammable picnic spreads into a full-time gig.

As we move from summer to fall, the right accessories can turn your meal on the grass into a luxe experience — think the best picnic blankets that’ll keep your spot dry and comfy, stylish baskets with complete place settings, coolers that’ll keep your wine cold and speakers for setting the ambiance. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the most stylish picnic essentials for dining in the great outdoors — check out our top picks (including effortless menu items) below.

1. Sunnylife Wash Me Beach & Picnic Blanket This 69-by-55-inch reversible blanket from Sunnylife is made with soft foam lining pads so you can roll it up and take it on the go with you to the beach, park or camping. The 100 percent polyester fabric is water-resistant and built to withstand any dew or moisture, and it comes in a cute sage plaid print. Nordstrom Sunnylife Wash Me Beach & Picnic Blanket $75 Buy now

2. Out of the Woods Walrus Cooler Out of the Woods’ sustainable, vegan and reusable cooler made from Supernatural Paper (a washable material) has a large main compartment with a thick lining so you can take cold produce or chilled items from your spot to your destination. The front pocket gives you extra space to carry your keys or other items. It can get wet or dirty, just wipe it down clean. Out of the Woods Out of the Woods Walrus Cooler $45.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Sony XG300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bring your favorite jams wherever the adventure takes you with Sony’s powerful XG300 Bluetooth speaker. It’s super light and has a retractable handle, plus it’s waterproof and dust resistant. Get powerful, clear sound without distortion, and up to 25 hours of playing time. Amazon Sony XG300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $298.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Aplat x Material Picnic Set This colorful collaboration between cool kitchen gear brand Material and culinary storage company Aplat makes food prepping at picnics so much easier. The three-piece set includes a picnic tote bag, a bowl, a mini cutting board and the Almost 4″ Knife, plus a special knife pocket. Aplat x Material Picnic Set $150 Buy now

5. Teng Tian Nantucket Basket Hollywood newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams added this chic rattan and wood picnic basket to their Amazon wedding registry. It’s got a hardwood base and top to keep your setup sturdy, and the double covers help you make the most of the basket space. It measures 15 inches wide by 8.5 inches tall by 11 inches deep. Teng Tian Nantucket Basket $105.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Boarderie Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board

If you’re stumped on the menu, try this lavish Boarderie charcuterie board with 13 types of cheese, four types of meat, and all of the seasoned nuts, dried fruit, olives and crackers you need or a luxe picnic. It also comes with a reusable acacia serving board and poplar wood inserts and bamboo forks, tongs and a mini spreader.

Williams Sonoma

Boarderie Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board $260 Buy now

7. Vandbao Portable Travel Utensils

This nine-piece travel utensil kit comes with the works — so you’re ready for any meal or snack. It includes chopsticks, knife, fork, spoon, dessert spoon, straight straw, bent straw, straw cleaning brush and a carrying case. The eco-friendly portable utensils are made from durable and easy-to-clean stainless steel. They’re also dishwasher safe.

Amazon

Vandbao Portable Travel Utensils $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Huski Wine Chiller

Skip the ice bucket with this portable wine chiller perfect for sipping a glass of your favorite vino outside. It’s double-walled and vacuum insulated, keeping your wine or champagne chill for up to six hours. The wine chiller fits most 750ml wine bottles. It also has an adjustable height and flexi-lock expandable design so it holds the bottle while pouring. The best part? You don’t even need to worry about the ice.

Amazon

Huski Wine Chiller $84.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Business & Pleasure Cooler Tote Bag If you prefer a roomier tote for carrying your picnic essentials, reach for Business & Pleasure’s stylish cooler tote bag, available in a range of chic patterns and striped designs. (Save 30 percent off with code LDW30 now through Labor Day.) The waterproof vinyl lining keeps your food and drinks cool when you add an ice pack, and you can stow away the equivalent of 11 gallons of stuff. (Need cocktail and spread ideas? The brand recently teamed with bourbon maker Basil Hayden to curate the afternoon-ready Golden Hour collection.) Business & Pleasure Cooler Tote Bag $99 Buy now

10. Anpro Food Cover Say goodbye to bugs and keep your picnic food protected with this mesh collapsible food tent ideal for parties, picnics, camping, cookouts and more. It comes in a five-pack with four different sizes and folds easily so you can put it in your picnic basket or bag. It’s also easy to clean and dry — all you need is soap and water. Amazon Anpro Food Cover $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Harry & David Picnic Basket

For those end-of-summer picnics, this woven, portable basket from Harry & David is the perfect addition to your spread. Available to ship starting Sept. 6, this gift-ready kit fresh pears, baklava and other delicious items.

Harry & David Picnic Basket $80 Buy now

12. HappyPicnic Picnic Backpack

Make transporting your al fresco dining essentials super easy with this insulated cooler and picnic backpack. The four-person kit comes in an insulated cooler bagwith stainless steel knives, forks and spoons with wood handles; plastic dinner plates; non-shatter plastic wine glasses; and cotton napkins. It also includes a cheese and butter knife, a bottle opener, salt and pepper shakers, a chopping board and a picnic blanket.

Amazon

HappyPicnic Picnic Backpack $60.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

13. Mark & Graham Waterproof Picnic Blanket

If your picturesque picnic involves a red gingham blanket (a la Olivia Culpo’s pandemic setup), this fashionable one from Mark & Graham is perfect for setting the scene. The waterproof blend of wool and polyester keeps the blanket from absorbing moisture from the grass, and it’s finished with charming tassel fringe. We like how easy it us to roll up and pack away into the leather carry handle, and you can add an extra special finish with an embroidered monogram.

Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Waterproof Picnic Blanket $60 and up Buy now

14. Society6 Leaf it Be Tropical Palms Floor Cushion

Artist-driven platform Society6 offers a range of stylish outdoor essentials, including picnic blankets, folding chairs and stools and more. The online retailer’s comfy 26-inch floor cushions (available in a range of colorful prints) are made of waterproof and fade-resistant UV fabric, and they have a cotton twill handle for easy carrying.

Society6 Floor Cushion (reg. $104) $73 Buy now

15. Bev Rosé Toast to warm summer nights with this wine in a can from female-founded company Bev. It’s crisp, dry and fizzy with hints of fresh strawberry and raspberry, paired with a crisp white peach finish. It’s made to fit the palm of your hand and made with 0g of sugar and only 3g of carbs. Bev Bev Rosé $49 Buy now

16. Picnic Time Catalina Picnic Basket

Picnic Time’s stylish Catalina picnic basket makes it effortless to set up a chic outdoor party for two. The handwoven English suitcase-style carryall comes with two each of seven-inch porcelain plates, five-ounce mugs and three-piece utensil sets, plus a salt and shaker set and a waiter’s style corkcrew.

Amazon

Picnic Time Catalina Picnic Basket $73.74 on Amazon.com Buy now

17. Crate & Barrel Cane Fiber Tray

Bring some luxury and retro charm to your next outdoor picnic with this chic rattan tray. It’s perfect for serving tiki drinks, cocktails or special dishes and has curved handles for easy carrying. It’s perfect for your next bohemian-inspired event or serving up summer drinks.

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Cane Fiber Tray $42 Buy now

18. Go-Trio 4-Foot Portable Picnic Table This adjustable four-foot wooden table quite literally lets you elevate your next picnic. It’s easy to set up and break down (simply remove it from the stand and roll up the top), and it comes with a convenient storage bag. Choose from three, four and six-foot lengths. Amazon Go-Trio 4-Foot Portable Picnic Table $139.99 on Amazon.com Buy now 19. The Sip Rosé All Day Box Bring the pink bubbly with you with this fun Rosé All Day Box. Try out some classics, including Bottega – Rose Gold, Luc Belaire – Rosé and Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial — each is 187ml and perfect for sipping on the go. You can also customize and mix it up, add a cute, pink flute and more. The Sip The Sip Rosé All Day Box $66 Buy now

20. Helen’s Wines x The Goods Mart: Female Founded Snack Box

You can’t forget the snacks. This picnic-ready collaboration from Hollywood-loved shop Helen’s Wines (Mandy Moore is among those often spotted there) and The Goods Mart includes Azzizah’s Herbal Green Popcorn, Magic Dates Snack Bits & Moonshot Crackers, paired with a bottle of wine from female winemakers. A portion of the proceeds supports Women’s Reproduction Rights Assistance Project Women’s (WRRAP), a non-partisan, non-profit organization, bridging the financial gap for individuals across the country seeking abortions or emergency contraception.

Helen’s Wines x The Goods Mart