The 15+ Best Pool Floats for Splashing Into Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re firm believers that the best way to enjoy a day in the water (and to make all of your Instagram followers slightly jealous) is by lounging on a pool float. Nothing says “life is good” quite like a sunny day spent floating leisurely along on a brightly colored, inflatable daybed — preferably with a built-in cupholder for keeping your piña colada.

That’s why we’ve put together a quick list of some of the most stylish pool floats for truly making the most of summer. Before you ask, yes, we have included the omnipresent unicorn raft (we still think it’s cute AF), as well as a few other playful, quirky options. But we also have a practical, slightly more grown-up side as well, which is you’ll also find some versatile basics on our list. These include classic tubes, cushioned loungers, multi-purpose floating hammocks and even some oversized tented rafts perfect for you and a few friends to spend an entire afternoon on the lake.

We chose rafts from a wide range of styles, sizes and prices to make sure there’s something for everyone, whether your vibe is more Ramona Singer Struggling With a Pool Noodle In Mexico (for all of you Real Housewives of New York fans) or Kylie Jenner Showing Off Her Enormous Pool In Her Actual Back Yard. Check out our top picks below.

1. Funboy Clear Blue Chaise Lounger Pool Floats

Known for hosting epic Coachella parties, Funboy’s summer-ready inflatables are regularly spotted in Hollywood pools (Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Shay Mitchell and Vanessa Hudgens have lounged on the brand’s colorful floats). The Los Angeles-based company’s chaise loungers come in a set of two — enough to get the pool party started.

Funboy Clear Blue Chaise Lounger Pool Floats $139 Buy now

2. Swimline Original Suntan Tub Inflatable Floating Lounger

Whether you prop this up in the backyard as a mini dipping station or you throw it in the pool, Swimline’s colorful inflatable lounger lets you kick up your feet while you soak up sunrays (with plenty of SPF and your favorite pair of sunglasses, of course). The UV-resistant vinyl measures 70 inches long by 46 inches wide by 8 inches tall.

Swimline Original Suntan Tub Inflatable Floating Lounger $33.26 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Ban.do Beach Please! Buddy Heart Innertube

Grab your BFF and dive in with this playful heart pool float made for two.

Ban.do Beach Please! Buddy Heart Innertube (reg. $48) $15 Buy now

4. Funboy Funbaby Golf Cart Pool Float

For the little ones, Funboy’s inflatable baby golf cart (which comes in a grown-up size, too) makes it fun for tots and caregivers to zoom around in the water.

Funboy Funbaby Golf Cart Pool Float $49 Buy now

5. Mushroom Pool Float

This mushroom pool float is right at home at your next Alice in Wonderland-themed bash. The oversized inflatable measures 48 inches wide and tall, and it’s topped wth a trippy toadstool for shade.

Mushroom Pool Float $38 Buy now

6. Mansour Lie-On Terra Cotta Pool Float

We think simple, stylish loungers like this one are highly underrated. It may not make as big a visual statement as something brightly colored or shaped like an avocado, but this Western-meets-bohemian print gives it a more subtly bold look. Plus, the fabric is cotton laminated PVC, which is softer and more luxurious on the skin.

Mansour Lie-On Terra Cotta Pool Float $80 Buy now

7. Sun Squad Donut Boxer Tube

Love donuts and dogs? Sun Squad’s 40-inch pool ring combines both of your obsessions in one super-cute design.

Sun Squad Donut Boxer Tube $5 Buy now

8. Funboy Disco Dome

Whether you place this on a lawn or in the water, Funboy’s party-ready inflatable Disco Dome sets the perfect scene for a tropical summer soirée. It fits around two to three people and you can add the matching 20-inch inflatable disco ball (sold separately) to complete the set.

Funboy Disco Dome $299 Buy now

9. Sunnylife Rainbow Pool Float

Designed in collaboration with Indigenous Australian artist Natalie Jade, this whimsical rainbow pool float float brings a technicolor touch to your next poolside barbecue. It measures 63 inches long by about 41 inches wide.

Sunnylife Rainbow Pool Float $48.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. GoFloats Unicorn Pool Float

We’ve had a soft spot for the unicorn pool float ever since it first started popping up all over our social media feeds a few years ago. If you want to do a little amateur influencing yourself, this is a great choice. It’s cute, it’s inexpensive and it’s wide enough for full-body lounging without too much butt-stuck-in-hole syndrome.

Courtesy of Amazon

GoFloats Unicorn Pool Float $17.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Bestway Hydro Force Tropical Breeze Raft

If you really want to go all out, we’re also fans of the party raft. This inflatable float comfortably seats six and is complete with cushions, cup holders, detachable shade and a hole for letting your feet in the water. It’s the perfect water toy for days on the lake with the whole crew.

Amazon

Bestway Hydro Force Tropical Breeze Raft $179.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

12. Sunnylife x Smiley Inflatable Pool Ring and Ball

Fun Australian brand Sunnylife’s collaboration with Smiley includes this dreamy pool ring with a cloud-like tie-dye print. It comes with a matching beach ball, too.

Sunnylife x Smiley Inflatable Pool Ring and Ball $22 Buy now

13. Intex Inflatable Canopy Island Float

Your cabana on the water awaits with this canopy pool float, which is roomy enough for two people and has ropes on the side so other swimmers can quite literally hang around. It comes with a quick-fill electric air pump that has three nozzles for inflating more than just this stylish lounger (think the rest of your pool accoutrements as well as air mattresses and exercise balls).

Amazon

Intex Inflatable Canopy Island Float $122.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

14. Funboy Tie-Dye Inner Tube

You can’t go wrong with a good old-fashioned inner tube. We’re especially taken by Funboy’s playful inflatable for its colorful tie-dye print, which is nostalgic in a way that is very on-trend. Bonus, it also comes with that all-important cup holder.

Funboy Tie-Dye Inner Tube $39 Buy now

15. Luxury Float Golden Dragon Pool Float

The mother of all dragon inflatables is ready for your next Game of Thrones-inspired summer soirée. Made of heavy-duty vinyl, this 103-inch golden dragon pool float has two built-in handles on the neck and can accomodate up two 400 pounds.

Courtesy of Amazon

Luxury Float Golden Dragon Pool Float $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

16. Sun Squad Lazy Lounger Water Float

When it comes to the best pool floats, sometimes you don’t need to go (or spend) big — and this relaxing lounger from Target’s summer-ready Sun Squad line is proof. It’s equipped with two cup holders and two heavy-duty grip handles on each side for maximum relaxation.

Sun Squad Lazy Lounger Water Float $5 Buy now

17. AQUA 4-in-1 Inflatable Pool Float

If you don’t trust us, at least trust the 40,000 other Amazon users who agree that this multi-purpose pool float is the GOAT. It’s a hammock, a drifter, a chair or even a piece of exercise equipment if that’s your kind of thing. It also gets extra points because, unlike so many of its competitors, the seat is submerged in water making it consistently easy to get out of.

Aqua 4-in-1 Inflatable Pool Float $18.03 on Amazon.com Buy now

18. Funboy Yacht Pool Float

It’s not a luxury charter yacht like the kind you see on Below Deck, but this yacht-shaped float is still an upscale (and cheeky) way to relax in the pool. It also comes with dual-side cup holders, four handles and tether point and rope to keep you from floating away.

Funboy Yacht Pool Float $99 Buy now

19. Joyin Inflatable Peacock Pool Float

Instant ‘grammification is inevitable when you soak up the sun on this peacock pool float, which can seat up to two people and is made with UV fade- and tear-resistant raft material.

Amazon

Joyin Inflatable Peacock Pool Float $41.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

20. Frontgate Floating Mesh Pool Chair

The next best thing to throwing your comfiest lounge chair into the water? Frontgate’s luxe floating mesh pool chair offers the comfort of your living room, thanks to its cushioned back, oversized arm rests and attached ottoman.

Frontgate