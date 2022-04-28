The 15+ Best Pool Floats for Splashing Into Summer

- Share this article on Facebook
We’re firm believers that the best way to enjoy a day in the water (and to make all of your Instagram followers slightly jealous) is by lounging on a pool float. Nothing says “life is good” quite like a sunny day spent floating leisurely along on a brightly colored, inflatable daybed — preferably with a built-in cupholder for keeping your piña colada.
That’s why we’ve put together a quick list of some of the most stylish pool floats for truly making the most of summer. Before you ask, yes, we have included the omnipresent unicorn raft (we still think it’s cute AF), as well as a few other playful, quirky options. But we also have a practical, slightly more grown-up side as well, which is you’ll also find some versatile basics on our list. These include classic tubes, cushioned loungers, multi-purpose floating hammocks and even some oversized tented rafts perfect for you and a few friends to spend an entire afternoon on the lake.
We chose rafts from a wide range of styles, sizes and prices to make sure there’s something for everyone, whether your vibe is more Ramona Singer Struggling With a Pool Noodle In Mexico (for all of you Real Housewives of New York fans) or Kylie Jenner Showing Off Her Enormous Pool In Her Actual Back Yard. Check out our top picks below.
1. Funboy Clear Blue Chaise Lounger Pool Floats
Known for hosting epic Coachella parties, Funboy’s summer-ready inflatables are regularly spotted in Hollywood pools (Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Shay Mitchell and Vanessa Hudgens have lounged on the brand’s colorful floats). The Los Angeles-based company’s chaise loungers come in a set of two — enough to get the pool party started.
2. Swimline Original Suntan Tub Inflatable Floating Lounger
Whether you prop this up in the backyard as a mini dipping station or you throw it in the pool, Swimline’s colorful inflatable lounger lets you kick up your feet while you soak up sunrays (with plenty of SPF and your favorite pair of sunglasses, of course). The UV-resistant vinyl measures 70 inches long by 46 inches wide by 8 inches tall.
3. Ban.do Beach Please! Buddy Heart Innertube
Grab your BFF and dive in with this playful heart pool float made for two.
4. Funboy Funbaby Golf Cart Pool Float
For the little ones, Funboy’s inflatable baby golf cart (which comes in a grown-up size, too) makes it fun for tots and caregivers to zoom around in the water.
5. Mushroom Pool Float
This mushroom pool float is right at home at your next Alice in Wonderland-themed bash. The oversized inflatable measures 48 inches wide and tall, and it’s topped wth a trippy toadstool for shade.
6. Mansour Lie-On Terra Cotta Pool Float
We think simple, stylish loungers like this one are highly underrated. It may not make as big a visual statement as something brightly colored or shaped like an avocado, but this Western-meets-bohemian print gives it a more subtly bold look. Plus, the fabric is cotton laminated PVC, which is softer and more luxurious on the skin.
7. Sun Squad Donut Boxer Tube
Love donuts and dogs? Sun Squad’s 40-inch pool ring combines both of your obsessions in one super-cute design.
8. Funboy Disco Dome
Whether you place this on a lawn or in the water, Funboy’s party-ready inflatable Disco Dome sets the perfect scene for a tropical summer soirée. It fits around two to three people and you can add the matching 20-inch inflatable disco ball (sold separately) to complete the set.
9. Sunnylife Rainbow Pool Float
Designed in collaboration with Indigenous Australian artist Natalie Jade, this whimsical rainbow pool float float brings a technicolor touch to your next poolside barbecue. It measures 63 inches long by about 41 inches wide.
10. GoFloats Unicorn Pool Float
We’ve had a soft spot for the unicorn pool float ever since it first started popping up all over our social media feeds a few years ago. If you want to do a little amateur influencing yourself, this is a great choice. It’s cute, it’s inexpensive and it’s wide enough for full-body lounging without too much butt-stuck-in-hole syndrome.
11. Bestway Hydro Force Tropical Breeze Raft
If you really want to go all out, we’re also fans of the party raft. This inflatable float comfortably seats six and is complete with cushions, cup holders, detachable shade and a hole for letting your feet in the water. It’s the perfect water toy for days on the lake with the whole crew.
12. Sunnylife x Smiley Inflatable Pool Ring and Ball
Fun Australian brand Sunnylife’s collaboration with Smiley includes this dreamy pool ring with a cloud-like tie-dye print. It comes with a matching beach ball, too.
13. Intex Inflatable Canopy Island Float
Your cabana on the water awaits with this canopy pool float, which is roomy enough for two people and has ropes on the side so other swimmers can quite literally hang around. It comes with a quick-fill electric air pump that has three nozzles for inflating more than just this stylish lounger (think the rest of your pool accoutrements as well as air mattresses and exercise balls).
14. Funboy Tie-Dye Inner Tube
You can’t go wrong with a good old-fashioned inner tube. We’re especially taken by Funboy’s playful inflatable for its colorful tie-dye print, which is nostalgic in a way that is very on-trend. Bonus, it also comes with that all-important cup holder.
15. Luxury Float Golden Dragon Pool Float
The mother of all dragon inflatables is ready for your next Game of Thrones-inspired summer soirée. Made of heavy-duty vinyl, this 103-inch golden dragon pool float has two built-in handles on the neck and can accomodate up two 400 pounds.
16. Sun Squad Lazy Lounger Water Float
When it comes to the best pool floats, sometimes you don’t need to go (or spend) big — and this relaxing lounger from Target’s summer-ready Sun Squad line is proof. It’s equipped with two cup holders and two heavy-duty grip handles on each side for maximum relaxation.
17. AQUA 4-in-1 Inflatable Pool Float
If you don’t trust us, at least trust the 40,000 other Amazon users who agree that this multi-purpose pool float is the GOAT. It’s a hammock, a drifter, a chair or even a piece of exercise equipment if that’s your kind of thing. It also gets extra points because, unlike so many of its competitors, the seat is submerged in water making it consistently easy to get out of.
18. Funboy Yacht Pool Float
It’s not a luxury charter yacht like the kind you see on Below Deck, but this yacht-shaped float is still an upscale (and cheeky) way to relax in the pool. It also comes with dual-side cup holders, four handles and tether point and rope to keep you from floating away.
19. Joyin Inflatable Peacock Pool Float
Instant ‘grammification is inevitable when you soak up the sun on this peacock pool float, which can seat up to two people and is made with UV fade- and tear-resistant raft material.
20. Frontgate Floating Mesh Pool Chair
The next best thing to throwing your comfiest lounge chair into the water? Frontgate’s luxe floating mesh pool chair offers the comfort of your living room, thanks to its cushioned back, oversized arm rests and attached ottoman.
