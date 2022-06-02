The Best Portable Chargers to Keep Every Type of Device Juiced

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With laptop and smartphone batteries as strong as ever, it’s tempting to leave your charger at home, especially if your workspace is in a state of flux. After all, it can be a bit of a chore to find a cafe or library that’s equal parts comfy and practical — or perhaps you’re a frequent flyer or road tripper who wants to stay prepared and keep devices fully charged.

That’s why, then, a portable charger might be a good investment. Allowing you to juice up your machine on the go — without being too cumbersome — a good one can make your working life so much easier.

There are some criteria to consider, though. A good portable charger should ideally be small enough to fit into a backpack or laptop bag. It should also be light, slim and sufficiently powerful to keep your battery juiced for a whole day — or more. And if you’re a photographer, content creator or anyone who needs to charge more than a phone, a portable charger with an AC output is key for plugging in camera batteries, hard drives and other electronics.

With all of that in mind, here are more than 10 of the best portable chargers to consider for laptops, smartphones, batteries and even cars.

1. Belkin 20,000 mAh PowerBank

BEST OVERALL

Belkin’s fast charging PowerBank combines value and practicality, all into a small box. It’s about the size of the newest iPhone, so it’s a fairly innocuous-looking thing at six inches long. But it packs 20,000 mAh (milliamperes) of power, capable of charging a MacBook for up to 20 hours of battery life and a cell phone for nearly 80. It also has two ports, so you can keep multiple devices powered up at the same time and quickly charge most smartphones up to 50 percent in about 36 minutes.

Belkin USB-C Power Bank $54.99 on Amazon.com

2. SinKeu 24,000 mAh Portable Charger

BEST FOR MULTIPLE DEVICES

SinKeu’s portable charger is marked by its incredible versatility. Featuring no less than five ways to charge, it can take on anything from USBs and a normal AC plug to a 12-volt plug. They can all be used at once, too, so you can charge multiple devices at once (or, as the pictures suggest, even power a Christmas tree.) There’s plenty of power packed into its frame, too, with 24,000 mAh available, sufficient for two full charges of a MacBook or laptop of similar spec.

SinKeu Portable Charger $99.99 on Amazon.com

3. Anker PowerHouse 100 Portable Charger

BEST PORTABLE CHARGER WITH EMERGENCY LIGHT

Anker has a reputation for reliability, and the PowerHouse is no different. It includes all of the basics you’d expect out of a portable charger: it’s light, practical and full of different ports. Featuring a 27,000 mAh capacity, it’s distinguished by superior charging speed and capable of juicing up a MacBook from zero percent in just over two hours using the AC plug. It also includes a separate 45-watt USB-C charger and a built-in flashlight.

Anker PowerHouse 100 Portable Charger $199.99 on Amazon.com

4. Baseus Portable Charger

BEST VALUE

The Baseus Portable Charger is the strongest machine for less than $100 on this list, providing 30,000mAh of energy to get your machine going. That output is sufficient to get a MacBook charged at 50 percent in under an hour, and a full charge within 90 minutes. The USB-C-specific port is also useful if you want to focus entirely on firing up a laptop.

Baseus Portable Charger $66.99 on Amazon.com

5. Halo Bolt Wireless Laptop Power Bank

BEST CHARGER WITH CAR JUMP STARTER

Halo excels when it comes to versatility. The company says that its Bolt power bank can charge a laptop, or phone, serve as an outlet or even restart a car battery. With 120 volts of power, it’s certainly plausible. But if you’re looking for just a laptop charger, it’s not bad for that either. You’ll get about 10 hours of charge for your laptop, and even longer for a phone. There’s also a variety of color options — the rose gold is particularly striking.

Halo Bolt Wireless Charger $119.99 on Amazon.com

6. Powkey 42,000mAh Portable Power Bank with Solar Generator Kit

BEST CHARGER WITH SOLAR PANEL

Powkey’s portable power bank with a solar generator kit is a little pricier than some of the other options that function purely as device chargers on the list. However, it provides a whopping 42,000mAh of energy — enough to charge a laptop in under an hour. It has four USB ports, two AC outputs, one 12-volt output and the option to plug in the included solar panel for charging. (You can also buy the charger by itself.) There is a drawback, though: you can’t take the Powkey on a plane with the solar panel. Still, it’s well worth the investment if you’re a camper or frequent traveler.

Powkey Portable Power Bank with Solar Generator $199.99 on Amazon.com

7. Anker 622 Magnetic Battery 5,000 mAh Wireless Portable Charger

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS CHARGER FOR IPHONES

Anker’s 622 MagGo folding wireless portable charger is a good option if you’re looking for one of the best magnetic power banks for iPhones. Measuring at just half an inch thick, the charger has a handy stand that makes it convenient to browse or watch content. The battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity and you can also charge using USB-C. We like the myriad of stylish colors, too.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery 5,000 mAH Wireless Portable Charger $69.99 on Amazon.com

8. ChargeTech Premium 27,000 mAh Portable Charger

BEST ANTIMOCROBIAL

The ChargeTech has a couple of neat quirks that separate it from a crowded market. Firstly, it can charge devices while plugged in itself — a surprisingly uncommon trait. Its 27,000 mAh battery capacity is also admittedly impressive, and enough to get your laptop to full charge in less than two hours. And as a final advantage, the CargeTech has an anti-microbial coating to keep harmful pathogens away.

ChargeTech Premium Portable Charger $219

9. Anker PoewrCore III 10,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger

If you’re just looking to charge your phone — and it’s raw power you’re after — the PowerCore III is a good option. With 10,000mAh of power, the wireless pad can get your phone up to full in less than a couple hours. And it works through phone cases up to one centimeter thick, too!

Anker PowerCore III Wireless Charger $49.99 on Amazon.com

10. Mgreb Solar Power Bank

BEST SOLAR PORTABLE CHARGER

For the price, Mgreb’s solar power bank is one of the best eco-friendly options out there. While it can charge itself solely on solar power (the brand says it takes several days to charge under full sun exposure), it can also be plugged in for about 10.5 hours to juice up. Either way, it offers 42,800 mAh of energy and can cope with multiple devices at once for an extended period of time — making it a perfect outdoorsy portable charger.

Mgreb Solar Power Bank $29.99 on Amazon.com

11. OCOOPA Hand Warmers

BEST WITH HAND WARMERS

Yes, they’re technically hand warmers, but these sneaky rechargeable devices also contain a 5,200mAh portable charger that can keep your phone powered in the cold. They’re handy pieces of kit, keeping track of your body temperature and responding with the appropriate level of heat to make sure you’re sufficiently warm — and also charged enough to be connected to the rest of the world.

OCOOPA Hand Warmers $23.79 on Amazon.com

12. PhoneSoap Wireless UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Charger

Keep your phone clean and charged when you plug it into PhoneSoap’s wireless UV sanitizer. The brand says that the device’s UV-C bulbs kill 99.99 percent of bacteria and germs, and the USB and USB-C ports can be used to charge any device (including smartwatches) that can fit into the sanitizer.