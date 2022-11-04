The Best Press-On Nails For An Instant Hollywood-Inspired Mani

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s one thing to mimic celebrity fashion trends like Barbiecore and beyond by purchasing their exact wardrobe, but it’s an entirely different ballgame when it comes to beauty. Time, resources and skill are the common roadblocks when it comes to channeling the glam of your favorite stars. However, thanks to a variety of top brands, you can achieve Hollywood-worthy looks (say, blowouts) from the comfort of your home. You can also score flawless manicures — minus the accidental smudging achieved as soon as you leave the nail salon (we’ve all been there) — thanks to the best press-on nails.

Whether you’re going for clean and classic tips like Zendaya, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, or bold claws like Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens and Kylie Jenner, we’ve rounded up some of the most stylish press-on nail styles for every vibe, including from Kiss, Olive & June, Chillhouse, Glamnetic and more.

1. Olive & June Coffee French Press-On Nails

For classic, premiere-ready digits like Zendaya or wedding-worthy tips like J.Lo, opt for this set by Olive & June. Available in a creamy neutral, filed to a medium almond shape, and equipped with 42 press-on nails in a generous 21 sizes, you’re sure to create the perfect, timeless manicure that goes with everything.

2. Chillhouse Going to the Barre Chill Tips Press-On Nails

One step up from classic are these French tip press-ons by Chillhouse. We love that the French shaped has been updated here with modern, nail art-inspired curves. Set includes 24 nails, a dual-sided buffer and file, a cuticle stick, plus non-toxic nail glue.

3. KISS Salon Acrylic French Nail Manicure Set

One more safe option before we dive into bolder styles. There’s a reason that this set has earned more than 2,500 positive reviews on Amazon. It’s a classic French tip that boasts its better-than-salon quality, backed by a promise that it can be applied in minutes and last for up to a week. Plus its acrylic-infused technology helps them stay chip-free, bubble-free and durable for all your daily activities.

4. OPI xPRESS/On Special Effect Press On Nails in IYKYK

Let’s get to the real reason why we’re all here: how to achieve Hailey Bieber nails. While her original chrome manicure was achieved with a combination of polishes and pearl powders, these press-on nails are a cool, holographic take on the trend. This set comes with 30 nails in a head-turning coffin shape, all different sizes. Look forward to 14 days of fun, show-stopping wear.

5. Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit in Limelight

This set by Glamnetic simply nails the Soft Girl aesthetic to perfection. You know the trend; Soft Girl is for those who love pastels, calming prints of clouds and flowers, and all nostalgic imagery of all things sweet and, well, soft. Think the iconic ’90s film Clueless, but out in the wild.

6. Chillhouse That 70’s Chill Chill Tips Press-On Nails

Perfect for all your fall looks, try this set to blend in with all of the browns and nudes that this cozy season offers. Inspired by ’70s style, these press-ons come with 24 nails and are always vegan and cruelty-free.

7. Nails of LA x Sara Tan Press-On Nail Extension Kit

For those who play with color, we recommend these press-on nails (a collaboration with Refinery 29 beauty director Sara Tan Christensen) from award-winning brand Nails of LA. This kit features an Art Deco-inspired print that’s sure to match a variety of fun looks. We can see Dua Lipa and Halsey experimenting with this one.

8. Allkem Long Sculpted Stiletto Press-On Nails

Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens and Kylie Jenner are calling all at once with this daring set. The kit’s 20-piece assortment comes in a show-stopping, don’t-mess-with-me stiletto nail shape and a deep purple that changes color depending on the angle. Confidence sold separately.

9. Dashing Diva Magic Press Jelly Glaze Press-On Nails

Get the glazed donut look on your digits with Dashing Diva’s Magic Press Jelly Glaze line, which comes in almond and coffin shapes and in a range of chic shades, like this shimmering deep magenta. The waterproof nails last for seven days.

