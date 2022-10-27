The Best Quilted Women’s Jackets for Staying Cozy and Chic All Fall and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

You know a trend has officially gained momentum when a handful of top tastemakers bless the streets with their take on it. From Bella Hadid in Burberry to Hailey Bieber in Vetements to Rihanna in Celine, all of these stars have stepped out in quilted jackets this year, demonstrating that there is an elegant way to wear a glorified blanket as outerwear if styled correctly.

Whether you’re looking to add a light touch of textile to your look or are ready to jump into this trend full-on, we’ve rounded up the very best quilted jackets for every budget, from Kate Middleton and Addison Rae’s stylish steals to Selena Gomez and Kiernan Shipka’s investment pieces. Pair with knee-high boots and some fresh new luggage, and you’re ready for your next airport adventure.

1. Pull & Bear Lightweight Oversize Quilted Jacket

We’re starting with a budget-friendly option, right out of the gate. Pull & Bear is a brand worn by rising Hollywood stars like Lily-Rose Depp and is known for its on-trend styles with a unique touch. This lightweight quilted jacket adds some interest to its design, thanks to contrasting trim, oversized buttons and patch pockets with a built-in zipper.

Pull & Bear

Pull & Bear Lightweight Oversize Quilted Jacket $60 Buy now

2. Good American Quilted Denim Shacket

Khloe Kardashian’s fashion brand made a smart choice by designing this quilted denim jacket with an oversized fit. This vintage-inspired style would pair perfectly with a mini party dress, adding a little street-style edge to your holiday looks.

Good American

Good American Quilted Denim Shacket $155 Buy now

3. Brixton Sherpa Reversible Padded Jacket

A brand spotted on the likes of Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift, Brixton isn’t just known for its bestselling hats — the brand offers a range of effortlessly cool apparel, too. We’re claiming this reversible padded jacket, which features a warm sherpa lining for added comfort.

Brixton

Brixton Sherpa Reversible Padded Jacket $149 Buy now

4. Frankie Shop Quilted Padded Ripstop Jacket

No fashion week is complete without a Frankie Shop apparel spotting. The e-commerce darling has been worn by a mix of both global fashion influencers and Hollywood staples, including Shay Mitchell (who says she’s “loving” the latest from the brand), Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski. This quilted jacket was spotted all over fashion month for its tonal-green hue, roomy silhouette and collarless neckline.

Frankie Shop

Frankie Shop Quilted Padded Ripstop Jacket $285 Buy now

5. Free People Dolman Sleeve Quilted Jacket

Ideal for layering and available in six eye-catching shades, this quilted number is an easy upgrade to your fall wardrobe. We approve of the dolman sleeves, which add a fresh touch to an otherwise classic zip-front jacket. For a statement-making upgrade, we suggest Anna Sui’s version in luxe burgundy velvet (the hue is cool star Angus Cloud “new favorite color right now”) with embroidered roses.

Free People

Free People Dolman Sleeve Quilted Jacket $198 Buy now

6. The Great. x Eddie Bauer The Patchwork Bomber Jacket

Reality star Whitney Port has been spotted in California brand The Great’s statement puffer jackets. The brand’s fourth and final retro collection with Eddie Bauer includes this reversible quilted bomber jacket with vintage-inspired patchwork on one side and a floral pattern on the other (so it’s like getting two styles in one).

The Great.

The Great. x Eddie Bauer The Patchwork Bomber Jacket $200 Buy now

7. Seeland Hawker Quilt Jacket

Given that Kate Middleton is known for her budget-friendly style choices, it’s no surprise that we were able to track down the exact Seeland quilted jacket that she’s been sporting for various royal activities. This nylon number can be rolled up and stored in a provided pouch, allowing its wearer to go hands-free once the weather heats up.

Amazon

Seeland Hawker Quilt Jacket on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Everlane The ReNew Quilted Mid-Length Liner

Made from 100 percent recycled polyester, Everlane’s ReNew quilted mid-length liner jacket is lightweight, features a classic crew neckline, side pockets and a snap front. While the print is bold, its neutral hues allow for pairing with a variety of basics.

Everlane

Everlane The ReNew Quilted Mid-Length Liner $158 Buy now

9. American Eagle Quilted Jacket

Leave it to Addison Rae to promote an allowance-friendly jacket for the youth. While her AE style is sold out, this quilted piece is nearly identical, save for its removable hood. That detail is a bonus if you ask us.

American Eagle

American Eagle Quilted Jacket (reg. $100) $60 Buy now

10. Toteme Quilted Jacket

Jumping right into investment territory, we present to you this luxurious look, as seen on Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch. Premium details on this Toteme quilted jacket that may make it worth its price tag include water-resistant recycled polyester, a rounded hem that is longer at the back, and a boxy silhouette with a rounded neck that looks great paired with a turtleneck.

Toteme

Toteme Quilted Jacket $580 Buy now

11. Moncler Serignan Belted Hooded Quilted Shell Down Jacket

Kiernan Shipka has been spotted in Moncler’s Serginan hooded down jacket, made for the coolest of climates. The luxury brand notes that this outerwear piece is made of a glossy shell that’s quilted and filled with insulating down for warmth and has a drawstring hood. The elasticated belt is included and removable for versatile styling.

Net-A-Porter

Moncler Serignan Belted Hooded Quilted Shell Down Jacket $1,600 Buy now

12. Prada Re-Nylon Down Jacket

Of course, Selena Gomez would come through with the mic drop moment. This Prada Re-Nylon down jacket is a men’s style, but we invite all genders to give it a go. Featuring a loose fit and concealed hood, this jacket is made of Re-Nylon, a regenerated fabric produced from recycled plastic collected in the ocean. One last all-too-clever touch: the printed Prada logo is framed by one of the stitched geometric triangles, mimicking the classic motif we know and love.

Prada