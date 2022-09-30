The Best Women’s Rain Jackets for Every Style and Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the weather, it’s always helpful to have a trusted water-repellent layer handy. Whether you reach for a puffer jacket, classic parka or a trench, the best rain jackets can be functional and fashionable.

Case in point: Collaboration-happy luxury house Gucci recently dropped its second capsule with The North Face, and labels such as Eddie Bauer (which has undergone its own fashion makeover), Canadian outerwear brand Nobis (which counts Simu Liu as an ambassador) and many others have proven that stylish outerwear abounds for every type of weather and wardrobe aesthetic.

Whether you or not you subscribe to Gorpcore (think hiking, fashion and trail mix), you’re a city slicker or an outdoorsy adventure, we’ve rounded up some of the best rain jackets for women to ensure you’re prepared if and when unexpected showers hit. Stay dry and stylish during the cold and wet season and see all of our top picks below, including pieces from Hollywood-loved brands such as REI, L.L. Bean, Patagonia, Columbia, The Great., Everlane and others.

1. REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket

REI’s top-rated Co-op Rainier rain jacket is the ultimate must-have for wet weather, snow and hitting the trail. The multisport, hip-length trim jacket is made of recycled nylon ripstop and features polyester mesh lining so you stay dry. It’s windproof up to 60 mph and the drawcord hem lets you seal out any wind or water. When you get too hot, simply use the pit zips to add ventilation when your body heat rises or as the day gets warm.

2. Everlane The Long Mac Coat

Everlane’s all-weather Long Mac coat is great for layering during light showers or throwing on as a quick addition to an outfit. Made of a 100 percent cotton shell and 100 percent recycled polyester lining, it features a classic trench silhouette and comes in three stylish colors. (Meghan Markle, Olivia Munn, Angelina Jolie and Katie Holmes are just a few stars who’ve been seen in Everlane.)

3. L.L. Bean Women’s H2OFF Rain Jacket

L.L. Bean’s packable H2Off rain jacket gives great coverage without being too bulky. The hood is designed to help keep water off your face and neck, and the jacket has a breathable polyester mesh lining in the upper body to keep you comfortable. The brand has been spotted on Sarah Jessica Parker, Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow, among others.)

4. Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket Climate change-fighting brand Patagonia doesn’t mess around when it comes to outerwear. The godfather of gorpcore offers a huge selection of jackets for wind, rain and snow, including its bestselling Torrentshell 3L rain jacket with a three-layer H2No Performance Standard shell to keep you comfortable. It’s also sustainable, and the fabric is constructed from post-consumer recycled materials — that could be anything from water bottles to salad bins. It’s a solid nod to mother earth as you navigate any storm. (The brand has been seen on more Hollywood stars than we can count, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles.) Patagonia Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket $149 Buy now 5. Lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket Designed for active lifestyles, Lululemon’s Rain Rebel jacket is made of the brand’s proprietary waterproof Glyde fabric that’s seam-sealed and breathable. The sleek silhouette offers room for layering and is finished with a sweat-wicking liner. Lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket $228 Buy now 6. Columbia Switchback Sherpa Lined Jacket Columbia’s Switchback hooded rain jacket is lined with sherpa to keep you cozy, while the waterproof Hydroplus nylon shell ensures you stay dry during the heaviest downpours. The zippered hand pockets and adjustable hood and drawcord hem help you keep out the wind or moisture. Columbia Women's Switchback Sherpa Lined Jacket, Malbec, Medium $99.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Nike Lightweight Running Jacket

Runners and anyone else who wants to stay dry while on the go will want to throw on Nike’s lightweight running jacket. Made of a minimum of 75 percent recycled polyester, this water-repellent piece packs into itself for when you’re traveling, and it features reflective accents to help you stay visible in foggy and dark conditions.

Nike Lightweight Running Jacket (reg. $115) $93 Buy now

8. Mammut Meron IN Hooded Down Jacket

Mammut’s Meron IN hooded down jacket is hyperlight and super functional. The hip-length outerwear has an adjustable hood and a water-resistant shell that sheds light moisture. An inside pocket lets you easily store items on the go, and adventurers will also appreciate the backpack-and-harness-compatible side pockets for hitting the trails and mountaineering.

Mammut Meron IN Hooded Down Jacket $479 Buy now

9. Sweaty Betty Mission Waterproof Jacket

This waterproof oversized jacket from Sweaty Betty (available in three colors) is meant to help you transition into any season, thanks to the three-layer, waterproof and breathable fabric. It has extra pockets with snap closures, zippered pockets and adjustable storm cuffs.

Sweaty Betty Mission Waterproof Jacket (reg. $198) $139 Buy now

10. Jane Post Transparent Rain Topper

This delightful, bubble gum pink raincoat from Jane Lipman Post (known for her chic, light rainwear and coats) adds a bit of rosy sunshine to any rainy day. The transparent knee-length look is made of polyurethane and has a striped pink snap front.

11. Save the Duck Laila Water Repellent Reversible Puffer Jacket

Animal lovers will be happy to know that no furry creatures were harmed in the making of Save the Duck’s Laila reversible hooded puffer jacket, which features water-repellent pearlescent nylon on one side and cozy faux fur on the other.

Save the Duck Laila Water Repellent Reversible Puffer Jacket $268 Buy now

12. Rains Hooded Coated-Shell Jacket

Aptly-named label Rains’ sleek hooded shell jacket boasts a minimalist Scandi-chic silhouette that’s equal parts fashionable and functional in wet and windy weather.

13. The Great. x Eddie Bauer The Rain Jacket

There’s still time to shop Hollywood-loved label The Great.’s limited-edition collaboration with Eddie Bauer, including pieces such as this colorful vintage-inspired rain jacket. Available in other colors and limited sizes, the waterproof and packable piece is finished with oversized pockets, contrast piping and waist-cinching drawstring ties.

14. Nobis Caldera Shell Jacket

Simu Liu-repped Canadian outerwear brand Nobis’ Caldera shell jacket is made of lightweight performance fabric that’s breathable and wind- and waterproof, making it a versatile layering piece. Stay warm and comfy in the elements, thanks to the high-neck zip closure and sealed seams.