The Best Refillable Beauty Products, From Skincare to Cosmetics

The number one question to ask yourself when considering the best refillable beauty products for your routine is one of commitment. Are you ready to commit to a long-term relationship with this moisturizer, lipstick or palette? The point of refillable products is to reduce waste. But because the outer packaging is designed to be easily opened, emptied and refilled by the consumer, there is often more plastic required to create refillable outer packaging than a single-use jar or tube. The savings (for you, and the environment) come with repeated use, reducing plastic waste over time.

With this in mind, we culled the refillable skincare and cosmetics worth the commitment. And there’s no shortage of options in the beauty marketplace including new low waste-minded brands such as Stella McCartney Beauty, EcoFabulous (from sustainability-focused beauty manufacturer Amyris, which is behind Biossance, JVN Hair and Rose Inc) and SpoiledChild, while companies like Lancome, Chanel, Kérastase, Diptyque and many others have recently debuted refillable options.

Our picks are standout products that make up the core of an eco-conscious beauty wardrobe, like a go-to brow pencil from celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, a nourishing long-wear lipstick from Dior and a skin-smoothing night cream from Rihanna’s Fenty Skin. Read on for more of the best refillable products from beauty’s top brands.

1. Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick

BEST REFILLABLE LIPSTICK

Dior’s beloved Rouge Dior lipstick is long-wearing and nourishing, so you won’t end the day with a dried-out pout. The full coverage formula comes in three finishes — matte, satin, and metallic — with dozens of color options in flattering, natural hues. Refills are $35.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Eyebrow Pencil BEST REFILLABLE BROW PENCIL Get a natural look that lasts (up to 16 hours!) with this refillable brow pencil from celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Its micro-precision tip creates hair-like strokes with a long-wear formula that’s waterproof, humidity proof, and smudge-free. Refills are $15; the brand offers many other refillable options, including its best-selling Magic Cream, Airbrush Bronzer, Magic Eye Rescue and more skincare and makeup. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Charlotte Tilbury (refills) | Sephora (refills) Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Eyebrow Pencil $25 Buy now

3. Ourself Lip Filler

BEST REFILLABLE LIP PLUMPER

Ourself promises “fuller, yet natural-looking” lips with its patent-pending plumping treatment. In a clinical study with 59 participants, 100 percent had fuller lips in three weeks of treatment. Save 10 percent on refills ($125 each) by opting in to auto-replenishments.

Ourself

4. Alleyoop Dream Team 3-in-1 Moisturizer, Eye Cream & Mask

BEST REFILLABLE MULTI-TASKING MOISTURIZER

Alleyoop’s multitasking moisturizer is safe to use all over the face, eliminating the need for an eye cream, and when double layered performs the function of a mask. Refills are $30; before committing to the full-size product, you can test out the Dream Team Mini for $15.

Alleyoop

5. Fenty Skin Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream

BEST REFILLABLE NIGHT CREAM

Smooth pores, reduce fine lines, and replenish hydration while you sleep with Instant Reset, an overnight gel-cream from Rihanna’s Fenty Skin line that contains niacinamide and kalahari melon oil. The refillable outer jar ($38 for refills) features a flip-top lid containing an applicator to keep your product free from the bacteria buildup that can happen with fingertip application. Rihanna thinks of everything.

6. Humanrace Rice Powder Cleanser

BEST REFILLABLE CLEANSER

This cleanser from Pharrell’s entirely refillable Humanrace unisex skincare line has a satisfying powder-to-foam consistency, formulated with micro rice particles, kaolin clay, and fruit AHAs. It’s suitable for all skin types and fragrance free. Refills are $30.

7. Glossier Monochromes Eyeshadow Trio

BEST REFILLABLE EYESHADOW

Foolproof eyeshadow, courtesy of Glossier. Each trio offers a matte, satin and metallic in monochromatic hues to wear alone, build for intensity or layer. Refills are $18 with 10 options to choose from, and the reusable compact comes with a removable mirror.

8. Kjaer Weis Refillable Cream Foundation

BEST REFILLABLE CREAM FOUNDATION

Clean beauty brand Kjaer Weis’ creamy foundation ($46 for refills) comes in 16 shades and your choice between a lightweight refillable and recyclable paper compact ($8) or a luxe metal option ($24). It gives a weightless, semi-matte finish that’s buildable and leaves your skin nourished.

Credo

9. Rose Inc Cream Blush Refillable Cheek & Lip Color

BEST REFILLABLE BLUSH

Founded by actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rose Inc’s refillable cheek and lip color comes in a creamy, pigment-rich and buildable formula that contains squalane, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, which all work together to leave the skin hydrated, smooth and nourished. Refills are $18 and come in 12 natural-looking shades; the clean beauty brand also offers refillable lipsticks, highlighters, bronzers and more.

Rose Inc

10. Soft Services Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment

Just in time for the cold, dry air of winter, Soft Services has introduced a sleep mask for hands. It’s formulated with retinol to resurface uneven color or texture plus colloidal oatmeal to soothe dry skin and cuticles, and it comes in a a chic vessel. Refills are $36 and last about six weeks.

Soft Services

