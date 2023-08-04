Beauty Insiders’ Favorite Cooling ‘Ice Mask’ Is Just $13 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Few things are relaxing as a good face mask, but not all masks are created equal. While there are plenty of clay masks and sheet mask options out there, lately we’ve been reaching for this reusable cooling mask, which uses cold and deep pressure therapy to help reduce migraines, calm your skin, relieve stress and reduce the appearance of pores.

An Amazon bestseller, this Cooling Ice Face and Eye Mask Set can be kept in the freezer until you’re ready to use it. Unlike sheet masks, which are thin and prone to ripping, this cooling mask is made from a skin-safe PVC material on one side and a soft fabric on the other. Inside, the mask is filled with dozens of tiny gel beads, that gently massage your skin. The beads retain the coldness of the freezer to help deliver other benefits too, like improving circulation, relieving facial fatigue and reducing swelling (say, after a trip to the dentist or to calm breakouts).

This set also includes a reusable eye mask, which also uses the cooling beads like a cold compress, to help reduce puffy eyes and dark circles.

What we like: even though these masks are stored in the freezer, the material is still super flexible to fit around all face shapes. It stays on comfortably too thanks to the adjustable straps. Amazon also says the gel packs are also FDA-registered, latex-free and non-toxic.

Prefer hot over cold? These masks can be warmed up in the microwave for heated compression therapy. It’s great to help relieve headaches and congestion, and great for a post-workout (or post-work) recovery. Reviewers recommend heating it for about 10-15 seconds in the microwave for best results. Everything wipes down easily with a damp cloth so you can use the mask again and again.

This reusable face and eye mask set is on sale right now for just $13 — 20 percent off its regular price. Choose from four different colors online. This mask is designed for unisex use, with its large surface area able to cover most face types.

Widely seen on TikTok and other social media channels, the cooling face mask boasts a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from thousands of verified reviewers online. Users love it for stress relief and as part of their daily beauty and wellness routine. It packs easily into a toiletry bag for travel too. See full product details here.