The 10 Best Room Fragrances to Make Your Home Smell Like Your Favorite Five-Star Hotel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Travel Week! Hollywood stars and insiders log millions of miles for filming, festivals and wherever else the red carpet takes them, so why not look to these frequent flyers for travel inspiration? With summer destinations still beckoning (and plenty of time to plan for fall trips), this week we’re highlighting insider-approved essentials, style and travel tips, deals and more. Allons-y!

Like all good things, some vacations must come to an end — but there’s one way to bring your favorite hotel back home with you. Some of the best room sprays can keep your home and linens smelling fresh — and take you back to some of the world’s best five-star getaways. That’s why we’re rounding up the top scents for setting an olfactory scene at your abode, including some that come recommended by celebrities, stylists and some very enthusiastic reviewers.

If you’ve already got a candle or perfume you like, it’s also worth considering whether the same brand makes a room spray. Companies like Le Labo (found at hotels like Edition properties, The Parker Palm Springs, Park Hyatt and more), Venus et Fleur, Diptyque, Aesop (Waldorf Astoria uses its products) and Byredo all offer home fragrance sprays in the scents you probably already know and love.

From luxury room sprays that make your bed smell like a five-star resort to affordable deodorizing sprays that conquer odors, these picks ensure that your home will have visitors exclaiming, “Wow, it smells great in here.” Just saying, some of the higher-end items on this list would also make a thoughtful gift for your newlywed friends, your mom or anyone else.

Here are our picks for the best room sprays for giving your home the luxe hotel treatment.

Diptyque Baies Room Spray

BEST LUXURY ROOM SPRAY

Diptyque’s fragrances are favored by celebrities including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (the brand famously scented the couple’s wedding!), Gigi Hadid, Kate Hudson and Beyoncé, among many others, and its scents can be found at Ritz-Carlton hotels. The Baies scent from Diptypque is a classic, bringing together the fragrances of roses and blackcurrant leaves. Reviewers say that a little bit goes a long way, FYI.

Diptyque Baies Room Spray $72 Buy now

Hotel Collection Desert Rose Room Spray

BEST FLORAL-MUSK ROOM SPRAY

Hotel Collection specializes in scents inspired by — you guessed it — some of the world’s most stylish properties. This boho-chic Desert Rose room spray (featuring notes of oud wood, cumin, rose, vetiver, sweet praline, musk and more) will transport you to the Fairmont Hotels, which has locations in New York, Santa Monica, Telluride, Austin, Toronto, Riviera Maya and many, many other cities.

Hotel Collection

Hotel Collection Desert Rose Room Spray $32 Buy now

Spa by JW Room Spray

BEST SPA ROOM SPRAY

Imagine yourself at JW Marriott’s spa with a spritz of the hotel’s signature scent of grapefruit, cucumber, flower petals and musk. It comes in a chic matte black bottle with a silver cap, so you won’t mind leaving it out on your bathroom counter, either.

Spa by JW Room Spray (reg. $54) $43 Buy now

Mrs. Meyer’s Compassion Flower Room Freshener

BEST ROOM SPRAY FOR BATHROOM

Mrs. Meyer’s teamed up with Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams earlier this year for the release of their new scent, Compassion Flower. The room spray leaves behind a pleasant scent of viola mixed with pansy, making it a good spray for your bathroom or any other room in the house. Better yet, when you purchase from Mrs. Meyer’s or Grove.co, proceeds from the line of Compassion Flower products go towards the Lots of Compassion initiative, which helps communities turn vacant space into community gardens.

Mrs. Meyer’s Compassion Flower Room Freshener $6 Buy now

Venus et Fleur Rose Oud Room Mist

BEST ROOM SPRAY FOR BEDROOM

The brand behind those celeb-adored eternity roses (Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and LeBron James are fans) you’ve seen all over Instagram also offers this high-end Rose Oud spray that adds a little bit of luxury to your room. You’ll smell earthy notes of elemi, saffron, sandalwood and nutmeg along with a bright, citrusy scent when you spritz this. If you’re scrambling to find a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift or gift for a friend, this luxe gift is sure to be appreciated.

Venus et Fleur Rose Oud Room Mist $89 Buy now

W Hotels Signature Room Fragrance

BEST CITRUS ROOM SPRAY

W Hotels’ citrus scent boasts notes of lemon blossoms, green tea and laurel leaves, and it’s all bottled up in this bright and relaxing room spray.

W Hotels Shop

W Hotels Signature Room Fragrance (reg. $24 and up) $19 and up Buy now

Coqui Coqui Yucatan Lavman Room Spray

BEST LAVENDER ROOM SPRAY

If you dream of checking into the tropical oasis that is Coqui Coqui, then a whiff of its Yucatan Lavman room spray will certainly transport you back to the perfumery and hotel’s tropical hideaway and spa nestled deep in Coba. The sweet and peppery fragrance features lavender and Mexican chamomile for a fruity and warm finish.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Coqui Coqui Yucatan Lavman Room Spray $72 Buy now

Aesop Olous Aromatique Room Spray

BEST LONG-LASTING ROOM FRESHENER

You’ll only need a few spritzes of Aesop’s aromatic Olous spray to make your home smell amazing. (The brand can be found at Waldorf Astoria hotels and many other luxe properties.) It features a unique blend of galbaum, grapefruit, and jasmine notes that come together vibrantly. The product description notes that two to three pumps is all you need for an aroma lasting “several hours.”

Aesop

Aesop Olous Aromatique Room Spray $39 Buy now

St. Regis Caroline’s Four Hundred Room Fragrance

Created by Arquiste perfumer Carlos Huber, St. Regis’ iconic floral and sweet scent is inspired by Caroline Astor, “the matriarch of the hotel’s founding family and doyenne of New York’s Gilded Age society,” per the company. It’s a nod for her famed balls and has notes of American Beauty roses, green stems, white lilies, apple and cherry blossom.

St. Regis Shop

St. Regis Room Fragrance (reg. $85) $68 Buy now

Edition Reed Diffuser

Imagine that you’re stepping into Edition’s modern and luxurious lobby when you place the chic hotel chain’s reed diffuser in your bedroom or living room. It features a base of black tea and notes of citrus, chocolate, smoke, pepper and florals.

Edition

Edition Reed Diffuser $85 Buy now

Le Labo Palo Santo Home Fragrance

BEST OVERALL ROOM SPRAY

Hollywood stylist Nicole Chavez has previously recommended Le Labo’s Palo Santo candle to THR for the unisex scent, adding “it’s not very feminine or masculine, it’s a nice neutral.” The room spray brings together notes of cedarwood and patchouli, in addition to palo santo, of course.

Nordstrom

Le Labo Palo Santo 14 Home Fragrance $128 Buy now

Capri Blue Volcano Home Fragrance

BEST AUTOMATIC AIR FRESHENER FOR HOME

This best-selling Volcano fragrance from Capri Blue smells like a tropical vacation, thanks to notes of citrus and vanilla. It’s available as a home fragrance compatible with the Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser, which automatically dispenses scent through your home according to the schedule you set. The fragrance level and timers are controlled with an app. And if you find Capri Blue’s Volcano isn’t for you, there are tons of other scents compatible with the automatic air freshener that you can try out.

Pura

Capri Blue Volcano Home Fragrance $15 Buy now

Byredo Toile Textile Perfume

BEST MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM SPRAY

This Toile textile perfume from Byredo is “meant to be sprayed on the fabrics that surround us,” per the product description. Use it to freshen up your linens, your fabric furniture, or even your clothes (it’s also gentle for skin). It carries a very light floral scent with notes of bergamot and cotton musk, but is ultimately unisex.

Byredo

Byredo Toile Textile Perfume $70 Buy now

Brooklinen Bright Idea Room Spray

BEST ROOM SPRAY FOR LINENS

You already know Brooklinen makes great sheets, but did you know they also make home fragrances? Spritz a little of the bedding brand’s Bright Idea room spray when you make your bed in the morning for some hotel-like vibes or spray it over your guests’ linens before they settle in. Everyone is sure to love the calming scent, which has notes of geranium and cardamom.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen Bright Idea Room Spray $26 Buy now

Fresh Wave Odor Eliminator Spray

STRONGEST ROOM DEODORIZER

There are so many unpleasant scents that make themselves apparent at home, from pets to cigarette smoke to lingering body odor. Banish them all with Fresh Wave’s effective room spray. One reviewer shared, “Does the job with diaper, kitchen/food, bathroom, pet and trash can smells.” Another wrote, “It really does eliminate odors and keeps my house and car smelling wonderful without the harmful fake chemical overtones of other fresheners.” And at an approachable price point, we’d say it’s certainly worth trying.

Amazon