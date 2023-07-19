The Best Items to Buy From Ruggable’s Big Sale, From Barbie and Marvel Rugs to Disney Doormats

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Here’s another way to deck out your Barbiecore abode, Marvel-inspired manse or Star Wars-powered space for less. Washable rug brand Ruggable’s birthday sale kicks off today, promising 20 percent off everything, including its film, TV and art collaborations.
Through July 25, use the code BDAY23 to save on the company’s machine-washable indoor and outdoor area and runner rugs, door and bath mats and throw pillows as well as its Scandinavian-modern-inspired Levity line of furniture featuring removable and washable upholstery. The discount also applies to Ruggable’s collections with Barbie, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar, designers Jonathan Adler and Anna Sui, fashion icon Iris Apfel, photographer Gray Malin, the estates of artists Basquiat and Keith Haring and more.
Related Stories
We’re fans of Ruggable’s two-piece rugs, which have been spotted in the fashionable homes of Kathreine Schwarzenneger, Jonathan Van Ness and Kyle Richards. The rugs comprise a cover and padded nonslip base (available in 1/8 and 3/5-inch thicknesses), allowing you to easily wash your textiles or change up your space’s vibe. The company offers a range of styles, including Persian, bohemian, Scandinavian, Moroccan, geometric, modern and vintage-inspired designs as well as textures such as plush, shag, faux hide and Re-Jute (a material made of upcycled plastic bottles).
Rugs come in rectangular sizes from 2 feet by 3 feet and up to 10 feet by 14 feet, and in round options from 6 to 8 feet in diameter. Already have a Ruggable rug pad, or need to replace one? What we love about the brand is that you can buy the pieces together or separately, which is helpful when you want to add extra comfy padding to an existing rug. Even better: rug covers are spill-resistant, so pet owners, families and clumsy folks will have a hard time staining these Ruggable pieces.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best rugs, doormats and furnishings to buy from Ruggable’s Birthday Sale. See our top picks below, and shop the sale through July 25 at Ruggable.com.
Ruggable x Barbie 5×7′ Signature Chevron Rug
Ruggable x Star Wars 4×6′ Toile Blue Rug
Ruggable x Marvel 3×5′ Wakanda Forever Sahara Rug
Ruggable x Toy Story You’ve Got a Friend in Me Doormat
Ruggable 5×7′ Cambria Ruby Rug
Levity Classic Lounge Chair
Ruggable x Iris Apfel Splendor in the Grass Door Mat
Ruggable 6′ Round Camran Coral Rug
Ruggable x Jonathan Adler 6×9′ Venom Premium Rug
Ruggable Retreat Throw Pillow Bundle
Ruggable x Disney 5×7′ Mickey Multicolor Rug
Ruggable x Keith Haring Dance Party Doormat
Ruggable x Gray Malin 3×5′ Sunshade Ivory & Dusk Blue Premium Rug
Ruggable 4×6′ Antique Ivory Shag Rug
Ruggable 10×14′ Damali Sumac Rug
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day