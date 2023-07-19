The Best Items to Buy From Ruggable’s Big Sale, From Barbie and Marvel Rugs to Disney Doormats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s another way to deck out your Barbiecore abode, Marvel-inspired manse or Star Wars-powered space for less. Washable rug brand Ruggable’s birthday sale kicks off today, promising 20 percent off everything, including its film, TV and art collaborations.

Through July 25, use the code BDAY23 to save on the company’s machine-washable indoor and outdoor area and runner rugs, door and bath mats and throw pillows as well as its Scandinavian-modern-inspired Levity line of furniture featuring removable and washable upholstery. The discount also applies to Ruggable’s collections with Barbie, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar, designers Jonathan Adler and Anna Sui, fashion icon Iris Apfel, photographer Gray Malin, the estates of artists Basquiat and Keith Haring and more.

We’re fans of Ruggable’s two-piece rugs, which have been spotted in the fashionable homes of Kathreine Schwarzenneger, Jonathan Van Ness and Kyle Richards. The rugs comprise a cover and padded nonslip base (available in 1/8 and 3/5-inch thicknesses), allowing you to easily wash your textiles or change up your space’s vibe. The company offers a range of styles, including Persian, bohemian, Scandinavian, Moroccan, geometric, modern and vintage-inspired designs as well as textures such as plush, shag, faux hide and Re-Jute (a material made of upcycled plastic bottles).

Rugs come in rectangular sizes from 2 feet by 3 feet and up to 10 feet by 14 feet, and in round options from 6 to 8 feet in diameter. Already have a Ruggable rug pad, or need to replace one? What we love about the brand is that you can buy the pieces together or separately, which is helpful when you want to add extra comfy padding to an existing rug. Even better: rug covers are spill-resistant, so pet owners, families and clumsy folks will have a hard time staining these Ruggable pieces.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best rugs, doormats and furnishings to buy from Ruggable’s Birthday Sale. See our top picks below, and shop the sale through July 25 at Ruggable.com.

Ruggable x Barbie 5×7′ Signature Chevron Rug Ruggable Ruggable x Barbie 5×7′ Signature Chevron Rug (reg. $259) $207 Buy now

Ruggable x Star Wars 4×6′ Toile Blue Rug Ruggable Ruggable x Star Wars 4×6′ Toile Blue Rug (reg. $219) $175 Buy now

Ruggable x Marvel 3×5′ Wakanda Forever Sahara Rug Ruggable Ruggable x Marvel 3×5′ Wakanda Forever Sahara Rug (reg. $229) $183 Buy now

Ruggable x Toy Story You’ve Got a Friend in Me Doormat Ruggable x <em>Toy Story</em> Doormat (reg. $179) $143 Buy now

Ruggable 5×7′ Cambria Ruby Rug Ruggable Ruggable 5×7′ Cambria Ruby Rug (reg. $219) $175 Buy now

Levity Classic Lounge Chair Levity Classic Lounge Chair (reg. $659) $527 Buy now

Ruggable x Iris Apfel Splendor in the Grass Door Mat Ruggable Ruggable x Iris Apfel Splendor in the Grass Door Mat (reg. $179) $143 Buy now

Ruggable 6′ Round Camran Coral Rug Ruggable 6′ Round Camran Coral Rug (reg. $249) $199 Buy now

Ruggable x Jonathan Adler 6×9′ Venom Premium Rug Ruggable Ruggable x Jonathan Adler 6×9′ Venom Premium Rug (reg. $539) $431 Buy now

Ruggable Retreat Throw Pillow Bundle Ruggable Ruggable Retreat Throw Pillow Bundle (reg. $177) $142 Buy now

Ruggable x Disney 5×7′ Mickey Multicolor Rug Ruggable x Disney 5×7′ Mickey Multicolor Rug (reg. $259) $207 Buy now

Ruggable x Keith Haring Dance Party Doormat Ruggable Ruggable x Keith Haring Dance Party Doormat (reg. $179) $143 Buy now

Ruggable x Gray Malin 3×5′ Sunshade Ivory & Dusk Blue Premium Rug Ruggable Ruggable x Gray Malin 3×5′ Sunshade Ivory & Dusk Blue Premium Rug (reg. $229) $183 Buy now

Ruggable 4×6′ Antique Ivory Shag Rug Ruggable Ruggable 4×6′ Antique Ivory Shag Rug (reg. $309) $247 Buy now