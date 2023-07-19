×
The Best Items to Buy From Ruggable’s Big Sale, From Barbie and Marvel Rugs to Disney Doormats

Seen in the abodes of Katherine Schwarzenneger, Jonathan Van Ness and others, the washable rug and furniture brand's birthday blowout promises 20 percent off everything, including its cool collabs.

Iris Apfel x Ruggable
Iris Apfel x Ruggable Courtesy of Ruggable

Here’s another way to deck out your Barbiecore abode, Marvel-inspired manse or Star Wars-powered space for less. Washable rug brand Ruggable’s birthday sale kicks off today, promising 20 percent off everything, including its film, TV and art collaborations.

Through July 25, use the code BDAY23 to save on the company’s machine-washable indoor and outdoor area and runner rugs, door and bath mats and throw pillows as well as its Scandinavian-modern-inspired Levity line of furniture featuring removable and washable upholstery. The discount also applies to Ruggable’s collections with Barbie, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar, designers Jonathan Adler and Anna Sui, fashion icon Iris Apfel, photographer Gray Malin, the estates of artists Basquiat and Keith Haring and more.

We’re fans of Ruggable’s two-piece rugs, which have been spotted in the fashionable homes of Kathreine Schwarzenneger, Jonathan Van Ness and Kyle Richards. The rugs comprise a cover and padded nonslip base (available in 1/8 and 3/5-inch thicknesses), allowing you to easily wash your textiles or change up your space’s vibe. The company offers a range of styles, including Persian, bohemian, Scandinavian, Moroccan, geometric, modern and vintage-inspired designs as well as textures such as plush, shag, faux hide and Re-Jute (a material made of upcycled plastic bottles).

Rugs come in rectangular sizes from 2 feet by 3 feet and up to 10 feet by 14 feet, and in round options from 6 to 8 feet in diameter. Already have a Ruggable rug pad, or need to replace one? What we love about the brand is that you can buy the pieces together or separately, which is helpful when you want to add extra comfy padding to an existing rug. Even better: rug covers are spill-resistant, so pet owners, families and clumsy folks will have a hard time staining these Ruggable pieces.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best rugs, doormats and furnishings to buy from Ruggable’s Birthday Sale. See our top picks below, and shop the sale through July 25 at Ruggable.com.

Ruggable x Barbie 5×7′ Signature Chevron Rug

Ruggable x Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug
Ruggable
Ruggable x Barbie 5×7′ Signature Chevron Rug (reg. $259) $207
Buy now

Ruggable x Star Wars 4×6′ Toile Blue Rug

Ruggable x Star Wars 4x6' Toile Blue Rug
Ruggable
Ruggable x Star Wars 4×6′ Toile Blue Rug (reg. $219) $175
Buy now

Ruggable x Marvel 3×5′ Wakanda Forever Sahara Rug

Ruggable x Marvel 3x5' Wakanda Forever Sahara Rug
Ruggable
Ruggable x Marvel 3×5′ Wakanda Forever Sahara Rug (reg. $229) $183
Buy now

Ruggable x Toy Story You’ve Got a Friend in Me Doormat

Ruggable x <em>Toy Story</em> Doormat (reg. $179) $143
Buy now

Ruggable 5×7′ Cambria Ruby Rug

Ruggable 5x7' Cambria Ruby Rug
Ruggable
Ruggable 5×7′ Cambria Ruby Rug (reg. $219) $175
Buy now

Levity Classic Lounge Chair

Levity Classic Lounge Chair (reg. $659) $527
Buy now

Ruggable x Iris Apfel Splendor in the Grass Door Mat

Ruggable x Iris Apfel Splendor in the Grass Door Mat
Ruggable
Ruggable x Iris Apfel Splendor in the Grass Door Mat (reg. $179) $143
Buy now

Ruggable 6′ Round Camran Coral Rug

Ruggable 6′ Round Camran Coral Rug (reg. $249) $199
Buy now

Ruggable x Jonathan Adler 6×9′ Venom Premium Rug

Ruggable x Jonathan Adler 6x9' Venom Premium Rug
Ruggable
Ruggable x Jonathan Adler 6×9′ Venom Premium Rug (reg. $539) $431
Buy now

Ruggable Retreat Throw Pillow Bundle

Ruggable Retreat Throw Pillow Bundle
Ruggable
Ruggable Retreat Throw Pillow Bundle (reg. $177) $142
Buy now

Ruggable x Disney 5×7′ Mickey Multicolor Rug

Ruggable x Disney 5×7′ Mickey Multicolor Rug (reg. $259) $207
Buy now

Ruggable x Keith Haring Dance Party Doormat

Ruggable x Keith Haring Dance Party Doormat
Ruggable
Ruggable x Keith Haring Dance Party Doormat (reg. $179) $143
Buy now

Ruggable x Gray Malin 3×5′ Sunshade Ivory & Dusk Blue Premium Rug

Ruggable x Gray Malin 3x5' Sunshade Ivory & Dusk Blue Premium Rug
Ruggable
Ruggable x Gray Malin 3×5′ Sunshade Ivory & Dusk Blue Premium Rug (reg. $229) $183
Buy now

Ruggable 4×6′ Antique Ivory Shag Rug

Ruggable 4x6' Antique Ivory Shag Rug (reg. $309)
Ruggable
Ruggable 4×6′ Antique Ivory Shag Rug (reg. $309) $247
Buy now

Ruggable 10×14′ Damali Sumac Rug

Ruggable 10×14′ Damali Sumac Rug (reg. $839) $671
Buy now

