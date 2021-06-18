The Best Running Sunglasses To Protect Eyes

Snoop Dogg is a celebrity connoisseur of eyewear if there ever was one, and one of his favorite brands to sport appears to be casual-sport manufacturer Knockaround. The specs are durable and reliable and look as good at a summer party as they do during a good workout.

And regardless of Snoop’s running abilities, they stand as one of the best running sunglasses out there. But they’re not the only option. So, as summer continues to heat up, and the days get longer and brighter, here are the best five sunglasses to run in.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Knockaround Premiums Sport

Running sunglasses need to be durable. Whether you’re running on kind-to-your-knees, grassy surfaces, or more rugged terrain, it’s inevitable that dust, sweat, and potential damaging materials will be part of the journey. Lightweight and stable, these shades are designed to cope with any jolts and bumps that might come with a run — and can be used for other outdoor activity, too. Throw in the fact that they’re polarized and UV protective, and you have a pair of specs that can cope with a challenging workout, at a reasonable price, too.

Knockaround Premiums Sport on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Roka TL-1x

Roka’s immediate appeal is in their sleek look. With nylon frames and slightly jagged edges, they look like they’re from the future. But that doesn’t mean they don’t excel on a run. At just 22 grams, they’re among the lightest models on the market. The TL-1x has been put together with no pressure points, either, and provide 3 different nose pads in order to find the right fit. Further customizations in lens color allow for a tailored sunglass — one that can match the needs of your preferred environment, or even ideal time of day for getting a jog in.

Amazon

Roka TL-1x Sunglasses $165.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Julbo Fury

Julbo’s sunglasses aren’t meant for everyday wear. But as a proper running piece, they certainly do the job. One uninterrupted lens allows for panoramic views, and better eye protection.

The glass itself is handy, too. Packed with a photochromic lens, the glasses get lighter or darker based on outside light — meaning they can adjust to both sunlight or changes in environment. The Furys also come with air vents in the frame to prevent fogging, allowing the one lens to offer the convenience of a 2 lens model. At 38 grams, they’re a little heavier than some other models, but the more expensive aero model can remedy that.

Julbo Fury $129.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Rudy Project Propulse

Rudy Project glasses have been sported by numerous Olympians, and it’s easy to see why. Similar to the Julbo Fury, they function solely as running sunglasses. Lightweight and notably skinnier than the other glasses mentioned, their sole purpose is eye protection. From photochromic lenses to specifically designed air vents, as well as a sufficiently sticky nose grip, the Propulse model is made for high performance. An extra perk is wrap-around lenses, offering more peripheral vision, and preventing extra materials from flying into your eyes — perfect for trail running. The matte red lens coupled with black frame colorway is cool and sleek, too.

Rudy Project Propulse $169.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Oakley Radar EV Path

Oakley’s EV path boasts a massive lens, and slightly chunky frame. But the bulk shouldn’t be confused for discomfort; the glasses still only weigh 28 grams. With rubberized material on the nose and around the side of the frames, the glasses are designed not to budge, no matter where you’re running. Wrap around lenses add to convenience and eye protection, and a variety of colors give the specs a splash of fun. As a more professional piece of kit, it’s hard to go wrong.