Shopping: 12 of the Best Self-Tanners for Getting a Spring Glow

Ashley Graham has spent a lot of time being photographed in a bathing suit, so you can bet that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model knows how to get an all-over glow without a tanning bed. The secret to Graham’s natural-looking bronze? Self-tanner. The only safe tan is a tan that comes in a bottle, as tanning beds and sun lamps emit UV rays that can cause the skin to age prematurely or potentially result in skin cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. And the days of streaky, orange looks are long gone, thanks to the advanced self-tanner formulas that have flooded the market.

Graham is so dedicated to self-tanner that she even teamed up with cult-favorite tanning brand St. Tropez on the limited-edition Ashley Graham Ultimate Glow Kit. She’s not the only celeb who knows that the best self-tanners aren’t just efficient for adding color — they also even out skin tone and leave it looking luminous. See for yourself with 12 of the best self-tanners.

1. Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle

BEST VEGAN SELF-TANNER

Coco & Eve’s vegan Sunny Honey Bali bronzing foam comes with a hypoallergenic tanning mitt and kabuki brush for seamless application without streaks and orange tones. Available in three shades, this fast-drying and lightweight formula contains 100 percent natural DHA for a natural-looking tan in two hours and that lasts up to two weeks. The cruelty-free tanner contains no parabens, glutens or toxic ingredients, and it’s enriched with raw virgin coconut, mango, fig, cocoa and other antioxidants to fight cellulite, improve signs of aging and smooth out the skin.

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle $43.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. St. Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit

BEST SELF-TANNER MOUSSE KIT

As a St. Tropez global brand ambassador, Graham looked to her own beauty routine for inspiration for this limited-edition kit that includes a new Self Tan Whipped Crème Bronzing Mousse and a custom applicator mitt. The duo is all that’s needed for a flawless, even faux tan that is foolproof to apply. The light-as-air, whipped crème texture guarantees you won’t miss a spot, plus the mitt ensures there won’t be any tell-tale streaks. The tanner develops over time, so you can wash it off after four to eight hours to customize your hue.





St. Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit $55 Buy now

3. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist

BEST SELF-TANNING OIL MIST

Infused with moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalene and glycerin, Isle of Paradise’s new self-tanning oil mist comes in light, medium and dark tones for a natural-looking bronze. The mister delivers a streak-free, full-body application in under two minutes, and the bi-phase oil keeps skin hydrated and nourished for up to 24 hours. The brand was founded by celebrity spray-tan pro Jules Von Hepp in 2018.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist $32 Buy now

4. Tan-Luxe The Crème Gradual Self-Tanning Face Moisturizer

BEST SELF-TANNING FACE MOISTURIZER

Slow and steady wins the self-tanner race. Designed to work for all skin types, Tan-Luxe’s new The Créme gradual self-tanning face moisturizer uses the brand’s Penta-Cell Complex and a blend of natural amino acids, skin-identical lipids and antioxidants to support the skin’s moisture barrier and fight signs of aging while delivering an even tan. The lightweight, fast-drying formula contains birch bark and rice bran for soothing and plumping, and it also tackles dullness and uneven texture.

BUY NOW: $49 Buy now

5. Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Body Mousse

BEST DRUGSTORE SELF-TANNER

Jergen’s OG classic has stood the test of time and still delivers a flawless, natural tan that looks like the real deal. Use your hands or a mitt to apply the Natural Glow Instant Sun Body Mousse, which dries in just 60 seconds. The formula works with your natural skin tone to enhance your hue, delivering a true-to-you glow. Its fruity, tropical scent will make you feel like you’re sitting under palm trees in the sand.





Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Body Mousse $11.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Bondi Sands 1-Hour Express Self Tanning Foam

BEST ONE-HOUR SELF-TANNER

Patience is a virtue, but if it isn’t one of yours, then Bondi Sands’ 1-Hour Express Self-Tanning Foam is the best self-tanner for you. (Former Miss USA Olivia Culpo is a brand ambassador for Bondi Sands.) It only takes one hour for this fast-acting formula to work its magic. True to its name, it’ll have you looking like you spent a day on Bondi Beach. The aerosol foam is best applied with a mitt and has a pleasing coconut scent.





Bondi Sands 1-Hour Express Self Tanning Foam $29.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Supergoop! Healthy Glow Sunless Tan Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40

BEST SUNSCREEN SELF-TANNER

Who doesn’t love a twofer? This standout by Supergoop! offers both broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection and a faux glow, making it a top self-tanner. No mitt is required for the Healthy Glow Sunless Tan spray, a fragrance-free formula that sprays right onto skin for subtle, buildable coverage that develops in two to four hours. Another way it does double duty is that it’s safe for your face and body.





Supergoop! Healthy Glow Sunless Tan Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40 $38 Buy now

8. Coola Sunless Tan Firming Lotion

BEST FIRMING SELF-TANNER

Natural beauty lovers, this is the best self-tanner for you — Coola’s Sunless Tan Firming Lotion is more than 70 percent organic, vegan and cruelty-free. In addition to delivering color, the multitasker visibly tones and tightens skin. It’s infused with Alaria esculenta (seaweed) extract to boost elasticity, hydration and firmness, as well as Pisum sativum (pea) extract to moisturize and smooth skin. Meanwhile, color comes courtesy of DHA (dihydroxyacetone), an Eco-Cert approved natural-tanning ingredient. The fast-drying rich lotion develops a natural and even tan in three to four hours and doesn’t leave any residue behind.





Coola Sunless Tan Firming Lotion $46 Buy now

9. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Face

BEST ANTI-AGING FACE SELF-TANNER

Using self-tanner on your face can sound intimidating, but these easy-to-use Alpha Beta Intense Glow pads from Dr. Dennis Gross take out all the guesswork. Spiked with active vitamin D to make the color look authentic, each pad also delivers the perks of vitamins and antioxidants. The anti-aging pads have alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids to exfoliate skin, delivering even color white tightening pores, tackling hyperpigmentation and fighting blackheads.





Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Face $38 Buy now

10. Tarte Brazilliance Plus+ Self-Tanner and Mitt

BEST HYDRATING SELF-TANNER

Inside this kit is everything you need to get glowing: Tarte’s best-selling self-tanner and an application mitt. Brazilliance is spiked with a blend of natural hydrators and exfoliators to create the perfect silky, smooth skin for color. In just four hours you’ll start to see an even tan. The tinted bronze gel ensures you can see where you apply it, while the mitt helps rub it in evenly. The formula has skin-loving ingredients like squalane, aloe and citric acid to keep your tan looking pretty and pristine.





Tarte Brazilliance Plus+ Self-Tanner + Mitt $39 Buy now

11. Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel

BEST SELF-TANNER FOR ALL SKIN TYPES

Who needs the sun when you have this lightweight gel? Clarins’ Self-Tanning Instant Gel sinks right into skin and gets to work to give a golden glow right away. That’s why results will start showing up just two hours later. Keep applying it over time until the desired color is perfected.





Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel $41 Buy now

12. L’Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mousse

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT SELF-TANNER

A fan favorite, this pick from L’Oreal Paris is all about subtle color and hydration, courtesy of the infusion of real coconut water and vitamin E that leave skin feeling and looking soft and smooth. The airy water mousse is a cinch to apply and dries quickly. Depending on how much color you want, let it develop for four to eight hours before showering. The fresh coconut fragrance is another touch that will make you feel like you just came from a vacation.



