From the Dyson Airwrap to Star-Backed Brand Augustinus Bader, What to Buy On Sale at Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Sephora’s annual Beauty Insider Savings event may have kicked off April 14, but there’s still plenty of time to save big on a host of Hollywood-loved beauty products and viral finds.

Taking place in stores and online, the beauty blowout runs through April 24 and promises up to 30 percent off across every department, including makeup, skincare, hair care, grooming tools and much more. Rouge members (those who spend $1,000 per year) get 20 percent off all eligible products, VIB members (shoppers who spend $350 annually) get 15 percent off sale items and Insiders get 10 percent off; use code SAVENOW to get your discount. All Beauty Insiders also score 30 percent off Sephora Collection items.

Even if you’re not a Rouge shopper, you can still score a minimum of 10 percent off and get free shipping on big-ticket beauty tools such as the Dyson Airwrap (including the limited-edition gift set), NuFace microcurrent device, Dr. Dennis Gross’ DRx Spectra Lite LED mask, Shark Beauty’s FlexStyle multi-styler, Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream and other splurge-worthy skincare and tech. (Keep in mind there’s a maximum of one item each from Dyson and Shark, and products from The Ordinary and MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam are excluded, among other limitations.) And think about it this way: The cash you’re spending will earn you points for the next sale event.

The Sephora Beauty Insider Savings sale also promises celebrity-owned brands — think Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty, GXVE by Gwen Stefani and JLo Beauty. You’ll also save 10 percent off or more on labels founded by Hollywood makeup artists, hairstylists and facialists, including Patrick Ta, Shani Darden Skin Care, JVN and Pat McGrath Labs. Celebrity-loved luxury brands including Dr. Barbara Sturm, SK-II and Sulwhasoo are also part of the sale, and you can also save on TikTok-loved products from Peter Thomas Roth, Dior, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

Whether you’re been eyeing new goodies for your spring skin-care routine, or you’re looking to restock and save, we’ve rounded up some of the best celebrity beauty brands to shop at Sephora’s Beauty Insider Savings sale.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $23 Buy now

It Cosmetics Superhero Waterproof Volumizing Mascara Sephora It Cosmetics Superhero Waterproof Volumizing Mascara $28 Buy now

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Sephora Dyson Special Edition Airwrap $599 Buy now

Kora Organics Noni Glow Plumping Face Oil Sephora Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil $72 Buy now

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush Sephora Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush $40 Buy now

NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device Sephora NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device $245 Buy now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8 Sephora Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $290 Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter $49 Buy now

Fenty Skin Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream Sephora Fenty Skin Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream $42 Buy now

Shark Beauty FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler Sephora Shark Beauty FlexStyle Multi-Styler $299 Buy now

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation Sephora Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation $69 Buy now

Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum Sephora Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform $88 Buy now

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Sephora Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro $455 Buy now

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer Sephora Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream $70 Buy now