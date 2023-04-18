×
 
From the Dyson Airwrap to Star-Backed Brand Augustinus Bader, What to Buy On Sale at Sephora

The beauty retailer's Beauty Insider Savings event runs through April 24 and promises up to 20% off luxe brands and 30% off Sephora Collection products.

Sephora Beauty Insider Savings Deals
Courtesy of Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Sephora’s annual Beauty Insider Savings event may have kicked off April 14, but there’s still plenty of time to save big on a host of Hollywood-loved beauty products and viral finds.

Taking place in stores and online, the beauty blowout runs through April 24 and promises up to 30 percent off across every department, including makeup, skincare, hair care, grooming tools and much more. Rouge members (those who spend $1,000 per year) get 20 percent off all eligible products, VIB members (shoppers who spend $350 annually) get 15 percent off sale items and Insiders get 10 percent off; use code SAVENOW to get your discount. All Beauty Insiders also score 30 percent off Sephora Collection items.

Even if you’re not a Rouge shopper, you can still score a minimum of 10 percent off and get free shipping on big-ticket beauty tools such as the Dyson Airwrap (including the limited-edition gift set), NuFace microcurrent device, Dr. Dennis Gross’ DRx Spectra Lite LED mask, Shark Beauty’s FlexStyle multi-styler, Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream and other splurge-worthy skincare and tech. (Keep in mind there’s a maximum of one item each from Dyson and Shark, and products from The Ordinary and MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam are excluded, among other limitations.) And think about it this way: The cash you’re spending will earn you points for the next sale event.

The Sephora Beauty Insider Savings sale also promises celebrity-owned brands — think Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty, GXVE by Gwen Stefani and JLo Beauty. You’ll also save 10 percent off or more on labels founded by Hollywood makeup artists, hairstylists and facialists, including Patrick Ta, Shani Darden Skin Care, JVN and Pat McGrath Labs. Celebrity-loved luxury brands including Dr. Barbara Sturm, SK-II and Sulwhasoo are also part of the sale, and you can also save on TikTok-loved products from Peter Thomas Roth, Dior, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

Whether you’re been eyeing new goodies for your spring skin-care routine, or you’re looking to restock and save, we’ve rounded up some of the best celebrity beauty brands to shop at Sephora’s Beauty Insider Savings sale.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $23


It Cosmetics Superhero Waterproof Volumizing Mascara

It Cosmetics Superhero Waterproof Volumizing Mascara
Sephora
It Cosmetics Superhero Waterproof Volumizing Mascara $28


Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Sephora
Dyson Special Edition Airwrap $599


Kora Organics Noni Glow Plumping Face Oil

Kora Organics Noni Glow Plumping Face Oil
Sephora
Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil $72


Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush
Sephora
Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush $40


NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device

NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device
Sephora
NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device $245


Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream moisturizer
Sephora
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $290


Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter $49


Fenty Skin Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream

Fenty Skin Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream
Sephora
Fenty Skin Thicc N Smooth Rich Peptide Eye Cream $42


Shark Beauty FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler

Shark Beauty FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler
Sephora
Shark Beauty FlexStyle Multi-Styler $299


Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation
Sephora
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation $69


Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum

Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum
Sephora
Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform $88


Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro $455


Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Sephora
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream $70


Glossier You Eau de Parfum

Glossier You Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Glossier You Eau de Parfum $64


