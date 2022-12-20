The Best Setting Powders for Long-Lasting Coverage on the Red Carpet and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

While we can all agree that going overboard on social media face filters is passé, some still love the subtle smoothing service of Instagram’s Paris filter. Believe it or not, recreating that natural confidence boost is completely possible with the right set of products, which is why we’re spending our lounging days fine-tuning our beauty A-team. One essential member of this elite line-up is setting powder.

Applying setting powder after your makeup is a vital set in your routine as it — you guessed it — sets your makeup, reducing the need to touch up your face throughout the day. If you’ve got a busy social calendar this season and want your beat to be compared to stars like Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé (a lot of it has to do with genes, but a girl can dream), we’ve rounded up some of the best setting powders by star-owned brands and beyond. (Before we start, it goes without saying: you’re a babe with or without fancy glam.)

1. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

This universally beloved powder from Laura Mercier is infused with powerful antioxidants vitamin C and E, which may help even out skin complexion over a period of time. This well-reviewed favorite comes in three shades: Translucent — best for very fair to medium skin tones, Honey — ideal for medium skin tones with olive, warm and golden undertones, and Translucent Medium Deep — made for medium-deep to the deepest skin tones.

2. Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder

Available in five talc-free shades, this setting powder by Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs is a light coverage loose powder that claims to blur imperfection, smooth skin and optimize makeup performance. Gaga would never do her Little Monsters wrong, so we’re taking her word for it.

3. Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder

For an inclusive range of skin tones, celebrity makeup artist Renee Loiz recommends the Blurring Balm Powder from Danessa Myricks. (Loiz is responsible for Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson‘s most iconic glam moments.) “There is a translucent universal shade and 10 tinted shades. I like to use the universal shade to prime the skin before foundation and a tinted shade to set foundation. This balm powder keeps oil at bay and makes your skin look flawless,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter.

4. Westman Atelier Vital Pressed Skincare Powder

All the cool girls are talking about Westman Atelier. As the name promises, the brand’s talc-free Vital Pressed Skincare Powder is more of a skincare secret weapon, backed by a proprietary Skin Defense Shield Complex made with vitamin C and probiotics to protect against free radical and blue light damage. Color options include Translucent for an invisible finish, Pink Bubble for brightening fair to medium skin tones, and Creme, Dune Cafe for subtle, sheer additional coverage.

5. Honest Invisible Blurring Loose Powder

One thing we can all agree on is that star-turned-entrepreneur Jessica Alba knows what she’s doing. Her Honest empire continues to disrupt every category it touches, and Invisible Blurring loose powder is no exception. Backed by over a thousand reviews on Amazon, this blurring bestie is vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and meant to mattify makeup.

6. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder

You can wear designer brands in more ways than one. If a Giorgio Armani dress isn’t in the cards just yet, opt for the iconic fashion house’s bestselling beauty line — specifically, this award-winning setting powder. Available in eight shades, it comes with a handy applicator for one-stop-shop appeal. Favorite features of this formula include the claim that it eliminates light flash-back and doesn’t cake or settle into fine lines.

7. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder

Rihanna has done it again. Fenty Beauty’s universal Invisimatte finishing powder blurs the look of pores, absorbs shine and extends makeup wear all day. This nifty compact also includes a sponge for easy application.

8. Saie Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder

A rising star in the clean beauty game, Saie is making waves for its clean and chic offerings. The brand’s Airset radiant loose setting powder is made with a unique air-cream technology that sets, smooths, and diffuses for a radiant finish. Key ingredients include squalane (a hydrator that keeps moisture locked) and ethically sourced mica, which boosts luminosity. Available in three shades.

