The Best Shackets for Spring, From Flannel Faves to Denim Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that you know which low-rise jeans to wear this spring, it’s time to put a full outfit together. May we suggest a shirt-jacket for the top? A shirt-jacket, also known as a shacket, offers just the right amount of warmth while still looking pulled together over your basic white tee-and-jeans ensemble. In addition to shackets being an outfit essential for transitional spring styling, it’s also an A-list go-to.

Take it from Jennifer Lopez, who recently stepped out in a flannel number by Isabel Marant Etoile, or Elizabeth Olsen, who’s been spotted on multiple occasions wearing her trusty Jil Sander brown cashmere shacket. If you want to nab their style in a more accessible fashion, we’ve rounded up some of the best shackets for spring right now, including the exact style spotted on Scarlett Johansson in one of her most recent critically-acclaimed films.

1. Everlane The Denim Shirt Jacket

We’re kicking this list off with Everlane’s accessibly-priced denim shirt jacket, which is a gender-neutral option made of breathable cotton and features a boxy and oversized cut, a classic button front, two oversized patch pockets and a rounded hem. It’s on sale for 70 percent off.

Everlane

Everlane The Denim Shirt Jacket $38 Buy now

2. Madewell Corduroy Kentwood Oversized Shirt-Jacket

Baby step into plaid with Madewell’s corduroy Kentwood oversized shacket, made from a plush, double-faced waffle cotton with side pockets and a longer fit that’s great for layering.

Madewell

Madewell Corduroy Kentwood Oversized Shirt-Jacket $55 Buy now

3. The Drop Faux Leather Long Shirt Jacket

What’s a shacket roundup without a leather option? Leather shirt-jackets are a street-style essential, The Drop’s faux leather long shirt jacket is a great choice for its price point and color offerings. In addition to always-chic black, this top is also available in light brown and olive green. Available in sizes XS to 5X.

The Drop Women’s Faux Leather Long Shirt Jacket $59.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Good American Sueded Fleece Jacket

One of the best shackets comes courtesy of Good American. As spotted on the brand’s notable founder Khloe Kardashian, this cozy shirt jacket comes in a breezy bone shade, which is perfect for layering with all your spring looks.

Good American

Good American Sueded Fleece Shacket $70 Buy now

5. Brixton Bowery Oversize Corduroy Shirt Jacket

Less bone and more cream, Brixton’s corduroy shirt jacket offers a cool, oversized cut that will quickly become your spring wardrobe go-to. Throw it on over your sundress, or pair with slacks for a casual suiting moment.

Brixton Bowery Oversize Corduroy Shirt Jacket $89 Buy now

6. Isabel Marant Etoile Ebbaz Shirt Hold the phone! We found a version of Jennifer Lopez’s Isabel Marant shacket on sale at FWRD. This Isabel Marant Etoile Ebbaz shirt jacket features a great neutral plaid print can tie together a variety of outfits. Offered in a cotton-wool blend for days where you need a touch more warmth. FWRD Isabel Marant Etoile Ebbaz Shirt $268 Buy now

7. Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket in Taitley Wash

Just like leather, a denim shacket is a solid staple in any fashion lover’s closet. Madewell’s denim shirt-jacket comes in a classic wash that is guaranteed to go with a variety of looks and carry you through summer. Made of recycled cotton sized just right for layering, pair it with a mix of denim washes for a remixed Canadian tuxedo vibe.

Madewell

Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket in Taitley Wash $124 Buy now

8. Jenni Kayne O’Keeffe Overshirt We promised you a Scarlett Johannson cameo, and here we are. The actress can be spotted wearing Jenni Kayne’s wool-blended O’Keeffe overshirt in Oatmeal plaid during a notable scene in Noah Baumbach’s 2019 Marriage Story, keeping her comforted in a moment of distress. Jenni Kayne O’Keeffe Overshirt $225 Buy now