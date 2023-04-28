The Best Signet Rings for Adding a Red Carpet-Ready Touch to Your Jewelry Stack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Although getting dressed is a daily, oftentimes mundane activity, there’s something about adding a personal touch to your look that is an instant confidence boost. Whether it’s carrying your favorite monogrammed tote bag or embroidering your pajamas, there are many ways to add meaning to what you wear. Storytelling through jewelry is a classic option, by way of some of the best signet rings.

Heirloom rings have been around for centuries, and were traditionally engraved with an individual’s initials, monogram or family crest. Today, the tradition lives on through stunning, symbolic baubles worn by style stars like Suki Waterhouse, who stepped out for the Daisy Jones & The Six premiere wearing a pricey goddess coin signet ring.

If you’re looking to add a conversation-worthy touch to your look, these heirloom-style rings get our seal of approval, as seen on Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde and more stars.

1. Awe Inspired Selene Signet Ring

Awe Inspired’s signet ring is similar to Suki Waterhouse’s dazzling red carpet accessory but for a more wallet-friendly price. Offered in 14-karat gold vermeil and sterling silver, this handcrafted ring features the Greek goddess of the moon surrounded by tiny star details. The socially-conscious jewelry brand has teamed with Kerry Washington on an exclusive collection, and Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Sofia Bush and Shay Mitchell are among the handful of stars who’ve worn the label.

Awe Inspired

Awe Inspired Selene Signet Ring $205 Buy Now 1

2. Argento Vino Small Round Personalized Signet Ring

Emilia Clarke wore a stunning pave signet ring to this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Argento Vino’s personalized signet ring is reasonably priced and comes in a near-identical style to Clarke’s, featuring sterling silver in 14-karat gold plating, a circle of cubic zirconia stones and the letter of your choice.

Argento Vino

Argento Vino Small Round Personalized Signet Ring $98 Buy Now 1

3. Mejuri Rhodolite Signet Pinky Ring One of the best signet rings under $100, Mejuri’s 18-karat gold vermeil pinky ring is finished with a vibrant rhodolite gemstone to add a pop of color to your fashionable fingers. Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Oprah Winfrey, Kate Hudson, Bella Hadid and many others have all been spotted in Mejuri’s affordable fine jewelry. Mejuri Mejuri Rhodolite Signet Pinky Ring $98 Buy Now 1

4. Studio Grun Mountain Signet Ring Another standout option is Studio Grun’s mountain signet ring, which features a scenic landscape for all the adventure lovers out there. This gold-plated brass accessory is made of recycled metal and natural gemstones. Madewell Studio Grun Mountain Signet Ring $98 Buy Now 1

5. BaubleBar 18K Gold Double Initial Signet Ring BaubleBar offers some of the best personalized signet ring designs that won’t break the bank — like this 18-karat gold double initial signet ring that can be personalized with two initials in sparkling cubic zirconia stones. It makes a great gift for graduation, Mother’s Day, birthdays and any other occasion. BaubleBar BaubleBar 18K Gold Double Initial Signet Ring $188 Buy Now 1

6. Loren Stewart Classico Signet Ring

Sometimes a signet ring is all about the stone. Loren Stewart’s Classico signet ring offers an effortlessly cool option that stands out without saying too much. Starring solid jade — a stone that symbolizes nobility and wealth — the ring is an easy, everyday option to add an instant pop of color to your look (and some financial good luck).

FWRD

Loren Stewart Classico Signet Ring $336 Buy Now 1

7. Ailin Vintage Custom Signet Ring

It’s never too early to start thinking of Father’s Day gifts. Ailin’s vintage-inspired custom ring is perfect for all the sports lovers in your life, who dream about having their own team ring. Whether it’s engraved with their University or favorite sports team, this sterling silver ring will instantly invoke a sense of pride every time they wear it.

Amazon

AILIN Vintage Custom Signet Ring 925 Sterling Silver/Brass $53.95 Buy on Amazon 1

8. Maria Black Rock Signet Ring

Any rock climbers or geologists out there? Maria Black’s rock signet is a dream ring for anyone with a deep passion or appreciation for Earth’s elements. Made for men but welcome to be worn by all, this sterling silver ring features a rock-inspired design on a high-shine polished finish.

Maria Black Rock Signet Ring $230 Buy Now 1

9. Monica Vinader x Kate Young Onyx Dome Ring

Just like the jade stone, the black onyx is another great stone to rock, as it’s meant to ward off bad energy. Monica Vinader’s onyx dome ring has been spotted on none other than Selena Gomez, and there’s a very high probability it’s all because the ring was designed in collaboration with Kate Young — Gomez’s go-to stylist for years. Gomez endorsement or not, this elegant ring 18-karat gold vermeil ring shines on its own.

Nordstrom

Monica Vinader x Kate Young Onyx Dome Ring $225 Buy Now 1

10. Versace Medusa Biggie Signet Ring Designer devotees can sport this oversized Versace signet ring emblazoned with the Italian fashion house’s signature Medusa motif. Seen on the luxury label’s runway, the medallion ring is finished with coin-edge details. Nordstrom Versace Medusa Biggie Signet Ring $375 Buy Now 1