15+ Stylish Sleep Products For Adjusting to the End of Daylight Savings Time

A good night’s rest is something that’s surely, and often sorely, needed in Hollywood and beyond — and we can all thank the end of Daylight Savings Time for gifting us the extra hour of slumber.

To help you transition from groggy mornings to the well-rested risings we’ll all enjoy (at least until next spring when we’ll lose the 60 minutes of snooze time), we’re rounding up some of the best mattresses, bedding and more sleep accessories. From high-tech devices that help set the right scene for shut-eye to chic sleepwear that doesn’t scream “wrinkled pajamas” on your straight-from-bed Zoom call, check out our top picks below.

1. Bearaby The Napper Weighted Blanket

Studies suggest that weighted blankets can help reduce anxiety and relieve pain through deep pressure stimulation, which helps to relax the nervous system. The weight helps to boost the production of serotonin and melatonin while reducing the stress hormone cortisol. Bearaby’s therapeutic blankets literally allow people to wrap themselves in stress-reducing comfort, and they’re knitted from super-soft organic cotton. This one is available in 15-, 20-, and 25-pound options (choices are made based on body weight), and in a variety of colors.





2. HomeMedics SoundSpa Slumber Scents

This is more than just a Bluetooth speaker and alarm clock. HoMedics’ multi-tasking device is loaded with six nature-inspired sounds that’ll lull you sleep (or wake you up), and the built-in aromatherapy diffuser lets you add your favorite essential oils to be misted into the air. The unit also has six programmable LED lights to create a home spa-like atmosphere in any room.





3. Casper Upgrade Bundle

If you’re looking to reinvigorate your entire sleep routine, Casper’s pre-Black Friday sale promises 15% off its best-selling mattresses, bed frames and accessories when you get the Upgrade Bundle. Choose between the Nova Hybrid or Wave Hybrid mattress (in sizes twin through California king) and your choice of bed frame (the Rise Pro adjustable base, Rise Max adjustable base or the Foundation and metal bed frame), plus get a mattress protector.

The Nova Hybrid mattress boasts seven ergonomic zones to support the spine, shoulders and waist, while its AirScape 2 plush top layer helps sleepers stay comfy and cool. Those seeking more support may want the Wave Hybrid, which was designed with zoned support and gel pods that help lift and align your waist, its AirScape 3 top layer and cooling gel to prevent overheating, sink-preventing springs that help add support and airflow and top foam layers that cradle you to sleep.

4. Lusso Cloud Pelli Slippers

Getting out of bed doesn’t have to be a drag, and these cozy slippers from newly-launched brand Lusso Cloud will make tired feet feel like they’re walking on fluffy comfort. The company was co-founded by luxury footwear industry veterans Jon Buscemi (of celebrity-beloved label Buscemi) and Chris Noyes, entrepreneurial pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, and nightlife impresario Brock Korsan — so they all know a thing or two about caring for sore steppers.

These lounge slippers feature the brand’s Triple Stock Technology that includes a foot-hugging IPEVA outsole, a breathable waffle knit upper with a memory foam lining, and a recycled EVA top sheet for an extra-plush layer. The company also uses sustainable materials such as partially recycled bamboo and upcycled coffee grounds in its shoes.





5. Mantra Labs Rest Supplement

Wellness-minded Walker star Jared Padalecki says he drinks up Mantra Labs’ Rest to help feel well-rested at night. (The star is a co-founder and investor of the Austin-based health supplements brand.) The calorie-free, sugar-free powder mixes with 12 to 24 ounces of water and is formulated to “improve cognition, immunity, energy, strength, mental health and overall wellness,” says the company. It contains plant-based ingredients such as PharmaGaba and Suntheanine to support relaxation, magnesium for restful sleep and anti-stress herbs such as lemon balm and passionflower.

6. Rae Sleep Dietary Supplement Capsules

If you prefer to take your snooze-supporting supplements in pill form, we like to take Rae’s sleep capsules 30 minutes before hitting the hay in order to sleep easier and wake up without any grogginess the following morning. The vegan and non-GMO dietary supplements contain melatonin, L-Theanine (which helps reduce stress and promote relaxation), and 5-HTP (known to help boost the body’s melatonin production), a combination that we’ve found to help us drift off quickly.





7. Loftie Clock

For those want a screen-free way to float off to dreamland or wake up alarm-free, then add Loftie’s cool clock to your rise and shine routine. The nightlight turns on to let you know when it’s bedtime, while app-free content such as sound baths, bedtime stories and guided meditations help you wind down and snooze. The two-phase alarm wakes you up gently, and you can also listen to your own music when you use the device as a Bluetooth speaker. Loftie also rolls out regular updates on its clock, so you’ll get new alarms and content.

8. Lunya Washable Silk High-Waisted Pant Set

Los Angeles-based Lunya is a go-to for its stylish sleepwear and loungewear that can go from the bed to a casual brunch, like this washable silk short-sleeved top and high-rise pants set. It’s made from breathable silk with natural thermo-regulating properties, and we like that the pants are designed with a side slit for ventilation.





9. Hanro Men’s Night & Day Pajamas

Luxury Swiss loungewear label Hanro’s two-piece pajama set is made from soft cotton, so you’ll feel comfy in and out of bed. The button-down top features a stylish notched collar and chest pocket, and the straight-leg pants add a relaxed-yet-tailored look.

10. ThisWorks Dream to Sleep Set

ThisWorks’ Dream to Sleep set contains the brand’s best-selling Deep Sleep pillow spray, shower gel and Body Cocoon lotion. The company suggests lathering up in a hot shower with the body wash about an hour before bedtime, then massing the calming and nourishing lotion (which has notes of lavender, chamomile and vetiver) into your skin. Finish your nighttime routine with a spritz of the pillow spray to help your mind and body find relaxation.

11. Brooklinen Marlow Pillow

Rest your head on Brooklinen’s Marlow pillow, which is made with 80 percent memory foam and 20 percent polyester fiber to help reduce back and neck pain. The supportive pillow’s firmness can be adjusted with the zipper, and the cooling foam and breathable mesh help prevent overheating. It’s available in standard and king sizes, and is feather-free and hypoallergenic.

12. Parachute Sateen Starter Bedroom Bundle

Parachute’s sateen bed sheets are made of long-staple Egyptian cotton, which is great for anyone who loves sleeping in a silky-soft and warm bed. This bedding bundle includes a fitted sheet, two pillowcases, a duvet insert (filled with your choice between European white down or hypoallergenic microfiber fill), a duvet cover, and two supportive pillows (choose your fill and density). The set comes in all mattress sizes and an array of neutral colors.





13. Buffy Eucalyptus Sheet Set

Sleepers who run hot will enjoy Buffy’s hypoallergenic eucalyptus sheets, which are cool to the touch and naturally help to regulate body temperature. The 300-thread count bedding is made from Okeo-Tex-certified fiber that requires ten times less water to produce than cotton (so they’re good for the earth), and the set comes with top and fitted sheets and two pillowcases. It’s available in all mattress sizes and other colors.





14. Avocado Green Mattress

If all of your tossing and turning has convinced you to finally upgrade your uncomfortable bed setup, Avocado’s non-toxic and organic mattress is an eco-friendly option that you won’t lose sleep over. The Greenguard Gold-certified mattress is 11 inches thick and features 1,414 pocketed support coils in five zones to create a” pressure-point support system for proper back support,” so it’s great for all types of people (including back and side sleepers).

Eco-conscious slumberers can also rest easy knowing that the mattress is made of sustainable materials. It’s topped with three inches of organic latex, and the rest is made of organic wool and cotton. Plus, it’s on sale for $150 off (use code ORGANIC) as part of the company’s early Black Friday sale.





11. Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool

Allergens, odors, and dry air are among the things that can be bothersome at night, which is why Dyson’s three-in-one air purifier, humidifier and fan is ideal for sensitive sleepers. (Star-beloved esthetician Shani Darden is a fan.) The unit catches 99.97% of bacteria and particles as small as 0.3 microns, and the 3D Air mesh evaporator hygienically humidifies the clean air.

The device’s two air jets allow you to control the cooling and oscillation levels as well as the air flow. The humidifier is equipped with a UV-C light that kills any potential bacteria buildup, and the device also has a self-cleaning mode that makes maintenance easy.





16. Oura Ring

Miranda Kerr is among the regular wearers of Oura’s smart ring, which is equipped with sensors that track your breathing, heart rate, body temperature, sleep, and activity. The wearable combines all of your statistics into actionable insight and advice on its accompanying smartphone app (compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health), which computes all of your numbers into a “Readiness” score that shows how well you slept, your ideal resting heart rate, and more. The latest version of the device also offers possible early pregnancy detection among women.

We like that the app also lets you know your optimal bedtime for the most effective sleep and when it's time to get up and move — two healthy habits that are often easier to get done with a helpful nudge.




