The 15 Best Sleep Products for Flights and Travel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Flying is often an uncomfortable, crowded experience. When you’ve got the sounds of the plane, the noise from other passengers and staff, the blasting cold air, light streaming in from the windows and a cramped economy seat, sleeping seems near-impossible. While the wisdom of the internet mostly suggests weed gummies or a prescription from your doctor to help you sleep on long-haul flights, those options aren’t always available. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best sleep products for travel you can shop now. These top-rated neck pillows, blankets, and other in-flight essentials make flying not only tolerable but, dare we say, comfortable.

Plenty of these products— including nourishing skincare items, highly-rated eye masks, and noise-canceling headphones — are also useful to have once you land. You never know when you’ll find yourself needing to tune out the sounds of neighboring hotel rooms, or block out the light when it comes shining into the window at 5:30 a.m.

We’ve scoured tons of reviews to bring you these highly-rated sleep products that make any flight, vacation, or visit to your parents’ house more enjoyable. Here are our picks for the best sleep products any frequent flyer should have on hand before their next long-haul flight.

1. TravelRest Ultimate Travel & Neck Pillow

BEST TRAVEL PILLOW FOR SLEEP

This unique pillow was recently featured in a TikTok from The Bachelor’s Matt James, who shared a video of his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell inflating and using this unusually-shaped pillow on an airplane. Once inflated, it tucks in between your shoulder and neck to provide support, even if you’re in the dreaded middle seat. Amazon reviews suggest there’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you’ve found the arrangement that works for you, you’ll be able to sleep peacefully. Plus, it rolls up compactly once deflated and can be tossed in a bag, unlike bulkier pillows that can be annoying to carry during travel.

Amazon

TRAVELREST Ultimate Travel Pillow & Neck Pillow $29.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. ZGGCD Store 3D Sleep Mask

BEST SLEEP MASK FOR TRAVEL

Some airlines pass out sleep masks, but they’re often flimsy and don’t block out all the light. A mask with contoured eye cups solves that problem. This 3D sleep mask from Amazon is made with soft memory foam and has an adjustable strap. According to reviewers, it really does block out 100 percent of the light and is well worth the money. Some reviewers also mention that this doesn’t press on your eyelashes, so you don’t have to worry about your mask ruining your lash extensions or eye makeup while you snooze. As far as travel sleep products go, this is one of the more inexpensive ones to try out.

Amazon

3D Sleep Mask $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds

BEST NOISE-CANCELING EARBUDS FOR AIRPLANES

THR has previously recommended these Bose QuietComfort earbuds as some of the best ones for everyday use. They’re also some of the best noise-canceling earbuds for traveling because they’re comfortable to wear and have a long battery life. Several reviews on Amazon also note that the noise-canceling feature does an impressive job of blocking out airplane noise.

Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds-Bluetooth Wireless Earphones $179.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Bose Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones 700

BEST NOISE-CANCELING OVER-EAR HEADPHONES FOR TRAVEL

If you’re looking to catch some sleep on long-haul flights, you may be better off considering over-ear headphones. Bose’s Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 have a battery life of 20 hours, which is more than three times as long as the earbuds above. Reviewers also affirm that the noise-canceling capabilities on these headphones are top-tier, with several glowing reviews specifically mentioning how well they block the noise of jet engines.

Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $329.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Loop Quiet Earplugs

BEST EARPLUGS FOR SLEEPING

If you want to block out the hum of the plane or the passenger next to you chewing pretzels, but you don’t want to shell out for expensive noise-canceling headphones, consider these earplugs by Loop. They reduce noise but don’t block it entirely, so you’ll be able to hear the flight attendants and any important announcements while tuning out the rest.

Amazon

Loop Quiet Earplugs $24.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow

BEST TRAVEL BLANKET FOR FLIGHTS

This blanket and pillow combo should make it easier to catch some sleep on your next flight. It’s lightweight and made with a soft fleece fabric that’s sure to keep you cozy. Use it within the soft case as a pillow, or unfurl it to use as a blanket. One especially handy feature is the luggage sleeve, which attaches it to the handle of your carry-on when it’s in the pillowcase. Plus, if you get to your destination and find an undesirable pillow or blanket situation, you’re already prepared with this set.

Amazon

EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow $34.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. MLVOC Travel Pillow

BEST TRAVEL NECK PILLOW

When a product has nearly 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and a price tag this low, it’s worth considering. The unique contours of this memory foam pillow are designed to support your neck while you sleep. One reviewer shared that this is a must-have for flying. “I’m still amazed at how comfortable it is and how well it keeps my head in position so I can sleep,” they wrote. The set also comes with an eye mask, earplugs, and a carrying case for all of it.

Amazon

MLVOC Travel Pillow $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Vicks ZzzQuil Pure Zzzs Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies

BEST SLEEP AID FOR TRAVEL

If you can’t sleep even with a comfortable pillow and noise-free environment, it might be time to try a different approach. Plenty of reviewers swear by Vicks’ ZzzQuil melatonin gummies to help them fall and stay asleep. We’d recommend only using these on long flights, since the effects can last several hours. You should also talk to your doctor before taking these, since melatonin isn’t recommended for people with health concerns including pregnancy, auto-immune conditions, seizure disorders, and other conditions. If you’re cleared, you should give these a test drive at home before popping one pre-flight, since some people experience nightmares while taking melatonin. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather not wake up screaming on a flight.

Amazon

ZzzQuil Pure Zzzs Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies $15.69 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Mario Badescu Facial Spray

BEST SKINCARE PRODUCT FOR TRAVEL

There’s very little humidity in the air inside a plane cabin, meaning you might wake up from your peaceful sleep with your skin feeling dry and dull. Luckily, there’s a solution. Spritz a little bit of Mario Badescu’s cult-favorite facial spray on your visge before you doze off and wake up with skin that still feels nice and dewy.

Amazon

Mario Badescu Facial Spray $7 Buy now

10. Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest

BEST FOOT SLING FOR TRAVEL

Sleepy Ride’s innovative sling can make your legs and feet more comfortable when you’re on a long flight. The straps attach around your tray table and allow your feet to rest in the sling, which can help reduce stiffness upon landing. Reviews suggest that this is more useful for short people than tall ones, and it may not work on every plane — but we’d still say it’s worth a shot if you often find yourself suffering from lower back pain on flights.

Amazon

Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Comrad Recycled Cotton Compression Socks

BEST COMPRESSION SOCKS FOR TRAVEL

While compression socks aren’t necessarily a sleep product, they can make you more comfortable, which might help you catch some sleep on your flight. In addition to reducing uncomfortable swelling around your feet and legs, Comrad’s recycled cotton compression socks can also reduce the likelihood of a blood clot. They’re also great for post-workout recovery and the contoured design and stretch make them easy to put on and take off. (Brie Larson and Karlie Kloss have reportedly worn the brand.)

Comrad

Comrad Recycled Cotton Compression Socks $32 Buy now

12. Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow

BEST INFLATABLE TRAVEL PILLOW FOR SLEEPING

Sunany’s inflatable neck pillow might earn you a sideways glance from the passenger next to you, but you should try this out anyway — especially if you’re a person who leans over the tray table to sleep. This unique design supports your neck at different angles while you lean forward, plus it has holes for your arms to go through.

Amazon

Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow $22.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

13. ThisWorks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

BEST SLEEP SPRAY FOR TRAVEL

Some airlines even include ThisWorks’ deep sleep pillow spray as part of an amenity packet. But if they don’t, you can come prepared with your own bottle of it. Spritz it (sparingly — you don’t want to be the passenger who annoys everyone else with a pungent smell) on your pillow before settling in for a nap. It’s made with a calming blend of lavender, chamomile and vetiver. You can also spritz some on the bedding at your hotel if you have trouble sleeping there too.

Amazon

ThisWorks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: Natural Sleep 75ml, 2.5 fl oz $30.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

14. Traditional Medicinals Organic Nighty Night Valerian Relaxation Tea

BEST SLEEP TEA FOR TRAVELING

Skip the glass of wine, since alcohol can actually interfere with your sleep. Instead, ask a flight attendant for some hot water so you can sip on Traditional Medicinals Organic Nighty Night tea while you settle in. It’s made with an herbal blend to help you relax, and tons of reviewers on Amazon say this helps them sleep, even when they’re traveling.

Amazon

Traditional Medicinals Organic Nighty Night Valerian Relaxation Tea, 16 Tea Bags (Pack of 1) $4.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

15. Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask

BEST UNDER-EYE PATCHES FOR TRAVEL

Even if you don’t manage to sleep on the plane, these will help you fake being well-rested when you arrive. One reviewer on Sephora shares, “I take these with me on every long flight! Not only do they make you look awake and refreshed, but the benefits last for a day or two until your jet-lag goes! Worth every penny.”